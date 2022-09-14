There’s an Entire Amazon Section of Top-rated Outdoor Gear — and Most of It’s on Sale

Score up to 43 percent off on reviewer-loved gear and apparel from brands like Columbia, Coleman, and more.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Fall Outdoor Event
Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Photo:

Amazon

Fall is on the horizon, and with the changing season comes even more opportunities to get out and enjoy nature. Hiking, camping, and other outdoors enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Amazon curated a special outdoor gear storefront,  for autumn full of everything needed to enjoy nature. 

Spotlighting popular brands such as Coleman, Columbia, Berghaus, and more, the hidden storefront is packed with top-rated gear, equipment, and apparel so you’re ready to hit the trails, campground, lake, bike path, and wherever else you’ll be exploring this fall with everything you need. 

And, it’s also worth mentioning that most of the products are discounted. Shoppers can expect deals of up to 43 percent off on items such as camping essentials, paddleboards, fishing equipment, hiking boots, and more. There’s no telling how long they’ll be on sale, but we recommend adding everything to your cart now so you don’t miss out on these markdowns. 

Keep scrolling to explore Amazon’s outdoor gear storefront so you can stock up on all of your autiminal gear must-haves before your next trip. 

Best Hiking and Camping Gear

Amazon Fall Outdoor Event
Amazon Fall Outdoor Event.

Amazon

Adventurers will want to shop this storefront  to upgrade their hiking and camping gear. For your next visit to the trails, bring the Berghaus Trailhead Rucksack Backpack, which has an ergonomic back-hugging fit, special compartments to separate wet and dry gear, and a spacious enough interior to be used as a carry-on bag for traveling. The CamelBak Octane XCT Hydration Pack and Energizer LED Headlamp Pro are also on sale for up to 27 percent off. Campers can also shop for everything from insulated sleeping bags and air mattresses to rolling coolers and travel-friendly stovetops, plus top-rated portable chairs, lanterns, and more. 

Best Outdoor Sports Gear 

Amazon Fall Outdoor Event
Amazon Fall Outdoor Event.

Amazon

If you’re headed outdoors to enjoy your favorite leisurely activities, this Amazon storefront has all of the equipment, gear, and accessories you could ever need. We found the best-selling SereneLife Inflatable SUP Paddleboard, and it’s on sale for $100 off. Fishing fans can also score deals on tackle boxes, reels, filet knives, and more. Plus, you can get the Franklin Disc Golf Set or the Manduka Pro Yoga and Pilates Mat starting at $70. 

Best Men’s and Women’s Apparel 

Amazon Fall Outdoor Event
Amazon Fall Outdoor Event.

Amazon

Your clothing is just as important as your gear, and Amazon is filled with high-performing apparel and footwear for men and women. Right now, you can get the popular Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Shoes for as little as $75, as well as the brand’s Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket and Bahama II UPF 30 Fishing Shirt. Also featured are the versatile and perfect-fitting Columbia Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pants and Tamiami II UPF 40 Fishing Shirt, which is on sale for as little as $44. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Early Amazon Prime Day Deals
60 Can't-miss Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear to Shop Before Prime Day Starts
hiking camping gear memorial day sale
The 39 Best Hiking and Camping Gear Deals to Shop on Memorial Day Weekend
REI Labor Day sale tout
REI Is Having an Amazing Labor Day Sale — With Travel Gear Up to 75% Off
Gonex Compression Packing Cubes Mesh Storage Bags
Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale Is Happening Now — Shop Our 43 Favorite Travel Deals
The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Here — Shop the 30 Best Deals for Travelers
The Nordstrom Summer Sale Is Here — Shop the 30 Best Deals for Travelers
Best Hiking Pants for Men
The Best Hiking Pants for Men
REI July 4 Sale
The 28 Best Deals From REI's Massive Fourth of July Weekend Sale
Amazon golf
Amazon Has a Secret Section for Golfers Stocked With Bags, Clubs, and Balls Starting at Just $12
EnerPlex Air Mattress with Built-in Pump Tout
This Is the ‘Most Comfortable’ Camping Air Mattress Our Editors Have Tested — and It’s Up to 68% Off
Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals During Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day travel items
This Is Your Last Chance to Shop Amazon's 50 Best Travel Gear and Accessories for Prime Day
Amazon Customer-Loved Adventure Section Tout
Amazon Has an Entire Section of Customer-loved Travel Gear — Here Are the 30 Best Things to Shop
Best Sleeping Pads of 2022
The Best Sleeping Pads of 2022
Columbia Womens Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoe
These Best-selling Waterproof Hiking Boots Are Just $65 for Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day Early Deals
The 42 Best Early Prime Day Shoe Deals to Shop Right Now
Amazon golf sale
Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Its Best-selling Golf Gear Ahead of Prime Day — Shop the 35 Best Deals