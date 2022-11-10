Amazon Has a Section of Most-loved Gifts for Adventurers — and the Discounts Are Too Good

Now that Halloween is over and the weather outside is swiftly getting colder, it’s time to start thinking about holiday shopping — that is, if you haven’t already gotten a head-start on the process. Christmas, Hanukkah, and other December celebrations are practically right around the corner, and if you want to beat the Black Friday crowds, now’s the perfect time to make a big dent in your gifting list. Luckily, Amazon has tons of sections filled with present ideas designed for people with specific interests, from cooking to DIYing to exploring the world.

Yes, there’s a section on Amazon with gifts just for adventurers, aka the kinds of people who love nothing more than grabbing a backpack, hitting the road, and diving head-first into new places and activities. And these aren’t just any gifts, but items with four-star reviews or higher, so you know they’re top-quality and loved by shoppers. We’re talking about everything from knit beanies to insulated thermoses, sturdy backpacks to soft wool blankets. Whatever someone would want to embark on an adventure near or far, this Amazon section likely has it.

And best of all, many of these gift ideas are currently on sale for big discounts, with deals up to 40 percent off. Take a look through some of the highlights and load up your shopping cart with presents for all your most adventurous loved ones (or yourself!).

Suscell Solar Phone Charger

Amazon

Anyone heading out on a serious hike or backpacking trip could use a high-powered portable phone charger, especially one that’s solar-powered and features a built-in LED flashlight. This charger will keep up to two devices working for days, thanks to its 30,000 mAh capacity. One reviewer called these chargers “absolute lifesavers” during a multi-state camping trip, saying how much they loved being able to just “leave it outside during the daytime” to charge while they went off exploring.

To buy: amazon.com, $26 (originally $45)

Teton Sports Oasis Hydration Pack

Amazon

Having a good backpack is key for any adventurer, and this bestselling option from Teton is a true must-have. In addition to being a spacious and comfortable bag, it features a 2-liter water sip tube with an opening for ice, so you can stay hydrated on the go. It’s useful, comfortable, and it comes in 12 colors. “This pack is great for day trips,” wrote one reviewer. “The side pockets are perfect for water bottles if you prefer them… the back allows for decent ventilation, and the bungee cord and open pouch allow me to stuff extra jackets just in case. I really love the bright colors too!”

To buy: amazon.com, $38 (originally $46)

Wekapo Inflatable Lounger

Amazon

Running around all day can be exhausting, which is why this inflatable air sofa is so ingenious. Not only is it super easy to set up, but it’s lightweight, supportive, and seriously comfortable, great for lounging or sleeping. “ So much more comfortable than laying in the sand or dragging a chair to the beach!” raved one shopper, adding that it’s “super easy to inflate” and “compact to travel with.”

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $43)

Outland Living Firebowl

Amazon

Who doesn’t love sitting around a warm and cozy fire when camping? This portable gas fire pit is the perfect size for taking on the go, it’s easy to use, and it comes with a cover, hose, rock set, and more. “This is a great addition to our camping gear,” said one shopper. “It’s easy to put together, haul and small enough to store when we’re not using it. Really glad we bought it.”

To buy: amazon.com, $134 (originally $150)

Rdruko Fleece-Lined Snow Insulated Pants

Amazon

These popular insulated pants are great for trips through the snow and rain, thanks to their warm fleece lining and waterproof, windproof design. They’re made of polyester and spandex, have several zippered pockets and an adjustable waist, and come in 11 colors, like emerald green and light grey. One shopper wrote that they wore these pants on an adventure-filled trip to Alaska and was “absolutely comfortable and protected from the elements.”

To buy: amazon.com, $43

Napier Backroadz Truck Tent

Amazon

Turn your truck into a full camping shelter with this large and helpful tent, which gets attached to the bed and features full protection from weather and critters alike. There are storm flaps, a lantern holder, a gear loft, and more features to keep you safe and organized during your trips outdoors. One shopper called it the “the best truck accessory I have purchased,” praising how the tent is big enough to “comfortably sleep two adults, one child, and a large dog.”

To buy: amazon.com, $191 (originally $220)

Maelstrom Soft Cooler Bag

Amazon

Keep dozens of your favorite drinks on hand with this extra-large cooler, able to fit up to 60 (!) cans in addition to ice and available in 12 colors. It’s a soft, collapsible bag with many layers of insulation to keep its items cold, and it features handy shoulder straps and handles for easy carrying as well as foil compartments to store extra items like sandwiches or utensils. “This was so much better than having one of the big long hard coolers, plus it made it easy for kids to lift up the flap to grab whatever they want instead of unzipping and lifting a heavy cover to dig for drinks,” raved one shopper.

To buy: amazon.com, $43

Odoland Camping Cookware Mess Kit

Amazon

This great camping cookware set comes with a whopping 22 easy-to-carry pieces, including a non-stick pan, a tea kettle, several stainless steel dishes, and so much more. You can use them all with a gas tank or firewood, and each piece is easy to clean and ultra durable. “Perfect for RV camping for a family of three,” wrote one shopper, adding that the pieces are “compact, durable and easily fed our family three meals per day.”

To buy: amazon.com, $58 (originally $66)

Bessport Mummy Sleeping Bag

Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable all night long with this lightweight sleeping bag, which boasts heat-retaining technology and an insulated footbox. It’s warm, water-repellent, and seriously durable, able to keep you protected and feeling good night after night. “This sleeping bag is super vibrant and soft on the inside,” said one reviewer. “It feels like cozy ‘lil hug at night.”

To buy: amazon.com, $47 (originally $50)

Bosttor Bluetooth Beanie Hat

Amazon

How cool is this Bluetooth-enabled beanie? In addition to allowing you to answer calls and listen to music on-the-go, it also conveniently features a USB charging port and an LED headlight. It comes in 12 pretty colors and is made from a soft acrylic blend. One shopper praised the “super bright” LED light, the “surprisingly good Bluetooth speakers,” and the solid battery life, among so much else.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $23)

Intex Explorer K2 Kayak

Amazon

This comfortable, spacious inflatable kayak can easily fit two people (up to 400 pounds). It has a bright yellow color good for catching attention, features SKEG for directional stability, and is designed specifically to smoothly handle lakes and rivers. One shopper called it “probably the best money I've ever spent,” adding that the durability is “outstanding” and “the set-up is a breeze.”

To buy: amazon.com, $112 (originally $147)

More T+L Deals to Shop:

