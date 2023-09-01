Flight Attendant-approved Apple AirTags Are at Their Lowest Price All Year Thanks to This Secret Labor Day Sale

Any savvy shopper knows that Labor Day Weekend is the perfect time to stock up on travel essentials like new luggage, crossbody bags, and hiking backpacks. But what about something to protect those valuables? After all, travel can be anxiety-inducing as is, and the last thing that you need is the added concern of your belongings' whereabouts. In such situations, game-changing trackers like Apple AirTags step in, offering an unparalleled sense of security to users.

With an impressive 68,000-plus perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers and high praise from Travel + Leisure editors, it’s no exaggeration to claim that Apple AirTags are truly spectacular travel accessories. What’s more, the widely loved Bluetooth tracker is on special sale at this Labor Day at Amazon, where they're marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen all year. Shoppers can score a pack of four for just $89, which brings the price of each tracker down to an unbelievable $22. With this handy set, you can easily affix one to your carry-on, stash one in another bag, slip one in your wallet, and more to protect all of your valuables.

Engineered with precision tracking capabilities, the Apple AirTag seamlessly connects with the Find My app on Apple device to provide the real-time location of your belongings. The device even emits a sound via its built-in speaker to help you locate your missing item (only if it's within a certain radius). Countless buyers are gushing that this device was the “best purchase ever,” and that it is a “total lifesaver.” But, it's the reviews from travelers that really showcase what a game-changer this gadget can be.

After losing their bags on a trip to Italy, one shopper said that they "wouldn't have gotten our luggage back without them.” They also added that they will “never travel without these in the future.” Even flight attendants are impressed by this Bluetooth device. According to one cabin member reviewer, "These are super easy to use and definitely worth the money. I put one in my flight attendant bag whenever I have to check it."

Aside from the tracking capabilities, shoppers also praised the app for being so streamlined and easy to navigate. One customer explained, "The integration with the Find My app is seamless, and I can easily keep track of all my belongings in one place.” For even easier tracking, once your Apple AirTag is set up, you can name each one and assign it to specific items for optimal organization.

Even if you don't have a trip planned, plenty of reviewers find them useful to keep track of an array of things in their everyday lives. They've come in handy for keeping track of adventurous pets, locating missing car keys, and giving parents peace of mind when they're children are at school. In fact, one happy customer said, “If you're tired of misplacing your belongings or want an extra layer of security for your valuables, the Apple AirTag is a must-have accessory that ensures you never lose track of what's important to you.”

Compatible with iPhones and all over Apple devices, Apple AirTags have been in high demand since their release roughly two years ago, and have been almost impossible to stay in stock. So not only is this four-pack Amazon Labor Day deal the perfect opportunity to snag an Apple AirTag on sale, but it ensures that you'll have multiple for all of your travel bags, essentials, and valuables.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $89.

