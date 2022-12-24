This Icelandic-inspired Fair Isle Sweater Is Just $20 at Amazon — and It’s the Ultimate Winter Travel Look

Picture this: You’re curled up by the fire with a hot chocolate after a long day of skiing, and you’re feeling cozy — especially because you’re decked out in the perfect après ski sweater. The best one will be both warm and stylish, and bonus points if it has a cool Fair Isle pattern that’s universally loved, even by royalty. So if you’re shopping for your next ski trip, cabin retreat, or any winter adventure, we found the perfect Fair Isle and Lopapeysa sweater to hit that sweet spot.

The Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crewneck Sweater, which is 45 percent off right now and just $20, is not only warm and comfy, but also stylish with a popular geometric pattern that’s rich in history, dating to early 19th-century Scotland and early 20th-century Iceland.

The Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crewneck Sweater bears a playful print in colors like warm chestnut with pops of coral and pink. Instead of wool, this modern-day wardrobe workhorse is a cotton blend, so it’s breathable, practical, machine washable, and won’t get itchy like traditional Fair Isle and Lopapeysa sweaters. In other words, it’s a suitcase-friendly staple. And it can be worn with a skirt or a pair of jeans, under a blazer, or over a button-down blouse — there are so many ways to style this smart layer.

The Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crewneck sweater — an Amazon’s Choice pick with hundreds of five-star ratings — is in stock in sizes XS to XXL. It’s great for anyone with a sophisticated style, as Fair Isle patterns have been famously worn by everyone from Edward, Prince of Wales to Lady Diana herself. Most recently, it’s been spotted on celebs including Jennifer Lopez, Katie Holmes, and, of course, Kate Middleton. The prints have popped up on catwalks this year for designers ranging from Tory Burch to Alexander McQueen.

And it’s no wonder travelers love this pattern so much: the culturally rich Fair Isle design takes its name from a small eponymously named Scottish island where artisans would hand-knit each patterned piece using hand-spun yarn. The crafting tradition was passed through generations and continues to this day.



Workers at wool factories in Iceland later began to knit their own versions of the Fair Isle print for local fishermen, but with slight design variations to mimic mountain peaks and lava. They called their creations Lopapeysa sweaters. The pattern has become an iconic Icelandic look and emblematic of après ski style the world over.

And Amazon shoppers are majorly impressed with this Fair Isle sweater when they unbox it. “I was pleasantly surprised by the fit and quality of this sweater. It is very soft and looks high end. Even the color is better than I expected,” one reported. “The colors are perfect and the sizing is right on,” another wrote.

Other shoppers are so in love with the thick, cozy construction, like a warm, wearable blanket. “I absolutely love this! It is a thick heavy sweater,” one Fair Isle fan said. “The snug weave and super soft yarn make for a sweater that's perfect for getting outside or cuddling up with a good book,” another added. “So cheery for this gloomy time of year!” Another said that it’s even “prettier in person.”

Amazon customers say the sweater is mostly true to size, though some have commented it’s a bit on the roomier side. But they all seem to be in consensus about how well it washes. “Unlike most sweaters, I've washed this several times and don't have any pilling!” one enthusiastic shopper wrote. “I machine washed [on] warm, turned inside-out, and laid flat to dry. It came out perfect – no shrink, no pilling,” another echoed.

What more could you want in a winter sweater than the warm, travel-friendly Amazon Essentials Soft-Touch Crewneck sweater? And at just $20, good deals like this don’t last long — so the sooner you order this winter wonder, the better.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $20.

