Shoppers Say This Popular, Editor-approved Loafer Requires ‘No Break-in Period’ — and It’s Just $21 at Amazon

Versatile, comfortable footwear is the name of the game when it comes to traveling, but finding shoes that are also stylish is not always such an easy feat. It’s essential to prioritize making the most of your luggage space while you’re off jet-setting, and one of the best ways to do this is by wearing a pair of shoes that works for a variety of settings and matches all of your outfits with ease.

Thankfully, your search has come to an end because the Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat is currently on sale for just $21. Coming in 12 neutral colors, this loafer is sure to be the only shoe you’ll need to take on your travels this year.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 (originally $23)

These lightweight, sleek loafers are made with a durable thermoplastic elastomer sole and designed to withstand daily wear with a timeless silhouette. A soft faux leather upper makes these shoes so comfortable that you won’t have to worry about getting blisters or allotting time to break them in, and a folded-edge topline will feel cushioned against the skin.

A leather lining on the inside of the shoe, paired with a heel pillow ensures that your feet feel supported throughout long hours of wear, and a TPR outsole offers maximum traction and flexibility. Because of this, you’ll never experience the discomfort of an incredibly rigid shoe. Not to mention, they fit true to size and don’t stretch out during repeated wear.

There’s nothing worse than being uncomfortable while you travel, but shoppers confirm that these loafers are supportive and great for long hours of wear. In fact, one customer noted that they require “no break-in period,” adding that they’re “wearable out of the box.” Another shopper agreed, explaining that they “can wear them all day long without a blister,” even raving that they will “probably buy another pair in a different color.”

If you’re looking for shoes to bring with you in your carry-on, shoppers swear by these loafers. One customer noted that they were a “great pair to keep in your bag on a business trip or sporadic travel.” Another shopper added that they “look way more expensive than they are” calling them “great travel shoes” and “comfortable for airports and flights.”

Buttery soft, well-cushioned, and lightweight enough to pack into your bag for traveling, the Amazon Essentials Loafer Flat checks all the boxes you might need in a shoe. Plus, they even made it into T+L’s Best Loafer’s Guide for 2023 and were awarded the title of “Best Budget Pair.”

Marked down to an impressive $21 at Amazon, grab a pair of these effortlessly chic shoes while they’re on sale. We have a feeling you’ll be wearing them every day as the weather warms up.

