Travelers Say This Comfy Maxi Dress Is the 'First Thing' They Pack for Vacation — and It's Only $16 Right Now

The perfect-fitting dress has a reputation for being "softer than pajamas," and can be dressed up or down.

By
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai
Alexandra Domrongchai joins Travel + Leisure as a Commerce Writer where in addition to supporting the commerce team, she writes about all the best travel gadgets and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Essentials Maxi T-shirt Dress Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure

For me, one of the most difficult (but exciting) parts of a trip is planning the outfits. How many tops should I pack? Will these pants clash with that tank? What will the weather be like? Will this be comfortable enough? But, the inevitable stress that comes with packing can be completely eliminated with one simple solution: the Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress. It’s lightweight, can be layered, and is universally flattering. And lucky for you, it's on sale for up to 40 percent off, which means you can score it for as little as $16.

Once you arrive at your destination, you'll quickly see that this versatile maxi dress will be the hero of your luggage. For starters, it can easily be transitioned from day to night with the right accessories, so you don't have to go back to the hotel to change (or cram your suitcase with additional outfits). And with more than 3,600 perfect ratings, the Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress is loved by shoppers for its comfortable feel, flattering fit, and always-stylish look. In fact, one customer even dubbed it a “wardrobe staple,” and another reviewer said that once it's on, “you'll never want to take it off.” It's also worth mentioning that one Amazon fan declared that the dress is "softer than pajamas.”

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon

All of the praise for this dress comes from its lightweight and breathable material coupled with its casual-yet-refined drape and flowy build, which provides the perfect amount of stretch so you can move comfortably and freely through airports, busy city streets, and more — hence why it has a reputation for being a "fantastic travel dress." That, and the fact that it "takes up minimal space in [a] carry-on” and “looks and works great for just about every occasion.” It's no wonder why one traveler said, "It fits perfectly. I get so many compliments on it. It's the first thing I'm packing for vacation." 

Though its tank design may make it perfect for warm-weather months, several shoppers pointed out that it's very much a “year-round” dress. When temperatures start to dip, you can layer it under your favorite sweaters and cardigans. Then, add a jacket to stay warm and stylish well into the fall and early winter months. And if you're someone that likes to escape the cold with a tropical vacation, it will be ready to go for your next getaway.

Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Maxi Dress

Amazon

Between its comfort, versatility, and the massive discount it's sporting (note: savings vary depending on the size and color you choose), the Amazon Essentials Tank Maxi Dress is down for whatever's on your calendar. 

Well, what are you waiting for? It won't be on sale for very much longer, and it’s the perfect one-and-done outfit that your travel wardrobe has been begging for. But if you’re looking for other top-rated, travel-friendly dresses on sale at Amazon, keep scrolling to get some inspiration.

More Travel-friendly Dresses at Amazon:

Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress

Amazon Amazon Essentials Women's Tank Waisted Maxi Dress (Available in Plus Size)

Amazon

Btfbm Sleeveless Ruched Bodycon Dress

Amazon Btfbm Women 2023 Summer Sleeveless Tank Dresses Black

Amazon

Zesica Women’s Boho Maxi Dress

Amazon ZESICA Women's 2023 Summer Boho Spaghetti Strap Square Neck

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $16. 

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?

See More T+L Shopping Deals

Amazon Travel Clothing That Looks Expensive Tout
12 Travel Clothes, Accessories, and Bags From Amazon That Look Designer — but Start at $8
YAMIU Travel Shoe Bags Set Tout
These Genius Shoe Bags Help Travelers Fit More Clothes in Their Carry-ons — and They’re on Sale for $12
Meghan Markle-approved Everlane end of summer sale Tout
Everlane Quietly Put Hundreds of Clothes on Sale Up to 70% Off — These Are the 11 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Related Articles
Under $25 Flowy Blouses Tout
These Flattering Blouses Go With Everything — and They're All Under $25 Thanks to a Special Sale
Comfy Amazon Clothes for Travel Under $50 Tout
13 Comfy Travel Outfits Taking Over TikTok That You Can Buy for Under $50 at Amazon Right Now
Meghan Markle-approved Everlane end of summer sale Tout
Everlane Quietly Put Hundreds of Clothes on Sale Up to 70% Off — These Are the 11 Deals I'm Adding to My Cart
Waffle Knit Sweater One-off Tout
This Lightweight Cardigan Is Perfect for Long Flights and Cool Summer Nights — and It’s Only $28
Spanx Surprise Sale Tout
Surprise! Spanx Just Kicked Off a Huge End-of-summer Sale With Up to 70% Off Celeb-loved Travel Clothes
Madewell End-of-Summer Roundup Tout
Madewell’s Secret End-of-summer Sale Is Overflowing With Travel Clothing, Shoes, and Bags for Up to 50% Off
Two-Piece Dress Outfit for Everything Tout
This Flattering Amazon Dress Is My Travel Secret to Having an Outfit for Everything — and It's Less Than $45
Amazon Just Dropped Hottest End-of-Summer Travel Outfit Tout
Amazon Just Dropped the 'Perfect Travel Outfit' for Any End-of-summer Trip — and I'm Adding It to My Cart
Breathable Tank Tops One-off tout
This 3-pack of Seamless Tank Tops Is ‘Perfect for Working Out or Going Hiking’ — and They’re on Sale Now
How to Create a Capsule Wardrobe for Travel
How to Create a Capsule Wardrobe for Travel
Sam Edelman Sandal Roundup Tout
Comfy Travel Shoes Are Up to 60% Off at This Celeb-loved Brand — Here Are 11 Deals We’re Eyeing for Fall
ANRABESS Linen Palazzo Pants Tout
Travelers Swear These Linen Trousers Are the ‘Most Comfortable Pants You’ll Own’ — and They’re on Sale
Roundup: Fashion Item Under $40: Wrinkle Free Travel Pants Tout
13 Wrinkle-free Pants That Always Look Perfect Right Out of Your Suitcase, From Just $25
Roundup: Amazon's Best New Fashion Arrivals This Month Under $50 Tout
I’m a Fashion Writer, and I’m Eyeing These 13 New Arrivals at Amazon for My End-of-summer Trips
Best Hiking Pants for Women Roundup (amazon + affnet)
Top-rated Hiking Pants From Columbia, Patagonia, and More Are Marked Up to 51% Off Ahead of Fall
Easy One-Stop Dresses and Jumpsuits Tout
​​I'm a Frequent Flier, and These Lightweight Dresses and Jumpsuits Keep Me Comfy During Travel — From $20