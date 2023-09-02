Amazon Is Closing Out Summer With Up to 60% Off Its Most Comfortable Sandals — Prices Start at $23

Don’t mourn the end of summer — celebrate the commencement of the holiday weekend instead. If you're looking for the best Labor Day sales to shop, I recommend starting with Amazon’s shoe section, which is where some of the retailer’s chart-topping sandals are up to 60 percent off and sporting some pretty discounted price tags.

Everyone knows that buying items at the end of the season is the best way to score a deal, and Amazon’s comfy sandals deals are proof positive. Not only does this mean that you can save on the styles that have been catching your eye all summer, but your closet will be fully stocked for next year (or any tropical trips that you may have on the horizon). If you've been on the hunt for supportive walking sandals, you'll want to pick up these cushioned slides from Amazon-favorite brand FunkyMonkey while they're $23. The designer-looking Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals are starting at $28, and the best-selling Soda Topic Espadrilles Platform Sandals are a whopping 60 percent off.

This is just a little taste of what's on sale. Need more incentive to shop? Keep scrolling and get inspired to nab these warm-weather styles for upcoming trips, end-of-summer jaunts, or a sweet surprise for your future self.

Soda Topic Espadrille Platform Sandals

Reigning as Amazon's best-selling wedge sandals, these Soda Topic platforms are also the most deeply discounted pick on this list. With their velvety faux-suede straps and cushioned espadrille wedged soles, they'll quickly become your go-to vacation sandals as they did for this reviewer: “I wore these shoes on a one-week-long summer vacation in humid climate in which I walked around town and aboard a cruise ship. I had the option to switch between another pair that I brought with me and I loved this so much, I never wore the other pair.”

Teva Women's Original Universal Sport Sandals

Some shoes are simply timeless, and you can file the Tevas Original Sandals under that category. I started wearing these waterproof Tevas when they were having a moment in the early 2000s, and when I look at them now, they bring back memories of trekking all over my native New York City pain-free for hours. If you love to walk, do your feet a favor and pick these up while they're starting at $38. Vouching for their comfort, a shopper wrote, “I originally bought them so I could hike to the river and then jump in and swim. They stay on while I'm swimming with zero effort because of the ankle strap. I also wear them all day, every day for everywhere else. They are absolutely perfect and do not cause blisters.”

Steve Madden Women's Donddi Sandals

These strappy Steve Madden sandals come in several color options, but there’s something about a pair of gold sandals that elevates your outfit from day or night, and adds a little shine to otherwise neutral looks. These all-leather flats are by a brand that you know and love, 40 percent off right now, and ready to pack up easily in your carry-on or the mesh compartment of your luggage. One traveler wrote, “I have been buying this exact style for years. I use these sandals as my cute walking shoes for travel through Europe…no blisters, ever."

Clarks Women's Breeze Sea Flip-Flops

You cannot deny the power of cute sandals with maximum arch support. Hence, why the Clarks Breeze Sea Flip-Flops have landed in the top spot on Amazon's best-sellers list. The legendary shoe brand marries style and comfort with its supportive walking features, which include thermoplastic rubber soles, cushioned footbeds, and 3-inch heels. “These sandals are super soft and comfortable, like walking on a cloud," a fan said in their review. "I have plantar fasciitis but never had pain in these shoes. I wore these on a Cruise and on walking tours in Jamaica and Bahamas.“

The Drop Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals

Let’s hear it for a very convincing designer lookalike that retails for about 20 times less, and on top of that, is on sale for 30 percent off. The Drop's Monika Flat H-Band Slide Sandals are Amazon M.V.P.s that help you achieve that cool-girl look with sundresses in Spain or shorts and a T-shirt in Miami. After testing them out, one customer shared, “They are so comfortable and lightweight. They have a slight cushion to them, which makes it comfortable for a lot of walking."

Dr. Scholl's Barton Wedge Platform Sandals

Dr Scholl's is synonymous with comfort, so you know that you're starting off on the right foot with the Barton Wedge Platform Wedge Sandals. Despite being wedges, they're orthopedic shoes at heart with their supportive footbeds, strategic cushioning, and sturdy soles. They come in four colors, but I adore this gray-beige snake print that can be worn with anything: dresses, jeans, cargo pants — you name it. Still not convinced? Take it from this business traveler: “I ordered a pair of slip-on flats to run between gates at the airport. My flats left blisters on my ankles… On my return flights, I wore these wedges and never had any issues with my feet hurting. They are officially my go-to walking shoes when I wanna look a little more put-together.”

FunkyMonkey Women's Comfort Slides

If you want the comfort of Birkenstocks without the price tag, then these FunkyMonkey Cushioned Slides are for you. In addition to being one of Amazon's best-selling sandals, they're a fan-favorite pair for their EVA foam footbeds, which hug your feet in all of the right places for premium support. Trust me, I know from experience. What's more, they require no break-in time and leave behind no blisters; just pop them on for the beach or walking an entire city in one day — I’ve done both in mine! And if they get grimy, wash them in the shower. After leaving the sandals a five-star rating, one buyer said, "The comfort is amazing…The little bumps on the inner soles make you feel like you are getting a foot massage with every step."



Amazon Essentials Women's Two Strap Heeled Sandals

These strappy Amazon Essentials sandals with small, 2.8-inch heels skyrocketed up Amazon's best-sellers chart because they make the perfect dressy shoes for, say, a cruise or a beach wedding. They're compact enough to pack up easily, and if you pick the nude shade, they're just the things to go with pretty much any outfit that you end up choosing from your overstuffed luggage. As if they couldn't get any better, these stunning sandals are on sale starting at $24. “I wore these to a wedding to break them in and they were so comfortable," one reviewer explained. "I’m the first one to take [my heels] off and go barefoot, but with these, I didn’t need to and was able to wear them all night without any issues.”

Reef Women's Cushion Vista Hi Sandals

There are so many things about these Reef sandals to love that it's hard to count: The cork lug soles have funky appeal, the vegan leather uppers are soft and great for anyone looking to avoid the genuine article, and the double-strap look is the perfect blend of seaside-casual and city-cool. Plus, these sandals were designed with springy rubber and memory foam packed with shock absorption, so you don't have to worry about tired feet crashing your travel day. “I bought these before going away for a month traveling," a fan began their review. "I wore them non-stop. They were so comfortable. I have bought a second pair."

Alicegana Women's Elastic Jeweled Sandals

Looking for comfy travel shoes with a little more pizazz? The Alicegana Sandals are adorned with stunning rhinestones, making them feel like jewelry for your feet. They're the perfect sandals to take on a trip to Europe because their anti-skid soles offer great traction on those slippery cobblestones. Soft and breathable leather (and elastic) straps mean that walking all day will be pain- and blister-free. “Two weeks after buying these, I wore them on a trip to Vegas," one jet-setter wrote. "We walked over 17,000 steps each day, and by the end of each day, they were still comfortable.”

Aerothotic Women's Cork Footbed Slides

Similar to Birkenstock sandals, these top-sellers truly go the extra mile with walkability, integrating memory foam cork footbeds that make them so comfortable, you'll forget that you're wearing them. They're also designed with enough arch support to feel great without any pain, and they add extra style points to your favorite travel outfits with their criss-cross straps and metal hardware. After a 10-day trip to Hawaii, a traveler was happy to report, "Beach and hikes, I put these through the full trial; 22,000 steps in a single day walking around Honolulu, Waikiki, down the beach, around a zoo, and back to a resort. I literally don’t know why I packed any other shoes because they just took up unnecessary space in my bag while I exclusively wore these."

Trary Women's Lace-Up Sandals

There's something very elegant about sandals with wrap around, lace-up ankle ties. They're dainty, they’re stylish, and this pair by Trary also comes with non-skid rubber soles so they're built for walking. And, if you ask me, you'd never guess that they're from Amazon — or that they're price tag is currently $24. “These sandals are amazing," a customer gushed. "They are so versatile [and] I wear them with dresses, jeans, shorts — you name it. It's such a cute stylish shoe that adds flare to any outfit.”

