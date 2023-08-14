Travel Products Trends + Deals We Love Amazon Products Amazon's Secret Golf Storefront Is Filled With Huge End-of-summer Deals — Score Up to 71% Off Prices start at $13 for top gear from Callaway, Titleist, Adidas, and more. By Jen Ator Published on August 14, 2023 07:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten The majors might be over for the year, but there’s still plenty of season left for the average golfer. With the end of summer quickly approaching, it’s time to make the most of the warm weather by squeezing in some extra rounds. If you missed those clutch Amazon Prime Day deals and don’t want to wait until Labor Day to score discounts on your favorite gear, you’re in luck: right now, you can find big savings on the game’s top essentials hiding in Amazon's secret golf storefront. With thousands of golf items featured, it can feel overwhelming to scan and sort through pages of products — which is why we curated a list of the best 40 deals that you don’t want to miss. Here, you’ll find plenty of number-one best-sellers in every category, including must-haves like the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, FootJoy Men's WeatherSof Golf Gloves, and Strata Men’s Complete Golf Set on sale for up to 71 percent off. We also scouted impressive discounts on everything from golf balls and drivers to travel bags and training putting greens to help you take your game to the next level. But, there may be no better place to save than in the apparel category, where there are markdowns happening on the sport's best performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour, and more. From moisture-wicking polos to stylishly versatile golf dresses, you'll find everything that you'll need to upgrade your style starting at $13. And, there's plenty of footwear picks on sale — starting with the must-have FootJoy Men's Fj Fuel Golf Shoes. If you were waiting for any end-of-summer sales to strike, this is your sign to explore the Amazon hidden golf storefront. Remember, these deals won't last forever. Keep scrolling so you can hit the links with style and confidence for the rest of the summer. Best Golf Ball Deals Amazon One can never have enough golf balls. And if you haven't upgraded your stash yet, then you definitely don't want to miss this chance to save big on sets from top brands like Callaway, Titleist, and more; prices start at $13. Bridgestone Golf 2021 e12 Contact Golf Balls, $26 for pack of 12 (originally $30) Taylormade 2021 TP5X Golf Balls, $47 for pack of 12 (originally $53) Callaway Golf 2023 Supersoft Golf Balls, $25 for pack of 12 Nitro Ultimate Distance Golf Ball, $13 for pack of 15 Titleist TruFeel Golf Balls, $25 for pack of 12 Nitro Ultimate Distance Golf Ball Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 Best Golf Club and Set Deals Amazon Polish off your club collection with these discounted finds, which include the Callaway X Hot Driver and Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter for up to 36 percent off. If you're a beginner, or are just looking for a total refresh, pick up the Precise M5 Ladies Womens Complete Golf Club Set and Wilson Men's Complete Golf Club Package Set, for up to 46 percent off. Precise M5 Ladies Womens Complete Golf Club Set, $263 (originally $490) Callaway X Hot Driver, $210 (originally $250) Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter, $225 (originally $350) Wilson Men's Complete Golf Club Package Set, $430 (originally $460) Wilson Harmonized Golf Wedge, $32 (originally $60) Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set, $249 (originally $430) Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $430 $249 Best Golf Bag Deals Amazon Your day on the green can only really be a success if you've got the right gear — starting with the right golf bag. The Amazon hidden golf storefront has plenty of options with deep discounts, like the Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag that's a rare 37 percent off. And, even though it's not marked down, you can't beat the $47 price tag on the Orlimar Pitch ‘n Putt Golf Lightweight Stand Carry Bag. PowerBilt Powerbilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag, $95 (originally $150) Cobra Golf Ultralight Sunday Bag, $90 (originally $129) Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag, $96 (originally $150) Mizuno BR-DX 14-Way Hybrid Golf Stand Bag, $224 (originally $280) Callaway Golf Chev 14 Cart Bag, $208 (originally $220) GoHimal Golf Travel Bag, $80 (originally $100) Orlimar Pitch ‘n Putt Golf Lightweight Stand Carry Bag, $47 Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $96 Golf Gear and Travel Accessory Deals Amazon These shopper-loved golf accessories are the secret to finally getting that hole in one. Right now, you can save big on essentials like the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder and FootJoy Men's WeatherSof Golf Gloves, which are up to nearly 35 percent off. Perfect your swing with the on-sale Greatlizard Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick, and don't miss this chance to pick up the Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case 30 percent off. Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, $200 (originally $100) Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case, $194 (originally $250) FootJoy Men's WeatherSof Golf Gloves, $18 for pack of 2 (originally $20) Puma Golf Men's Flexlite Golf Glove, $9 (originally $12) Putt-A-Bout Par Three Golf Putting Green, $36 (originally $45) Greatlizard Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick, $43 (originally $49) CaddyTek Explorer V8 SuperLite 4-Wheel Golf Push Cart, $179 (originally $199) GoSports Golf Practice Hitting Net, $70 Adidas Golf Men's Shoe Bag, $25 Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case Amazon Buy on Amazon $250 $194 Best Golf Apparel Deals Amazon Make your closet just as sharp as your golf game with these amazing activewear deals for men and women. We're big fans of the Ewedoos Women's Golf Dress, which can be worn on and off the green and is on sale for just $38. You can also upgrade your golf wardrobe with one of the crisp Michel Rouen Men's Performance Golf Polos that are 50 percent off. Adidas Men's 3-Stripes Quarter Zip Pullover, $21 (originally $70) PGA Tour Women's Airflux 16-Inch Golf Skort, $20 (originally $60) Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Shorts, $30 (originally $60) Jack Smith Women’s Golf Polo, $12 (originally $26) Michel Rouen Men's Performance Golf Polo, $30 (originally $60) Ewedoos Women's Golf Dress, $38 (originally $50) Jack Smith Women’s Golf Polo Amazon Buy on Amazon $26 $12 Best Golf Shoe Deals Amazon Your kicks are just as important as your clubs when it comes to golf, and now's the perfect time to replace last season's golf shoes with a fresh new pair. Some of the biggest deals that we're seeing are happening on the Adidas Men's Tech Response 3.0 Golf Shoes, which are starting at $27, and the Skechers Women's Go Pivot Spikeless Golf Shoes that are up to 57 percent off. Hurry, these cushioned, supportive, and quality shoes are selling out fast. Adidas Men's Tech Response 3.0 Golf Shoes, $27 (originally $70) FootJoy Men's Fj Fuel Golf Shoes, $86 (originally $130) FootJoy Women's Fj Flex Golf Shoes, $80 (originally $100) Puma Golf Men's Ignite Pwradapt Caged Golf Shoes, $90 (originally $150) Ecco Women's Cool Pro Gore-tex Waterproof Golf Shoes, $148 (originally $220) New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoes, $66 (originally $110) Skechers Women's Go Pivot Spikeless Golf Shoes, $35 (originally $80) New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoes Amazon Buy on Amazon $110 $64 