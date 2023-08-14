Amazon's Secret Golf Storefront Is Filled With Huge End-of-summer Deals — Score Up to 71% Off

Prices start at $13 for top gear from Callaway, Titleist, Adidas, and more.

By Jen Ator
Published on August 14, 2023 07:00PM EDT

Roundup: Best Golf Deals Hiding in Amazon's Storefront Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Madison Woiten

The majors might be over for the year, but there’s still plenty of season left for the average golfer. With the end of summer quickly approaching, it’s time to make the most of the warm weather by squeezing in some extra rounds. If you missed those clutch Amazon Prime Day deals and don’t want to wait until Labor Day to score discounts on your favorite gear, you’re in luck: right now, you can find big savings on the game’s top essentials hiding in Amazon's secret golf storefront.

With thousands of golf items featured, it can feel overwhelming to scan and sort through pages of products — which is why we curated a list of the best 40 deals that you don’t want to miss. Here, you’ll find plenty of number-one best-sellers in every category, including must-haves like the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder, FootJoy Men's WeatherSof Golf Gloves, and Strata Men’s Complete Golf Set on sale for up to 71 percent off. We also scouted impressive discounts on everything from golf balls and drivers to travel bags and training putting greens to help you take your game to the next level.

But, there may be no better place to save than in the apparel category, where there are markdowns happening on the sport’s best performance brands like Adidas, PGA Tour, Under Armour, and more. From moisture-wicking polos to stylishly versatile golf dresses, you’ll find everything that you'll need to upgrade your style starting at $13. And, there's plenty of footwear picks on sale — starting with the must-have FootJoy Men's Fj Fuel Golf Shoes

If you were waiting for any end-of-summer sales to strike, this is your sign to explore the Amazon hidden golf storefront. Remember, these deals won’t last forever. Keep scrolling so you can hit the links with style and confidence for the rest of the summer. 

Best Golf Ball Deals

Amazon Taylormade TP5X Golf Ball

Amazon

One can never have enough golf balls. And if you haven't upgraded your stash yet, then you definitely don't want to miss this chance to save big on sets from top brands like Callaway, Titleist, and more; prices start at $13. 

Nitro Ultimate Distance Golf Ball Set

Amazon Nitro Ultimate Distance Golf Ball

Amazon

Best Golf Club and Set Deals 

Amazon Strata Menâs Complete Golf Set

Amazon

Polish off your club collection with these discounted finds, which include the Callaway X Hot Driver and Taylormade Golf Spider GTX Putter for up to 36 percent off. If you're a beginner, or are just looking for a total refresh, pick up the ​​Precise M5 Ladies Womens Complete Golf Club Set and Wilson Men's Complete Golf Club Package Set, for up to 46 percent off. 

Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set

Amazon Precise M5 Men's Complete Golf Clubs Package Set

Amazon

Best Golf Bag Deals

Amazon PowerBilt Powerbilt TPS Dunes 14-Way Golf Stand Bag

Amazon

Your day on the green can only really be a success if you've got the right gear — starting with the right golf bag. The Amazon hidden golf storefront has plenty of options with deep discounts, like the Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag that's a rare 37 percent off. And, even though it's not marked down, you can't beat the $47 price tag on the Orlimar Pitch ‘n Putt Golf Lightweight Stand Carry Bag

Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag

Amazon Izzo Ultra Lite Cart Bag

Amazon

Golf Gear and Travel Accessory Deals 

Amazon adidas Golf Men's Shoe Bag

Amazon

These shopper-loved golf accessories are the secret to finally getting that hole in one. Right now, you can save big on essentials like the Callaway Golf 300 Pro Slope Laser Rangefinder and FootJoy Men's WeatherSof Golf Gloves, which are up to nearly 35 percent off. Perfect your swing with the on-sale Greatlizard Golf Swing Trainer Warm-Up Stick, and don't miss this chance to pick up the Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case 30 percent off. 

Samsonite Hardside Golf Travel Case

Amazon Samsonite Hard Side Golf

Amazon

Best Golf Apparel Deals 

Amazon Michel Rouen Mens Golf Shirt

Amazon

Make your closet just as sharp as your golf game with these amazing activewear deals for men and women. We're big fans of the Ewedoos Women's Golf Dress, which can be worn on and off the green and is on sale for just $38. You can also upgrade your golf wardrobe with one of the crisp Michel Rouen Men's Performance Golf Polos that are 50 percent off. 

Jack Smith Women’s Golf Polo

Amazon JACK SMITH Womenâs Golf Shirts

Amazon

Best Golf Shoe Deals

Amazon PUMA GOLF Men's Ignite Pwradapt Caged Golf Shoe

Amazon

Your kicks are just as important as your clubs when it comes to golf, and now's the perfect time to replace last season's golf shoes with a fresh new pair. Some of the biggest deals that we're seeing are happening on the ​​Adidas Men's Tech Response 3.0 Golf Shoes, which are starting at $27, and the Skechers Women's Go Pivot Spikeless Golf Shoes that are up to 57 percent off. Hurry, these cushioned, supportive, and quality shoes are selling out fast. 

New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoes

Amazon New Balance Men's Striker V3 Golf Shoe

Amazon

