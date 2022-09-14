Best Products There’s an Entire Amazon Section of Top-rated Outdoor Gear — and Most of It’s on Sale Score up to 43 percent off on reviewer-loved gear and apparel from brands like Columbia, Coleman, and more. By Emily Belfiore Emily Belfiore Instagram Website Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals. Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines Published on September 14, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Photo: Amazon Fall is on the horizon, and with the changing season comes even more opportunities to get out and enjoy nature. Hiking, camping, and other outdoors enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Amazon curated a special outdoor gear storefront, for autumn full of everything needed to enjoy nature. Spotlighting popular brands such as Coleman, Columbia, Berghaus, and more, the hidden storefront is packed with top-rated gear, equipment, and apparel so you’re ready to hit the trails, campground, lake, bike path, and wherever else you’ll be exploring this fall with everything you need. And, it’s also worth mentioning that most of the products are discounted. Shoppers can expect deals of up to 43 percent off on items such as camping essentials, paddleboards, fishing equipment, hiking boots, and more. There’s no telling how long they’ll be on sale, but we recommend adding everything to your cart now so you don’t miss out on these markdowns. Keep scrolling to explore Amazon’s outdoor gear storefront so you can stock up on all of your autiminal gear must-haves before your next trip. Best Hiking and Camping Gear Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Amazon Adventurers will want to shop this storefront to upgrade their hiking and camping gear. For your next visit to the trails, bring the Berghaus Trailhead Rucksack Backpack, which has an ergonomic back-hugging fit, special compartments to separate wet and dry gear, and a spacious enough interior to be used as a carry-on bag for traveling. The CamelBak Octane XCT Hydration Pack and Energizer LED Headlamp Pro are also on sale for up to 27 percent off. Campers can also shop for everything from insulated sleeping bags and air mattresses to rolling coolers and travel-friendly stovetops, plus top-rated portable chairs, lanterns, and more. Igloo 70-quart Trailmate Wheeled Rolling Cooler, $280 Thermacell Portable Mosquito Repeller, $33 (originally $35) GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker Portable Camping Chair, $75 Coleman Big Bay Insulated Sleeping Bag, from $100 Coleman 30-can Soft Cooler, $28 (originally $33) Stanley Classic Vacuum Insulated Wide-mouth Thermos Bottle, from $36 (originally $42) Intex Dura-Beam Deluxe Air Mattress Series With Internal Pump, $54 Coleman 2-burner Gas Camping Stove, $71 (originally $90) Coleman Classic Recharge LED Lantern, from $45 CamelBak Octane XCT Hydration Pack, $63 (originally $85) Berghaus Trailhead 65-liter Rucksack Backpack, $149 Energizer LED Headlamp Pro 2-pack, $18 (originally $22) Best Outdoor Sports Gear Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Amazon If you’re headed outdoors to enjoy your favorite leisurely activities, this Amazon storefront has all of the equipment, gear, and accessories you could ever need. We found the best-selling SereneLife Inflatable SUP Paddleboard, and it’s on sale for $100 off. Fishing fans can also score deals on tackle boxes, reels, filet knives, and more. Plus, you can get the Franklin Disc Golf Set or the Manduka Pro Yoga and Pilates Mat starting at $70. SereneLife Inflatable Stand-up Paddleboard, $230 (originally $330) Plano Angled Tackle System Fishing Tackle Storage Box, $36 (originally $63) Rapala Heavy-duty Electric Filet Knife, $52 (originally $80) Intex Mariner Inflatable 3-person Boat, $212 (originally $300) Pflueger President Spinning Fishing Reel, from $57 Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smartwatch, $149 (originally $200) Franklin Sports Disc Golf Set, from $70 Manduka Pro Yoga and Pilates Mat, $122 (originally $129) Ubfen Adult Unisex Water Shoes, from $30 (originally $43) Best Men’s and Women’s Apparel Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Amazon Your clothing is just as important as your gear, and Amazon is filled with high-performing apparel and footwear for men and women. Right now, you can get the popular Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Shoes for as little as $75, as well as the brand’s Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket and Bahama II UPF 30 Fishing Shirt. Also featured are the versatile and perfect-fitting Columbia Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pants and Tamiami II UPF 40 Fishing Shirt, which is on sale for as little as $44. Columbia Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket, from $55 (originally $110) Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Plus II Waterproof Hiking Boots, from $74 (originally $90) Berghaus Men's Paclite Gore-Tex Waterproof Pants, $130 (originally $162) Columbia Men's Bahama II UPF 30 Long-sleeve PFG Fishing Shirt, from $42 (originally $55) Tilley Endurables LTM5 Airflo Unisex Hat, from $80 (originally $85) Legendary Whitetails Men's Buck Camp Flannel Shirt, from $15 (originally $30) Columbia Women's PFG Tamiami II UPF 40 Long-sleeve Fishing Shirt, $44 (originally $50) Columbia Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pants, from $45 (originally $65) Berghaus Women's Deluge Waterproof Rain Over Pants, $65 (originally $81) Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Hiking Shoes, from $75 (originally $90) Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit