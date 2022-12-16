Travelers Love This Lightweight Puffer Coat for Winter Vacations — and It’s on Sale Now

There are few worse feelings than freezing on a winter vacation because the jacket you packed isn’t warm enough. We’ve all been there — it can really be a challenge to fit bulky winter clothing in your suitcase, however useful they may be. The good news is that we found a super packable and lightweight jacket that actually keeps in your body heat — and you don’t need to break the bank for it either.

Right now, the top-rated Amazon Essentials Lightweight Hooded Puffer Coat is up to 49 percent off, bringing the price down to just $33. The water-resistant jacket comes in a range of 21 versatile colors and is a must for cold-weather travel and bone-chilling winter days at home. And because it’s earned more than 9,300 five-star ratings at Amazon, it’s safe to say this stylish and functional coat is an investment worth making.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $65)

Made of 100 percent polyester with a sturdy zipper closure, this jacket helps to keep you feeling warm and looking chic all throughout the winter. The lightweight design makes it easy to pack into your luggage for chillier ski vacations, and the padded hood will keep your ears and head warm if you forget to bring a hat. This coat even offers a wide size range, starting at an extra small and going up to 6X.

The puffer coat is an effortless winter staple, and this machine washable jacket should be a no-brainer addition to your travel wardrobe. Did we mention it comes with a functional travel bag, so you can fold your jacket into a compact pouch to take up minimal space in your carry-on suitcase? If you’re heading home from a tropical trip to colder weather and need a coat to slip into once you arrive at your destination, this lightweight jacket is up to the task.

Shoppers call this puffer the “perfect travel coat” with one customer writing, “I purchased this coat as an inexpensive, longer length, lightweight packable option for a two week trip to Italy, and I’ve been wearing it every day since I returned home because I like it so much,” adding, “It kept me warm and dry without making me feel too hot.”

Another traveler noted that the coat was “lightweight but warm and could easily be put in a bag or suitcase for travel.” If you’re a heavy packer and are working to minimize bulkiness in your luggage, you’ll be happy to know that, according to one customer, the jacket is “great for traveling and saving space,” and it’s “a lot of coat in a very small space.” A third person agreed, writing, “I could fit it in a carry-on and later, in my backpack as I walked the towns,” while calling it “warm and compact.”

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect winter jacket to carry you through the colder months or your next ski vacation, this shopper-loved coat from Amazon Essentials is a budget-friendly option that will keep you cozy and comfortable. Right now you can grab one of these stylish jackets for up to 49 percent off, so don’t miss out on this unbeatable deal on a travel essential.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $33.

