Amazon's Massive Labor Day Sale Might Break Records — Shop the Best Hiking and Camping Deals Starting at $7

Whether you are a hiker, camper, or even a trail runner, fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all that the season has to offer: mild temperatures, less crowded trails, and stunning foliage — just to name a few. But before you load up the car and hit that hike, we recommend stocking up on the necessary outdoor essentials during Amazon's Labor Day Sale to make your next trip one for the books.

During the major holiday weekend savings event, you can score up to 67 percent off on thousands of items, all of which are from top outdoor brands like Keen, Merrell, Coleman, and Columbia (to name a few). With deals on multi-person camping tents, comfortable hiking shoes, durable daypacks, and more, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to add those normally pricey camping gear and hiking accessories to your cart — especially if you've been waiting all summer for massive discounts.

Coleman Montana 8-Person Camping Tent

Amazon

And trust us, you don't want to wait. We're expecting the sale to wrap up on Monday, September 4. So, if something catches your eye, this is your sign to get it. To make the sale shopping easier, we've rounded up the 77 best camping and hiking deals from the Amazon Labor Day Sale. Keep scrolling to see what's been discounted so you don't have to waste any time not enjoying the outdoors this fall.

Best Hiking Gear and Accessories Deals

Amazon

Regardless of whether you are a new hiker or have hundreds of miles under your belt, you can find everything that you'll need for a successful day on the trails during Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale event. Essentials like the CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle, Merrell Wool Everyday Hiking Socks, Kelty Asher Day Hiking Pack, and more are up to 25 percent off. And, there are some impressive tech accessories to check out — like the Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor GPS Smartwatch, which is 23 percent off and helps you track wherever your adventures take you, and the Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank Set that's on sale 53 percent off.

Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 10L Sling

Amazon

Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank Set

Amazon

Best Women's Hiking Apparel Deals

Amazon

Hiking-appropriate clothing can really help elevate your experience. Not only do they keep you covered, but they're also built with cooling, quick-drying, and durable materials for maximum outdoor comfort — no matter the forecast or trail conditions. There are plenty of transitional activewear pieces up to 67 percent off, starting with the Mountain Hardwear Women's Trail Sender Shorts, Tbmpoy Women's UPF 50+ Lightweight Hoodie, and Columbia Women's Coral Ridge Hiking Pants.

Mountain Hardwear Women's Trail Sender Shorts

Amazon

Columbia Women's Switchback III Rain Jacket

Amazon

Best Men's Hiking Apparel Deals

Amazon

From sweat-wicking shirts and sun-protective hoodies to transitional pants and lightweight jackets, these must-haves are exactly what you need for a comfortable hike. Check out the Toomett Men's Convertible Hiking Pants, which transform into shorts and are up to 42 percent off, and the Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Half-Zip Base Layer that's starting at $32.

Columbia Men's Hike Joggers

Amazon

Tgf Men's Sun Protection Long-Sleeve Fishing Shirt

Amazon

Best Hiking Shoe Deals

Amazon

Arguably one of the most important investments for hikers is a good pair of boots, especially if you plan on walking long distances and on uneven terrain. No one ever wants uncomfortable shoes, particularly when you are in the wilderness where help might be a long way out — which is why you need to check out these amazing deals from some of the best hiking shoe brands: the Keen Men's Targhee 3 Low Waterproof Hiking Shoes are up to 52 percent off, while the classic Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoes are starting at $59.

Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoes

Amazon

Nortiv 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Shoes

Amazon

Best Camping Gear and Accessories Deals

Amazon

For those of us who like a little luxury with our camping, now's the perfect time to upgrade your gear — without breaking the bank. Transform your campsite to a glamping site with comfy essentials like the Kelty Low Love Seat Camping Chair, Wuromise Camping Table, and Kitwlemen Camping Fan, which are up to 30 percent off.

Kijaro Dual Lock Portable Camping Chair

Amazon

Kitwlemen Camping Fan With LED Lantern

Amazon

Best Camping Tent Deals

Amazon

Unless you are car camping, packing a tent is non-negotiable. To comfortably sleep under the stars, you'll need a high-quality tent that offers rain protection and windproof constructions, along with plenty of ventilation and space. Shopping for the best camping tent deals this Labor Day Weekend? Check out the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, which is starting at $39, or the BeyondHome 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent With Rainfly that's 35 percent off. And, for big savings, don't miss out on scoring the Coleman Montana 8-Person Camping Tent for 63 percent off.

Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent

Amazon

Core 11-Person Lofted Dome Camping Tent

Amazon

Best Camping Bedding Deals

Amazon

Along with a quality tent, a comfy sleeping bag and well-cushioned sleeping pad should also be on your camping packing list. Luckily, there are plenty of discounted (and top-rated) options on the market, like the Columbia 10 Degree Mount Tabor Mummy Sleeping Bag that's currently 44 percent off. If you want to make your go-to sleeping bag comfier, add the convenient Nature Worship Foam Camping Mat Sleeping Pad to your cart while it's just $40. Or, turn your tent into a hotel with the Intex Dura-Beam High-Rise Queen Air Mattress; it has a built-in air pump, plush cover, and a price tag that's been marked down 25 percent.

Aomedeelf Self-Inflating Double Camping Sleeping Pad

Amazon

Intex Dura-Beam High-Rise Queen Air Mattress With Built-In Pump

Azazie

