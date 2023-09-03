Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Is Practically Giving Away Comfy Shoes at Its Huge Labor Day Sale — Shop the 80 Best Deals From $13 Shop comfy sneakers, hiking boots, and more from top brands like Adidas and Merrell. By Rachel Simon Rachel Simon Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2020, covering home goods, tech, fashion, beauty, and more. She's interviewed dozens of experts and is always on top of the latest trends and product releases. Move over, Amazon Prime Day and Black Friday: Labor Day Weekend is here, and with it comes plenty of huge sales. If you’re looking for some new styles to add to your closet, you’re in luck, because all throughout the holiday weekend, you can score major savings on items ranging from sweaters to dresses to jumpsuits — and that’s not even mentioning all the stylish, comfortable shoes on sale at Amazon over the next few days. Over Labor Day Weekend, you can nab big savings on sneakers, hiking boots, sandals, flats, and much more over at Amazon. Planning on spending fall going on hikes to take in the gorgeous foliage? Opt for Merrell’s supportive Moab 3 hiking shoe for over half off. Have some fun weekend trips planned in exciting new cities? Consider picking up a pair of versatile sandals like this $21 pillowy pair from Weweya or some super supportive booties from Jeossy at a huge 58 percent off. Oh, and at just $13, these fuzzy memory foam slippers are necessary for cozy fall nights in. No matter what plans you have in store this autumn, a new pair (or 10!) of Amazon’s best comfortable shoes can make a huge difference in your enjoyment. These sales are seriously big (we’re talking up to 66 percent off!), and if you’re in the market for some new footwear, you won’t want to miss out. Keep scrolling to discover 80 of the best comfortable shoe deals being offered this Labor Day Weekend, only at Amazon. Score Up to 66% Off on Hiking Boots for the Whole Family — From Brands Like Hoka, Keen, Merrell, and More Best Overall Comfy Shoe Deals for Labor Day Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Two Sneaker Amazon Buy on Amazon $59 $30 From sneakers to hiking boots to sandals to booties, there are so many great shoes on sale throughout Labor Day Weekend. For instance, these classic white sneakers from Tommy Hilfiger (which have colorful fabric lining and a cozy cushioned footbed) are now just $30. Then there are these super cute low-heeled booties from Jeossy (available in 12 colors!), which are discounted a whopping 58 percent off, bringing their price down to $46. Saucony Axon 2 Running Shoe, $50 (originally $100) Tommy Hilfiger Women’s Two Sneaker, $30 (originally $59) Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe, $50 (originally $110) Chaco Zcloud 2 Sandal, from $37 (originally $100) Weweya Pillow Slipper Sandals, $21 (originally $40) Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clogs, $29 (originally $50) Hey Dude Unisex Adult Wally Stretch, $30 (originally $60) Evshine Fuzzy Cross Band Memory Foam Slippers, $13 (originally $27) Shevalues Orthopedic Sandals for Women Arch Support Flip Flops, $18 (originally $50) Jeossy Ankle Heeled Booties, $46 (originally $109) Best Labor Day Running Sneaker Deals Brooks Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoe Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $70 With the weather cooling off, fall is a great time to go for a run, and if you need some new sneakers, you have tons of discounted options. Take this lightweight pair from Under Armour, which features supportive foam padding and a highly durable outsole and is on sale for just $38 (49 percent off!). If you want to make a splash as you run, these stylish running sneakers from Adidas ($39, aka 49 percent off) come in 13 colors and will offer great bounce and traction as you move. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0. Running Shoe, $39 (originally $75) Under Armour Charged Assert 9 Running Shoe, $38 (originally $70) Asics Gel-Excite 9 Running Shoes, $60 (originally $75) New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker, $75 (originally $130) Adidas Questar Running Shoe, $60 (originally $80) Puma Riaze Prowl Running Shoes, $66 (originally $85) Asics Gel-Nimbus 24 Running Shoes, $85 (originally $160) Saucony Kinvara 14 Sneaker, $78 (originally $120) Asics Noosa TRI 14 Running Shoes, $89 (originally $130) Brooks Launch GTS 9 Supportive Running Shoe, $70 (originally $110) Under Armour Charged Pursuit 2 Tech Running Shoe, $38 (originally $75) Saucony Axon 2 Running Shoe, $50 (originally $100) Brooks Levitate 5 Neutral Running Shoe, $130 (originally $150) Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Running Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $28 Best Labor Day Lifestyle Sneaker Deals Fracora Women’s Canvas Sneakers Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $18 Everyone needs at least one pair of top-quality casual sneakers in their repertoire, and thankfully, Amazon has so many on-sale options that are both stylish and comfortable. These cute Sperry sneaks come in over a dozen color combos, can go with anything, and are nearly half off, bringing their price to just $38. For another good option, we love Skechers’ lightweight yet supportive Flex Appeal 4.0. Sneaker, now just $46 with a 26 percent discount. Adidas Originals Nizza Platform Sneaker, $56 (originally $75) Fracora Women’s Canvas Sneakers, $18 (originally $40) Sperry Crest Vibe Sneaker, $38 (originally $70) New Balance 997H V1 Sneaker, $64 (originally $90) Reebok Princess Sneaker, $40 (originally $50) Tommy Hilfiger Two Sneaker, $31 (originally $59) Guess Loven Sneaker, $42 (originally $62) Tretorn Loyola Lace Up Sneakers, $46 (originally $65) Keds Center 2 Sneaker, $34 (originally $55) Whitin Minimalist Barefoot Shoes, $42 (originally $60) Skechers Flex Appeal 4.0. Sneaker, $46 (originally $63) Steve Madden Campo Sneaker, $67 (originally $90) Tommy Hilfiger Laddin Sneaker, $35 (originally $59) Roxy Bayshore Slip-On Sneaker, $40 (originally $50) Best Labor Day Hiking Boot and Shoe Deals Eddie Bauer Klamath Hiking Sneaker Amazon Buy on Amazon $90 $31 Planning on spending your autumn weekends hiking through the woods? You’ll want a pair of solid boots to keep your feet feeling good, like this leather waterproof pair from Timberland costing just $56, thanks to a 54 percent discount. There are also lots of high-quality hiking shoes on sale, too, such as this $75 sleek yet sporty all-terrain shoe from Columbia (on sale for 25 percent off). Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Shoe, $60 (originally $100) Nortiv 8 Hiking Boots, $40 (originally $80) Merrell Moab 3 Hiking Shoe, $50 (originally $110) Keen Voyageur Hiking Boots, $68 (originally $155) Eddie Bauer Klamath Hiking Sneaker, $31 (originally $90) KKYC Hiking Boots, $46 (originally $70) Columbia Hatana Breathe Hiking Shoe, $75 (originally $100) Keen Targhee 3 Hiking Boots, $80 (originally $165) Merrell Yokota 2, $56 (originally $90) Timberland Mt Maddsen Hiking Boot, $70 (originally $120) Adidas Terrex AX3 Hiking Shoe, $74 (originally $80) Columbia Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Boot, $60 (originally $100) Skechers Trego Alpine Trail Hiking Boot, $83 (originally $94) Best Labor Day Active and Hiking Sandal Deals Chaco ZCloud 2 Sandal Amazon Buy on Amazon $100 $39 Active sandals are ideal for activities like kayaking, canoeing, and camping, and if you need a new pair, we’ve got you covered. Teva’s always-popular Original Universal Sandal is discounted to just $36 (35 percent off), while this supportive and skid-resistant pair from Yocci is now only $22, thanks to a 45 percent discount. Chaco Zcloud 2 Sandal, $50 (originally $100) Megnya Hiking Sandals, $38 (originally $60) Teva Original Universal Sandal, $36 (originally $55) Keen Whisper Sport Sandals, $87 (originally $115) Muboliy Water Sandals, $30 (originally $40) CIOR Sport and Hiking Sandals, $30 (originally $40) Merrell Sandspur Sandal, $40 (originally $65) Teva Verra Sandal, $52 (originally $80) Yocci Original Sport Sandals, $22 (originally $40) Skechers On-The-Go 600-Brilliancy Sport Sandal, $43 (originally $55) Whitin Hiking Sandals, $20 (originally $39) Chaco Lowdown Sandal, $41 (originally $70) Ubfen Hiking Sandals, $40 (originally $70) Best Labor Day Lifestyle and Walking Sandal Deals Aerothotic Memory Foam Cork Footbed Slides With Arch Support Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 Fashionable sandals aren’t just for summer; you can still rock them well into the fall, especially if you’re wearing a pair as stylish and versatile as this strappy leather option from Steve Madden. At 30 percent off, they cost just $45, and they’re available in 16 colors. And if you love the idea of heeled sandals but still want to be comfortable, this $90 wedge pair from Rockport offers a few inches of height without any of the pain, for a 25 percent discount. Steve Madden Dina Flat Sandal, $45 (originally $65) Weweya Pillow Slipper Sandals, $21 (originally $40) Tommy Hilfiger Bennia Flat Sandals, $30 (originally $59) LifeStride Mexico Wedge Sandal, $40 (originally $70) Dr. Scholl’s Islander Strappy Flat Sandal, $50 (originally $65) Crocs Tulum Toe-Post Sandals, $35 (originally $50) Rockport Briah Perf Sling Wedge Sandal, $78 (originally $120) VJH Confort Flat Sandals, $38 (originally $50) Blowfish Malibu Balla Core Wedge Sandal, $27 (originally $50) Aerothotic Memory Foam Cork Sandals, $40 (originally $50) Soda Plenty Ankle Wrap Sandals, $18 (originally $29) Steve Madden Donddi Sandal, $24 (originally $55) Amazon Essentials Two Band Flatform Sandal, $28 (originally $35) Lifestride Yolo Sandal, $26 (originally $70) Dr. Scholl’s Islander Strappy Flat Sandal Amazon Buy on Amazon $65 $50 Best Labor Day Fall Boots and Flats Deals Jeossy Ankle Heeled Booties Amazon Buy on Amazon $109 $46 Last but not least, there are so many booties, flats, and mules on sale at Amazon during Labor Day Weekend worth your while. These gorgeous $39 mules from Naturalizer, for instance, come in eight colors and are 51 percent off. Then there are these $45 wedge booties from Athlefit, which offer both comfort and style for half of their usual price. Koolaburra by Ugg Amalea Ankle Boot, $70 (originally $90) Lucky Brand Alba Ballet Flat, $31 (originally $69) Soda Chance Stacked Heel Ankle Booties, $42 (originally $70) Steve Madden Flavor Mule, $47 (originally $90) Amazon Essentials Knit Ballet Flat, $21 (originally $26) Calvin Klein Lydia Loafer, $56 (originally $79) Clarks Breeze Shore Mule, $32 (originally $65) Lucky Brand Basel Ankle Bootie, $96 (originally $129) Jenn Ardor Slip-On Mule, $43 (originally $53) Dream Pairs Wedge Ankle Strap Flats, $23 (originally $41) Athlefit Wedge Booties, $45 (originally $90) Naturalizer Kayden Mule, $39 (originally $89) Clarks Camzin Step Loafer, $43 (originally $95) Jeossy Ankle Heeled Booties, $46 (originally $109) Love a great deal? 