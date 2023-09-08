10 Comfy Airport Outfits to Wear on the Plane and Beyond This Fall — and They're All Under $50

A versatile travel wardrobe will allow you to seamlessly transition from your flight to a day in your destination of choice — all while remaining comfortable along the way. Ideally, every piece in your suitcase should function as both a stylish airplane outfit as well as a head-turning composition that keeps you confident while sightseeing, dining, and beyond. With these wardrobe pillars in mind, you’ll be able to easily optimize the space in your suitcase with wearable pieces that can be dressed up and down depending on the occasion.

Building an effective packing list is no small feat, but Amazon is currently bursting at the seams with fall-ready sweaters, dresses, lightweight pants, and more to keep you cozy and well-dressed from the airport runway to the city streets without wasting your travel budget on clothes. Not sure where to start? Below, we’ve rounded up the 10 autumnal wardrobe essentials that you’ll need to be the best-dressed person at any airport, coffee shop, or museum tour — all for under $50. Comfort has never looked so cool.

Anrabess Two-piece Sweater Set

Amazon

This best-selling sweater set is one closet staple that you’ll be able to wear time and time again when you’re hoping to feel like your most stylish self (without sacrificing comfort, of course). High-waisted pants with an elastic waistband promise to never dig into your skin while you’re seated during a long-haul flight, and their effortless drape instantly makes you appear pulled together from the moment that you exit the plane. Plus, the knit material of the top is cozy enough for fall weather while still remaining lightweight as the temperatures rise throughout the day. Don't forget to clip the 20 percent off coupon to score extra savings.

Btfbm Casual V-neck Sweater Dress

Amazon

Sweater dress season is fast approaching, and this knitted number is a travel essential whether you have fancy dinner plans or are simply intent on taking in the views. Not only is the dress double discounted for just $30 at Amazon with a special on-site coupon, but it’s also available in 21 sleek, fall-friendly colors that allow you to achieve the preppy style of your dreams on a budget. Pair this dress with sneakers if you want to relax on your flight, but just know that it will also look elegant with heels or boots during a night out on the town.

Prettygarden Two-piece Lounge Outfit

Amazon

You’ll never regret arriving at the airport in a cozy lounge outfit, and this two-piece set from Prettygarden is the perfect tracksuit for your travels without leaning too much into pajama territory. The adjustable waistband of the pants is ideal for long hours of sitting without dealing with the discomfort of restrictive material, and a loose-fitting spandex and polyester top is cozy enough to combat the ever-changing temperature of the plane cabin. From your hotel room to a casual day of shopping, this set is a fall essential.

Vansha High-waisted Linen Pants

Amazon

Just because it’s nearly fall doesn’t mean that the days of warm weather have passed, and these lightweight linen palazzo pants are a great asset for both travel days and beachside getaways. An elastic waistband is an essential addition to these comfy pants, plus the pair features two spacious pockets to hold your keys and phone while you’re on the go. Not to mention that the blend of cotton and linen material creates a carefree vibe that translates well in any destination.

Merokeety Chunky Knit Cardigan

Amazon

The notoriously unpredictable temperature of plane cabins often leads to discomfort if you arrive at the airport unprepared, but this oversized, chunky cardigan is lightweight enough to throw into your carry-on and keep you content during your travels and beyond. The longer fit of this cardigan makes for a great layering piece atop any outfit that you might have tucked away in your suitcase, and with 32 color options to choose from, you’ll have no issue finding a sweater (or two!) to elevate your fall style on a budget. Plus, there's a 35 percent off coupon for extra savings.

Viottiset Two-piece Sweatsuit

Amazon

If you’re gearing up for a red-eye flight and hope to be as comfortable as possible without actually wearing your pjs to the airport, this casual, wide-leg set from Viottiset is a great option — and right now, it’s on sale for nearly 50 percent off. The cozy sweater and breathable pants duo is made with a viscose and nylon blend that feels ultra-soft against the skin, and the pants even feature a high-waisted fit that will never dig in or cut off circulation. The set is also available in 24 bright and neutral colors, with sizes ranging from S to XL.

Saodimallsu Oversized Sweater

saodimallsu-oversized-sweater-cf86d7617c3549669ee4a6f942786229.jpg

https://www.amazon.com/Saodimallsu-Oversized-Batwing-Pullover-Sweaters/dp/B096X3V5QM?th=1&psc=1

$60 / $31

Pullover sweaters are exceptional for layering during the fall, and this effortlessly cool, oversized jumper is not only stylish enough to be worn with jeans or linen pants, but it can also level up a simple pair of sweatpants or leggings during your travel day. Right now, this knitted henley top is on sale at Amazon for more than half off, and it is well-suited to carry you from the pumpkin patch to a quaint European city with ease.

Lillusory Turtleneck Dress

lillusory-turtleneck-6c94efc26d5c4c949f1105db208461b8.jpg

https://www.amazon.com/LILLUSORY-Turtleneck-Batwing-Oversized-Pullover/dp/B0BFGT5VYD?th=1&psc=1

$60 / $28

If you’re often drawn towards timeless wardrobe items, don’t waste time in snagging this oversized turtleneck dress that’s currently on sale for more than half off (and cozy enough for travel and leisure days). The pullover style is great for when you need to find a complete outfit with limited time to spare, and the ultra-soft fabric feels gentle against the skin when you’re trying to get some rest during an overnight flight. Plus, you’ll never feel stuffy or restricted in this dress thanks to the ever-so-stylish split hem and loose, batwing sleeve design.

Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt

Amazon

Layering is the name of the game when you’re traveling in the fall, and this oversized corduroy shacket (shirt jacket) will instantly elevate any basic outfit to cool-girl status while keeping you warm and comfortable throughout the day. The lightweight fabric of this top is easy to fold into your personal item for wear during your flight, and a deep pocket at the front of the shirt boasts plenty of space to hold your phone if your hands are full while hurrying through the airport. This long-sleeved top is without a doubt a great no-fuss staple to add to your suitcase for traveling all fall and winter long.

Btfbm Casual Sweater

Amazon

This casual and frilly pullover sweater is just about the cutest piece that you could pack for any adventure this season, and as it’s neutral enough to be paired with sweatpants or jeans, you’re guaranteed to be turning heads no matter where you go. A stretchy and comfortable viscose, polyester, and nylon blend will keep you warm without restrictions during chilly nights out on the town, and dainty ruffled details around the neckline and wrists add some personal flair to an otherwise simple top.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.