Shoppers Say They Can Walk All Day in These Cute, Pain-free Chelsea Boots — and They're Under $40

"They are the most comfortable boots I’ve ever bought."

By
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin

Alesandra Dubin is an LA-based lifestyle writer and editor. As a veteran digital journalist, she's covered travel, food, parenting, and more for over 15 years. Her work has appeared in Travel + Leisure, TripSavvy, and countless other online and print outlets. An avid traveler, she often trots the globe with her husband and their twins. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter at @alicedubin. Alesandra holds a master's degree in journalism with an emphasis on cultural reporting and criticism from NYU, and a bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Amazon Essentials Women's Combat Chelsea Boot
Photo:

Amazon

With the transition to fall just ahead, it’s time to update your travel shoe wardrobe — from a go-everywhere sandal to a go-everywhere boot. For your consideration: the affordable, versatile staple boots reviewers are loving right now at Amazon that are perfectly on trend for the season at a reasonable price point.

The Amazon Essentials Chelsea Combat Boots come in three colorways: two-tone olive and black, all-over blush pink, and two-tone off-white and black. With that, they offer serious style and value for the price of just $40.

Amazon Essentials Women's Combat Chelsea Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

The statement-making feature of these boots is their chunky heels — they’re about three inches high so they’ll add some elevation to your look while remaining easy to walk in. Plus, the height of the heels and the boots’ overall waterproof qualities make this pair a good bet for rain or wet conditions.

These boots go with everything from jeans to dresses, and transition easily from day to night. The slip-on style keeps them simple and streamlined for life on the go — a more convenient option for airport security than boots with fussy laces or buckles. Made of synthetic materials, these boots have a rubber lining, elastic gore panels on the sides, and quality thermoplastic rubber (TPR) outsoles made for both flexibility and traction; TPR is lighter weight than PVC and holds up to rugged use. And padded insoles with memory foam and latex help amp up the comfort quotient. 

A sizing note: Reviewers advise that these boots run small. “I would say order a half or whole size up, they are narrow,” one reviewer said. “These slip on, so you have to make sure your foot will fit in them.” Sizes range from 5 to 13, with half sizes included.

Overall, shoppers gush over the comfort. One such reviewer wrote, “I bought these boots for work and I absolutely love them — they are the most comfortable boots I’ve ever bought.” Noting the level of comfort with these boots over so many others, the reviewer added that they plan to buy an additional pair now as backup rather than potentially miss the chance down the road. 

Over and over, reviewers also underscore the value for the price in these versatile, transitional boots. “I seriously love these boots. They are really well made, and are a score for the price,” one five-star reviewer raved. The boots are a great option for long work and travel days too, since one reviewer mentioned that they wore them to work when they were “on their feet all day,” and their feet remained comfortable. 

Amazon Essentials Women's Combat Chelsea Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Amazon Essentials Women's Combat Chelsea Boot

Amazon

To buy: amazon.com, $40

Ready to boost your boot wardrobe for fall and beyond? Score a pair (or two) of these customer-favorite ankle boots now at a price worthy of an impulse buy.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Frank Mully Womens Pointed Toe Ballet Flat Knit Dress Shoes
Amazon Shoppers Call These $40 Knit Flats the ‘Most Comfortable’ Pair They Own
Amazon Essentials Women's Short-Sleeve Waisted Maxi Dress Tout
This Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable That Shoppers Say They ‘Could Sleep in It’
Best Women's Boots for Fall
The 12 Best Women's Boots for Fall
Amazon Dresses for Fall Travel Tout
14 Beautiful, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Are Perfect for Fall Travel — and Under $50
SHEWIN Womens Long Sleeve Plaid Shacket Tout
This Shacket Is Perfect for Cool Nights and Chilly Flights — and It's on Sale Now
Dokotoo Ruffle Sleeve Blouse
People Call This Ruffle Top the ‘Best Amazon Blouse’ They’ve Purchased — and It's on Sale for $26
CUSHIONAIRE Women's Varro braided slide sandal
Travelers Love These Sandals Because They Never Cause Blisters — and They’re Just $40 at Amazon
Skirt for Women Midi Length High Waist
Travelers Say This Comfortable and Flattering Midi Skirt Is Perfect for Any Occasion — and It’s Only $26
Sperry Women's Saltware Core Boots
These Fleece-lined Duck Boots Are a Fall Favorite for Rainy Day Adventures — and They’re on Sale Now
Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker
I'll Never Travel Without These Comfy, Celeb-loved White Sneakers That Go With Any Outfit
Youtalia Womens 3/4 Cuffed Sleeve Chiffon Blouse Tout
You Can Wear This 'Soft and Comfortable' Chiffon Blouse All Day, According to Travelers
Nordstrom Rack Ugg Sale Tout
Ugg Boots and Slippers Are Up to 55% Off at Nordstrom Rack Right Now — Here Are Our Favorites
Best Slip-on Shoes for Men in 2022
The Best Slip-on Shoes for Men in 2022
Lucky Brand Women's Basel Ankle Bootie
These Lucky Brand Booties Go With Every Fall Travel Outfit — and They're on Sale Now
PRETTYGARDEN Women's Elegant Long Lantern Sleeve Short Dress Crewneck Tie Waist Knit Cocktail Dress
Shoppers’ New Favorite Fall Travel Dress Is Just $37 at Amazon Right Now
Steve Madden Gills Sneaker
These T+L Editor-approved Slip-on Sneakers Are Perfect for Travel — and They're on Sale Now