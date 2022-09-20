This Maxi Dress Is So Comfortable That Shoppers Say They ‘Could Sleep in It’

Planning outfits for travel is difficult enough. Now, you get to add the unpredictability of transitional fall weather into the mix. One wardrobe staple that will keep you stylish and comfortable in warm afternoons and chilly mornings is a maxi dress. And there’s a super cute one that lots of shoppers have their eyes on: the Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress.

The Amazon-exclusive dress has racked up more than 3,600 five-star ratings from customers for its quality construction, flattering fit, and effortlessly fashionable look. Plus, it’s been declared a “great find” because it comes with a budget-friendly price tag. The Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress is currently $33 and available in 19 fall-friendly colors and prints, with sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

The rayon-elastane blend gives the maxi dress its reviewer-loved softness, while also delivering the perfect amount of stretch to help you move freely. This combination also boosts the dress’ breathability and its short sleeve style is perfect for when temperatures both rise and drop. Plus, it’s beautifully draped maxi-length skirt promotes airflow while also offering more coverage.

The Amazon Essentials Maxi Dress has a figure-flattering fit-and-flare silhouette that will seamlessly fit into your travel wardrobe. On its own, the flowy maxi dress is versatile enough to be worn for casual and fancy occasions; just dress it up with your favorite heels and accessories, or keep it laidback with sneakers or flats. And, if your itinerary requires a day-to-night look, you can stay comfy and warm into the late hours by layering a cashmere wrap, cardigan, or jacket on top.

“It's been ages since I've bought a dress online,” one shopper shared. “But this very dress fits perfectly. I may have to buy another.” Following their review, a buyer exclaimed, “This is so soft, I want to wear it every day.” And, another customer added, “With my busy schedule, I am trying to make room in my closet for more dresses [like] this: wash and wear, no ironing, hang dry… I love it!”

Another reviewer commented, “It is so cool and comfortable! I can’t wait to try it with a variety of accessories! I got the black dress, and I feel like I can create an infinite amount of outfits depending on how I dress it up or down.” Similarly, a traveler shared that “it was easy to take from a casual setting to a dressier dinner with the addition of some accessories” and called it “a great purchase at a great price.” In fact, one shopper said that it’s the “best [dress] on Amazon” and they’ve bought it in four different colors.

Another wanderlust customer said, “If you're looking for something comfy and flattering to wear through the indignities of modern air travel that will still look presentable at the other end of your trip, this is it.” According to this reviewer, the Amazon Essentials Short Sleeve Maxi Dress is so “extremely comfortable” that they “could sleep in it.” Several avid travelers also highlighted that it “doesn't wrinkle” much — even when stuffed in a suitcase or beach bag.

And, while plenty of reviewers vouched for how the lightweight, breathable fabric kept them cool in the summer, there were some that were excited to report that they were adding the dress to their cold-weather wardrobe. One shopper wrote, “You can easily get away with this all through the fall and winter with a nice slip and some boots.”

Regardless of when and how you wear it, one thing is for sure: You’re going to get loads of compliments on this flattering maxi. Add the Amazon Essentials dress to your cart now so your closet is ready for fall.



At the time of publishing, the price was $33.

