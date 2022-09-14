There’s an Entire Amazon Section of Top-rated Outdoor Gear — and Most of It’s on Sale

Fall is on the horizon, and with the changing season comes even more opportunities to get out and enjoy nature. Hiking, camping, and other outdoors enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that Amazon curated a special outdoor gear storefront, for autumn full of everything needed to enjoy nature.

Spotlighting popular brands such as Coleman, Columbia, Berghaus, and more, the hidden storefront is packed with top-rated gear, equipment, and apparel so you’re ready to hit the trails, campground, lake, bike path, and wherever else you’ll be exploring this fall with everything you need.

And, it’s also worth mentioning that most of the products are discounted. Shoppers can expect deals of up to 43 percent off on items such as camping essentials, paddleboards, fishing equipment, hiking boots, and more. There’s no telling how long they’ll be on sale, but we recommend adding everything to your cart now so you don’t miss out on these markdowns.

Keep scrolling to explore Amazon’s outdoor gear storefront so you can stock up on all of your autiminal gear must-haves before your next trip.

Best Hiking and Camping Gear

Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Amazon

Adventurers will want to shop this storefront to upgrade their hiking and camping gear. For your next visit to the trails, bring the Berghaus Trailhead Rucksack Backpack, which has an ergonomic back-hugging fit, special compartments to separate wet and dry gear, and a spacious enough interior to be used as a carry-on bag for traveling. The CamelBak Octane XCT Hydration Pack and Energizer LED Headlamp Pro are also on sale for up to 27 percent off. Campers can also shop for everything from insulated sleeping bags and air mattresses to rolling coolers and travel-friendly stovetops, plus top-rated portable chairs, lanterns, and more.

Best Outdoor Sports Gear

Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Amazon

If you’re headed outdoors to enjoy your favorite leisurely activities, this Amazon storefront has all of the equipment, gear, and accessories you could ever need. We found the best-selling SereneLife Inflatable SUP Paddleboard, and it’s on sale for $100 off. Fishing fans can also score deals on tackle boxes, reels, filet knives, and more. Plus, you can get the Franklin Disc Golf Set or the Manduka Pro Yoga and Pilates Mat starting at $70.

Best Men’s and Women’s Apparel

Amazon Fall Outdoor Event. Amazon

Your clothing is just as important as your gear, and Amazon is filled with high-performing apparel and footwear for men and women. Right now, you can get the popular Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Shoes for as little as $75, as well as the brand’s Men's Watertight II Rain Jacket and Bahama II UPF 30 Fishing Shirt. Also featured are the versatile and perfect-fitting Columbia Women's Saturday Trail Stretch Pants and Tamiami II UPF 40 Fishing Shirt, which is on sale for as little as $44.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

