Travelers Say These Under-$40 Linen Pants Are 'Hands Down' the Comfiest They've Worn

When curating a timeless travel wardrobe, a foolproof rule of thumb to follow is to opt for comfortable pieces that can serve multiple purposes. That way, you’re not taking up precious luggage space and you can effortlessly mix and match together the perfect outfit for whatever’s on your trip itinerary. If you’re on the hunt for the perfect travel pants, shoppers say that you can’t go wrong with the Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants.

Priced at just $36, the affordable linen pants have become a wardrobe staple for travelers looking for lightweight, breezy, and comfy bottoms. And, their versatile, wide-leg design makes them ideal for any type of activity (think: catching a long flight, exploring a new city, hanging beachside, grabbing dinner, and so much more).

To buy: amazon.com, $36

Boasting a cozy linen-cotton fabric, the Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants round out your travel wardrobe with their flowy, breathable construction. This combined with their relaxed fit makes it feel like you're wearing your favorite sweatpants, but fashionable details like their wide-leg hem and tapered silhouette create a sleek and put-together travel look.

For added comfort, the linen pants also feature an adjustable drawstring waistband, which has a mid-rise height to ensure optimal coverage and that you won't need to keep readjusting when you're on the move. Plus, the Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants are equipped with four pockets (two on the sides and two on the rear) to provide a secure spot for your smartphone, keys, wallet, and other tiny must-haves.

Comfiness aside, shoppers also love these Amazon Essentials pants because of their vast color selection. They're available in 13 different hues, ranging from versatile neutrals like black, gray, and brown to warm-weather-approved options like terracotta red, beige, and white. You can also opt for bold prints like navy stripes, beige stripes, and a statement-making orange-navy floral pattern. Sizes range from XS to 6XL, and most travelers admitted to buying multiple pairs ahead of their trips so they'd have plenty of outfit options.

That's actually a smart move if you ask us. Besides being a quality pair of travel pants, the Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants can fill any gaps in your travel wardrobe; they can double as breezy beach pants if you forgot to pack a swimsuit or pajama bottoms if you want something lightweight to snooze in. And, of course, you can dress them up or down to match the vibes of the activities you'll be doing — hence why they have nearly 1,500 five-star ratings from shoppers.

"They are so comfortable and look great," one customer raved. Joining in, another reviewer shared, "The thing I love most about these is how flattering they are. I bought them to replace some older pants and these are, hands down, the better choice." According to a third shopper, "The linen/cotton fabric and the loose style makes them cool to wear" in hot Texas summers, and another buyer exclaimed, "Finally, linen pants that aren't scratchy or overly wrinkled!"

After sharing that they "got three pairs" for a family trip to Hawaii, a traveler added, "I wanted something breathable, more so than my cotton knit pants, but that would be ok walking around in. These are fantastic…The drawstring kept them plenty tight around my waist but the legs were baggy and breezy, which is exactly what I wanted." The reviewer also wrote, "They were perfect for the beach, colors were spot on, and they also looked perfect for walking around farmers markets."

Say hello to your new favorite travel pants. Add the Amazon Essentials Linen Drawstring Pants to your cart now so you'll have a pair in time for your next trip.

At the time of publishing, the price was $36.

