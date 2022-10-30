This Brand New Cozy Fleece Puffer With Pockets Is Amazon's Best Fall Jacket Deal

When it’s cold outside, a warm and cozy jacket is priceless — but the winter wardrobe staple can also be seriously expensive. That’s why finding a cute, cozy coat at an excellent value is an opportunity not to be missed. So pay attention: a new fleece-puffer coat just dropped at Amazon with a price so appealing, you might even want to score more than one while they’re in stock.

The Women's Fleece Puffer Jacket just quietly popped up among the site's wares; it comes from the retail giant’s own Amazon Essentials brand with a price tag of just $77. And there’s currently full inventory in sizes from XS to XXL — but we don’t expect that to remain the case considering it’s so cute.

To buy: amazon.com, $77

It combines the warmth of a puffer and the intoxicating softness of teddy fleece with a hybrid design that is right on-trend. Plus, it’s available in six colors from versatile black or ivory to bold standouts such as shiny jewel-toned green or hot pink. You can even choose an option in between, thanks to dark camel.

Made out of 100-percent polyester, this coat is fully machine washable — and you can feel free to actually live in it without being too precious about delicate fabrication or construction.

A hood with drawcord keeps your head and neck warm and out of the elements. And an array of thoughtful pockets adds to the everyday functionality, with side slit pockets for hands as well as a breast pocket with a zipper to keep your essentials both close and secure.

Not sure? No problem: This jacket qualifies for Amazon’s “try before you buy” program, which means you can get it to your house for free and try it on for a full week. Grab a couple of sizes to test it with layers at home, or a couple of different colors to see how they look against your skin tone (or both). And send back whatever you don’t like with free shipping.

So for a cool $0 commitment, and well under $100 if you decide to keep it — plus same-day delivery! — you can literally get your new favorite cozy jacket to your door today. And if you’re in the market for affordable jackets in fleece or puffer styles, consider these other popular options, available at Amazon, too.

Amazon Essentials Fleece Long-Sleeve Mock Neck Full-Zip Jacket

This on-trend polyester fleece jacket is available now at a super-low price. It comes in 10 colors and has a colorblocked look thanks to a contrasting zipper and chest pocket. Shoppers love it for its softness and retro style and feel.

To buy: amazon.com, $32 (originally $38)

Merokeety Winter Long-Sleeve Button Fleece Jacket

This cute teddy button-up jacket is lightweight, has a stand-up collar, and elasticized cuffs and hemline. Bonus for travel: It pairs just as nicely with your favorite denim for nights out or with leggings for a low-key hike or day spent exploring.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 (originally $55)

