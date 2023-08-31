Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Products Amazon's Massive Labor Day Sale Might Break Records — Shop the Best Hiking and Camping Deals Starting at $7 Columbia activewear, Salomon hiking shoes, and Coleman camping tents are up to nearly 70 percent off. By Karthika Gupta Karthika Gupta Karthika Gupta is an avid outdoor enthusiast and enjoys writing about brands and products in the outdoor, lifestyle, beauty, and travel space. She also has experience writing about culture, global diversity, and food at the intersection of travel. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 12:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten Whether you are a hiker, camper, or even a trail runner, fall is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy all that the season has to offer: mild temperatures, less crowded trails, and stunning foliage — just to name a few. But before you load up the car and hit that hike, we recommend stocking up on the necessary outdoor essentials during Amazon's Labor Day Sale to make your next trip one for the books. During the major holiday weekend savings event, you can score up to 67 percent off on thousands of items, all of which are from top outdoor brands like Keen, Merrell, Coleman, and Columbia (to name a few). With deals on multi-person camping tents, comfortable hiking shoes, durable daypacks, and more, the Amazon Labor Day Sale is the perfect opportunity to add those normally pricey camping gear and hiking accessories to your cart — especially if you've been waiting all summer for massive discounts. Coleman Montana 8-Person Camping Tent Amazon Buy on Amazon $270 $99 And trust us, you don't want to wait. We're expecting the sale to wrap up on Monday, September 4. So, if something catches your eye, this is your sign to get it. To make the sale shopping easier, we've rounded up the 77 best camping and hiking deals from the Amazon Labor Day Sale. Keep scrolling to see what's been discounted so you don't have to waste any time not enjoying the outdoors this fall. Best Hiking Gear and Accessories Deals Amazon Regardless of whether you are a new hiker or have hundreds of miles under your belt, you can find everything that you'll need for a successful day on the trails during Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale event. Essentials like the CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle, Merrell Wool Everyday Hiking Socks, Kelty Asher Day Hiking Pack, and more are up to 25 percent off. And, there are some impressive tech accessories to check out — like the Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor GPS Smartwatch, which is 23 percent off and helps you track wherever your adventures take you, and the Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank Set that's on sale 53 percent off. Osprey Daylite Cinch Daypack, $39 (originally $55) CamelBak Eddy+ Water Bottle With Straw, $20 (originally $25) Kelty Asher Day Hiking Pack, $75 (originally $100) Lighting Ever LED Rechargeable Headlamp Set, $24 (originally $40) Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 10L Sling, $35 (originally $45) TrailBuddy Trekking Poles, $35 (originally $40) Garmin Instinct Solar Outdoor GPS Smartwatch, $270 (originally $350) DripDrop Hydration Electrolyte Powder Packets, $27 (originally $36) Shvivik Emergency Whistle Set With Lanyard Keychains, $7 (originally $13) Mammut Runbold Hat, $37 (originally $45) Buff CoolNet UPF 50+ Multifunctional Neckwear, $15 (originally $20) Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank Set, $24 (originally $50) Anourney 12x25 Compact Binoculars, $20 (originally $30) Eddie Bauer Stowaway Packable 10L Sling Amazon Buy on Amazon $45 $35 Blavor Solar Charger Power Bank Set Amazon Buy on Amazon Best Women's Hiking Apparel Deals Amazon Hiking-appropriate clothing can really help elevate your experience. Not only do they keep you covered, but they're also built with cooling, quick-drying, and durable materials for maximum outdoor comfort — no matter the forecast or trail conditions. There are plenty of transitional activewear pieces up to 67 percent off, starting with the Mountain Hardwear Women's Trail Sender Shorts, Tbmpoy Women's UPF 50+ Lightweight Hoodie, and Columbia Women's Coral Ridge Hiking Pants. Columbia Women's Coral Ridge Hiking Pants, $31 (originally $70) Tbmpoy Women's UPF 50+ Lightweight Hoodie, $25 (originally $30) Mountain Hardwear Women's Trail Sender Shorts, $23 (originally $70) Mountain Hardwear Women's HiCamp Fleece Pullover, $71 (originally $130) Under Armour Women's Fly By 2.0 Running Shorts, $14 (originally $25) Kari Traa Women's Rothe Half-Zip Fleece Hoodie, $39 (originally $90) Kari Traa Women's Fantastisk Base Layer Thermal Leggings, $18 (originally $25) Puma Women's Sports Bra Set, $27 (originally $36) Columbia Women's Switchback III Rain Jacket, $55 (originally $75) Baleaf Women's Quick-Drying Hiking Joggers, $36 (originally $54) Mountain Hardwear Women's Mountain Stretch Tights, $49 (originally $75) Baleaf Women's Long-Sleeve UPF 50+ Quick-Dry Shirt, $20 (originally $36) Avalanche Women's Stretch Woven Hiking Skort, $22 (originally $38) Coolibar UPF 50+ Unisex Virasana Performance Sun Bandana, $13 (originally $22) Mountain Hardwear Women's Trail Sender Shorts Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $23 Columbia Women's Switchback III Rain Jacket Amazon Buy on Amazon $75 $55 Best Men's Hiking Apparel Deals Amazon From sweat-wicking shirts and sun-protective hoodies to transitional pants and lightweight jackets, these must-haves are exactly what you need for a comfortable hike. Check out the Toomett Men's Convertible Hiking Pants, which transform into shorts and are up to 42 percent off, and the Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Half-Zip Base Layer that's starting at $32. Under Armour Men's Tech 2.0 Half-Zip Base Layer, $32 (originally $45) Baleaf Men's Sun Protection Hoodie, $24 (originally $30) Yaxhwiv Men's Tactical Shorts 11-Inch Waterproof Cargo Shorts, $29 (originally $36) Columbia Men's Washed Out Shorts, $30 (originally $40) Toomett Men's Convertible Hiking Pants, $40 (originally $69) Under Armour Men's HeatGear Leggings, $26 (originally $35) Tgf Men's Sun Protection Long-Sleeve Fishing Shirt, $23 with on-site coupon (originally $37) Columbia Bora Booney Hat, $23 (originally $30) Lands' End Men's Heritage Fleece Snap Neck Pullover, $36 (originally $65) Outdoor Ventures Men's Packable Rain Jacket, $33 (originally $38) Columbia Men's Hike Joggers, $52 (originally $65) Merrell Unisex Wool Everyday Hiking Socks Set, $23 (originally $25) Columbia Men's Hike Joggers Amazon Buy on Amazon $65 $52 Tgf Men's Sun Protection Long-Sleeve Fishing Shirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $23 Best Hiking Shoe Deals Amazon Arguably one of the most important investments for hikers is a good pair of boots, especially if you plan on walking long distances and on uneven terrain. No one ever wants uncomfortable shoes, particularly when you are in the wilderness where help might be a long way out — which is why you need to check out these amazing deals from some of the best hiking shoe brands: the Keen Men's Targhee 3 Low Waterproof Hiking Shoes are up to 52 percent off, while the classic Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoes are starting at $59. Salomon Women's X Ultra Pioneer Mid Climasalomon Waterproof Hiking Boots, $105 (originally $150) Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoes, $59 (originally $120) Keen Women's Voyageur Low Height Hiking Shoes, $82 (originally $135) New Balance Women's Fresh Foam X Hierro V1 Mid-Cut Trail Running Shoes, $95 (originally $160) Altra Men's AL0A7R6I Lone Peak Hiker 2 Trail Shoes $120 (originally $160) Columbia Men's Trailstorm Mid Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $69 (originally $110) Timberland Men's Mt. Maddsen Waterproof Hiking Boots, $100 (originally $120) Keen Men's Targhee 3 Low Height Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $80 (originally $165) Nortiv 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Shoes, $45 (originally $80) Mammut Men's Aegility Pro Mid DT Hiking Shoes, $113 (originally $190) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Waterproof Hiking Boots, $59 (originally $100) Merrell Women's Moab 3 Hiking Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $120 $59 Nortiv 8 Men's Waterproof Hiking Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $45 Best Camping Gear and Accessories Deals Amazon For those of us who like a little luxury with our camping, now's the perfect time to upgrade your gear — without breaking the bank. Transform your campsite to a glamping site with comfy essentials like the Kelty Low Love Seat Camping Chair, Wuromise Camping Table, and Kitwlemen Camping Fan, which are up to 30 percent off. Kijaro Dual Lock Portable Camping Chair, $28 (originally $36) Wuromise Camping Table With Storage Compartment, $48 (originally $60) Kitwlemen Camping Fan With LED Lantern, $56 (originally $80) Rnoony Vinyl Fitted Picnic Table Cover With Bench Covers, $20 (originally $32) Kelty Low Love Seat Camping Chair, $110 (originally $140) Chemotex Outdoor Bug Repellent Rechargeable Camping Lamp, $13 (originally $15) Aweasroy Fire Starter Squares, $16 (originally $24) Deftget First Aid Kit, $16 (originally $20) Freehiker Camping Utensils Set, $45 (originally $50) Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops Folding Knife, $16 (originally $22) Jolly Green Products Rotating Marshmallow Roasting Sticks, $27 (originally $33) Stansport 24-Piece Enamel Camping Tableware Set, $37 (originally $59) Kijaro Dual Lock Portable Camping Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $36 $28 Kitwlemen Camping Fan With LED Lantern Amazon Buy on Amazon $80 $56 Best Camping Tent Deals Amazon Unless you are car camping, packing a tent is non-negotiable. To comfortably sleep under the stars, you'll need a high-quality tent that offers rain protection and windproof constructions, along with plenty of ventilation and space. Shopping for the best camping tent deals this Labor Day Weekend? Check out the Coleman Sundome Camping Tent, which is starting at $39, or the BeyondHome 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent With Rainfly that's 35 percent off. And, for big savings, don't miss out on scoring the Coleman Montana 8-Person Camping Tent for 63 percent off. Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent, $39 (originally $70) Core 11-Person Lofted Dome Camping Tent, $140 (originally $200) Coleman Montana 8-Person Camping Tent, $99 (originally $270) Core 9-Person Instant Cabin Tent, $220 (originally $250) Coleman Weatherproof 4-Person Instant Camping Tent, $141 (originally $185) Coleman Skydome 4-Person Camping Tent With Screen Room, $132 (originally $195) BeyondHome 6-Person Instant Cabin Tent With Rainfly, $110 (originally $170) Coleman Sundome 2-Person Camping Tent Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $39 Core 11-Person Lofted Dome Camping Tent Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $140 Best Camping Bedding Deals Amazon Along with a quality tent, a comfy sleeping bag and well-cushioned sleeping pad should also be on your camping packing list. Luckily, there are plenty of discounted (and top-rated) options on the market, like the Columbia 10 Degree Mount Tabor Mummy Sleeping Bag that's currently 44 percent off. If you want to make your go-to sleeping bag comfier, add the convenient Nature Worship Foam Camping Mat Sleeping Pad to your cart while it's just $40. Or, turn your tent into a hotel with the Intex Dura-Beam High-Rise Queen Air Mattress; it has a built-in air pump, plush cover, and a price tag that's been marked down 25 percent. Mammut Relax 0C Down Sleeping Bag, $202 (originally $320) Mereza Double Sleeping Bag, $56 (originally $90) Columbia 10 Degree Mount Tabor Mummy Sleeping Bag, $50 (originally $90) Kelty Cosmic Synthetic Fill 0 Degree Backpacking Sleeping Bag, $98 (originally $140) Nature Worship Foam Camping Mat Sleeping Pad, $40 (originally $50) Aomedeelf Self-Inflating Double Camping Sleeping Pad, $40 (originally $52) Coleman QuickBed Single-High Inflatable Air Mattress, $40 (originally $55) Intex Dura-Beam High-Rise Queen Air Mattress With Built-In Pump, $71 (originally $95) Aomedeelf Self-Inflating Double Camping Sleeping Pad Amazon Buy on Amazon $52 $40 Intex Dura-Beam High-Rise Queen Air Mattress With Built-In Pump Azazie Buy on Amazon $95 $71 