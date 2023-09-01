Flight Attendants Spill What They’re Buying During Amazon’s Labor Day Sale — Shop the 13 Best Deals

It's no secret that Amazon knows a thing or two about throwing an incredible savings event, and this year, the retailer is taking things up a notch for Labor Day 2023. But, with thousands of great deals available to shop (and majorly discounted up to 50 percent off), you could easily spend all weekend scrolling and still never get through half of them — which isn't the best use of your time. Wouldn’t you rather be in the backyard barbecuing with family, enjoying the last few days of summer down at the lake or the campsite, or even planning your next getaway?

With that in mind, we talked to a few shop-savvy flight attendants to see which markdowns they’ve been eyeing this holiday weekend. Despite their busy schedules, they’ve done their homework and found some pretty spectacular savings on travel accessories at Amazon. For starters, there are substantial discounts on flight attendant-approved skincare from name brands like Neutrogena and CeraVe. And if anyone knows which products can prevent the havoc that travel likes to wreak on your skin, it’s a flight attendant.

Of course, flight attendants also know which articles of clothing are the comfiest for a long-haul flight, which noise-canceling earbuds can block out the cries of the baby seated behind you, and how important it is to have a compact streaming stick in your bag for uninterrupted in-flight entertainment. And just like us, they love a good bargain.

From a travel-friendly electric toothbrush to a pair of workout shorts with 56,000-plus five-star ratings, and a genius selfie stick that doubles as a tripod, here are 13 best deals from Amazon's Labor Day Sale that flight attendants will be adding to their carts.

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Simon Wu, a flight attendant with Cathay Pacific, told Travel + Leisure that the Google Pixel Buds Pro are a “must-have” for travel. Personally, he uses them when he naps on his shift breaks. Not only do they offer active noise cancellation, but these earbuds are also Alexa- and Google Assistant-compatible. And they’re water-resistant, so you can wear them in the rain or during a workout. At Amazon, they come in four colors and have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings.

“I have now ditched my Bose headphones for shorter flights, as these cancel noise just as well,” one shopper shared. “The battery life is amazing. I can wear them for hours for several days before charging. Connecting to devices is easy.”

Naturally, a pair of headphones this good are bound to sell out quickly, especially when they're on rare sale. If they're out of stock when you start your Labor Day Weekend shopping, pick up the Tozo NC9 Hybrid Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbuds that are up to 50 percent off and also come recommended by flight attendants.

Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush

Wu describes the Quip Smart Electric Toothbrush as a “sleek toothbrush that does the job.” Unlike regular electric toothbrushes, it can be synced to an app that gives you tailored teeth cleaning coaching. The app also helps you keep track of your strokes per minute, brushing duration, coverage, and pressure intensity. And, it’s perfect for life on the go because it comes with a travel cover that can be used as a stand and mirror mount.

The Quip currently comes in two colors, black and pink, and has nearly 800 five-star ratings from travelers. One reviewer said, "This bush is so easy to travel with and it gets the teeth clean. I don't have to carry a charger and it's not hard on my sensitive teeth."



Portable Mini Humidifier

“I absolutely need a humidifier for my skin after a long plane ride,” Wu explained to Travel + Leisure. But because he’s limited to what he can pack in his carry-on, he needs something like the Portable Mini Humidifier from Movtip. A little bigger than a can of soda, it’s compact and can run for up to 12 hours on the intermittent mode. In continuous mode, it lasts six hours.

It's worth noting that the popular and travel-friendly humidifier has racked up more than 15,000 five-star ratings at Amazon. According to another flight attendant, who left a glowing review, it's a lifesaver: “This has saved me on many layovers in dry hotel rooms. I don’t wake up feeling sick anymore and it definitely is super quiet and lasts me all night.”

Xihalook Unisex Foldable Slippers

Travel slippers are important to Wu, who said that they make him feel at home while keeping his feet clean. Personally, he’s a fan of this foldable Snoozies pair. While they’re not on sale, you can still enjoy their budget-friendly $13 price tag. But, if you're looking to save more, the Amazon-favorite Xihalook Unisex Slippers, which are just as packable as Wu's go-to pair, are up to 30 percent off thanks to a special on-site coupon.

Similar to the Snoozies, the body of the Xihalook slippers are made with warm, soft faux-wool material. And, you can wear them in the cabin, around the airport, and in your hotel lobby to grab coffee and a snack since they've got sturdy, anti-slip soles. "They are soft, provide the right level of warmth, and have enough of a sole to be durable without feeling clunky," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "They also travel really well, as they are lightweight and pack flat."



BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler

Alaska Airlines flight attendant Amanda Oseguera knows how important hydration is, and she’s particular about her drink temperature. That’s why she’s pining for the best-selling BrüMate Hopsulator Slim Can Cooler. It has a near-perfect 4.9-star rating and nearly 5,400 five-star reviews because it keeps drinks up to 20 times cooler than competing products. While not all 30-plus colors are on sale, plenty are marked down up to 40 percent off this Labor Day Weekend.

"I just love these can coolers," a shopper exclaimed. "I have two of the slim ones: one for home and one for travel. They keep my beverage ice cold 'til the last drop and look so pretty while doing it. I don't know how I ever made it without it."

Crz Yoga Women's Workout Leggings

While Oseguera has to wear a uniform for work, when she’s not on the clock, she rocks leggings. Currently, she has these Crz Yoga Women's Workout Leggings, which are 25 percent off, on her Amazon Wish List. They’re made of a fabric that's best described as “buttery soft” and feature a four-way stretching design. Plus, they have pockets!

"I have been on a mission to find the best leggings and these are it," according to one five-star reviewer. "I have tried $10 to $100 leggings from all different brands, and these are by far the best."

Baleaf Women's High-Waist Biker Shorts

Oseguera is also in the market for the perfect pair of high-waisted shorts — like these top-rated workout bottoms from Baleaf. They have more than 56,000 five-star ratings and are so popular that more than 1,000 of them were sold last month alone, according to Amazon. Currently, they’re available in more than 30 colors and three inseam lengths, but it's the 7-inch pair that's on sale. Since they’re made with a soft polyester and stretchy-yet-compressive spandex blend they’re super comfortable, supportive, and ready for any adventure.

In addition to being flattering and comfortable, they’re practical with their hidden waistband pocket and two deep side pockets. For one traveler, who wears them under skirts, the pockets "are just the right size for a passport, too, so they are great for international travel.”



CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen

One's toiletries need to be curated and packed with careful consideration. And for Christine Perez, who has been a flight attendant of 26 years, they have to be multitasking, too. "All-in-one products work for me,” she shared with Travel + Leisure, noting that she's a fan of tinted sunscreens because they double as foundation. “They reduce the amount of stuff I have to pack for shorter trips.” While sales on tinted SPFs are rare, there is a discount happening on the CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen that you'll want to check out. It works with all skin tones and in addition to offering SPF 30 protection, it features hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help lock in moisture and soothe your skin.

At 1.7 ounces, it’s TSA-friendly, and because it’s made of minerals, it also won’t damage coral reefs. At Amazon, the two-in-one SPF has more than 34,000 five-star ratings. It’s so popular, in fact, that the retailer reported that more than 50,000 units were sold last month. “Love is an understatement!,” one shopper expressed in their review. “I no longer wear foundation and use this instead. I never get a sunburn and my skin feels dewy.”



Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream

“Since we stay up all night while our passengers slumber peacefully to our next exciting city, my eyes need delicate care,” Perez told Travel + Leisure. She loves SkinMedica’s Instant Bright Eye Cream, but if you're looking for a deal on an equally transformative formula, try the Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Eye Cream. It’s currently 46 percent off and with 13,500-plus five-star ratings, it’s one of Amazon’s most popular eye products.

Not only does this TSA-friendly eye cream have retinol, which minimizes lines and combats dark circles, but it's also boosted with hyaluronic acid for hydration. This helps tighten, firm, and even your skin’s texture, and according to reviewers, may shave a few years off your age. One customer wrote: “Within a week I saw a noticeable difference, and now after a month I look like I did 10 to 15 years ago — as far as my under eyes are concerned.”



Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder

Kat Nesbitt, a Texas-based flight attendant for a major U.S. airline, has the Riemot Luggage Travel Cup Holder on her Amazon Wish List this Labor Day Weekend. It has more than 3,800 five-star ratings and comes in 26 colors and prints. Use the two cup holders for your coffee and water bottle, and the back pocket for your boarding pass or passport. Thanks to its hook-and-loop strap, it’s compatible with most suitcase handles and attaches very securely. And when it's not in use, it folds up and fits bulk-free in your personal bag or carry-on.

Because this hands-free travel accessory is so convenient, it’s not surprising to learn that it's a hit with other flight attendants, too. In the review section, one flight attendant shared, “Many people see it and ask where I got my clever little caddy.” Another crew member loves that they no longer have to worry about spilling their Starbucks, or trying to text with a drink in their hands while dragging their luggage around: “I bought this for myself and my flight attendant friends, and we love it.”



Luggage Connector Straps

Nesbitt also wants these top-rated luggage connector straps, which are great if you’re traveling with multiple bags and you don’t want them to get separated. Made with durable nylon, these straps are easy to attach to any bag’s handles, and they’re adjustable so you can tighten them accordingly. Once assembled, you can connect your suitcases and travel bags together for hassle-free rolling through the airport. They also come in handy when you’re storing your luggage for the day at your hotel, or when you don't have access to a luggage cart.

“These straps are a dream,” one reviewer raved, adding that their husband travels with a service dog and can't help with the luggage. “I can string three or four giant suitcases behind me and not have a moment of worry.”



Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod

If you’re a "pics-or-it-didn’t-happen" person, then you need the Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod. Another pick from Nesbitt, this Amazon's Choice selfie stick-tripod hybrid is perfect for solo travelers or anyone who doesn’t want to ask a stranger to take their photo. And, it even comes with a Bluetooth remote, so you don’t have to rely on your phone’s 10-second timer.

When fully extended, the Atumtek Selfie Stick Tripod is 31 inches long. But when it’s folded up, it’s only 7 inches, so it’s easy to slip in any bag. “I was able to get so many good group shots, action poses, and cute selfies,” one of the gadget's 24,000-plus five-star reviewers recalled. "The remote was the best feature; it's easy to pair and use."



Amazon Fire Stick Lite

Oseguera works up to 16-hour days, so when she’s done with a shift, she just likes to relax and watch her favorite shows. She told Travel + Leisure that she really wants the Amazon Fire Stick Lite, which isn't on sale but only costs $30. The travel-friendly device provides access to more than 200,000 free movies and episodes wherever you are; all you need is an HD TV with an HDMI port.

At Amazon, it has 37,400 five-star ratings, including this one from a shopper who described it as the best money they’ve ever spent: “I frequently travel for work and sometimes stay in hotels that do not have smart TVs. This is a perfect fix. It's super easy to set up and use.”

