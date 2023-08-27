Travelers Say This Comfy Maxi Dress Is the 'First Thing' They Pack for Vacation — and It's Only $16 Right Now

For me, one of the most difficult (but exciting) parts of a trip is planning the outfits. How many tops should I pack? Will these pants clash with that tank? What will the weather be like? Will this be comfortable enough? But, the inevitable stress that comes with packing can be completely eliminated with one simple solution: the Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress. It’s lightweight, can be layered, and is universally flattering. And lucky for you, it's on sale for up to 40 percent off, which means you can score it for as little as $16.

Once you arrive at your destination, you'll quickly see that this versatile maxi dress will be the hero of your luggage. For starters, it can easily be transitioned from day to night with the right accessories, so you don't have to go back to the hotel to change (or cram your suitcase with additional outfits). And with more than 3,600 perfect ratings, the Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress is loved by shoppers for its comfortable feel, flattering fit, and always-stylish look. In fact, one customer even dubbed it a “wardrobe staple,” and another reviewer said that once it's on, “you'll never want to take it off.” It's also worth mentioning that one Amazon fan declared that the dress is "softer than pajamas.”

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon

All of the praise for this dress comes from its lightweight and breathable material coupled with its casual-yet-refined drape and flowy build, which provides the perfect amount of stretch so you can move comfortably and freely through airports, busy city streets, and more — hence why it has a reputation for being a "fantastic travel dress." That, and the fact that it "takes up minimal space in [a] carry-on” and “looks and works great for just about every occasion.” It's no wonder why one traveler said, "It fits perfectly. I get so many compliments on it. It's the first thing I'm packing for vacation."

Though its tank design may make it perfect for warm-weather months, several shoppers pointed out that it's very much a “year-round” dress. When temperatures start to dip, you can layer it under your favorite sweaters and cardigans. Then, add a jacket to stay warm and stylish well into the fall and early winter months. And if you're someone that likes to escape the cold with a tropical vacation, it will be ready to go for your next getaway.

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon

Between its comfort, versatility, and the massive discount it's sporting (note: savings vary depending on the size and color you choose), the Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress is down for whatever's on your calendar.

Well, what are you waiting for? It won't be on sale for very much longer, and it’s the perfect one-and-done outfit that your travel wardrobe has been begging for. But if you’re looking for other top-rated, travel-friendly dresses on sale at Amazon, keep scrolling to get some inspiration.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16.

