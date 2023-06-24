Summer Dresses Are Up to 70% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day — Here Are the 15 Best Deals

It never hurts to add another dress or two to your wardrobe — after all, dresses are incredibly versatile and can often be easily dressed up or down for most of the events in your life. Lucky for all of us, Amazon Prime Day is July 11 and 12 this year, and there are already thousands of items majorly marked down — including plenty of dresses up to nearly 70 percent off. We rounded up the 15 best early Amazon Prime Day deals on summer dresses for you, and they include everything from minis to maxis and half-length sleeves to sleeveless one-shoulder options. And did we mention every one of them has thousands of 5-star ratings?

Keep in mind, you don’t even have to have an Amazon account to take advantage of these deals. However, Prime members do have access to the best deals, as well as other benefits and perks. You can sign up for a free Amazon account here. Either way, enjoy shopping the best Amazon dresses currently under $50 below.

DB Moon Casual Short Sleeve Dress

This short-sleeve pocket dress falls below the knee and offers a light, breezy feel for summer and early autumn days. Crafted with a lightweight rayon-spandex blend, this option is quite breathable and stretchy, making it perfect for travel. And shoppers are obsessed with it — one even “bought it in 10 colors and wear[s] it for work all day.” Available in 45 colors and prints, and sizes ranging from small to 4XL, shoppers will be able to find a style for every preference and event.

To buy: amazon.com, from $29 (originally $46)

Anrabess Split Maxi Sundress

We love this ultra-casual tank dress for its eye-catching prints and comfy fit. Patterns like palms and tie-dye scream “vacation,” while floral and polkadot designs are perfect for brunches and bridal showers. The dress hits the ankles but features subtle slits on each side, making it modest yet fun. Sewn with a fabric blend of polyester, rayon, and spandex, this dress expertly wicks moisture and stands up to wrinkles. One shopper calls the dress “extremely flattering…almost a fit and flare,” and shares that they’re “ordering a second [one]!”

To buy: amazon.com, from $37 (originally $53)

Prettygarden V-neck Wrap Dress

There’s nothing like a versatile wrap dress to wear everywhere with ease. This pick from Prettygarden is not only incredibly flattering on all body types, but it’s also available in 41 styles ranging from solid pinks and blues to striking florals in pretty much every color you could ask for. Each dress features a V-neck, flared sleeves, and a tie waist (some styles even boast a side slit). One impressed reviewer revealed they’re “pleasantly surprised” by the dress, writing it’s “feminine, flowy, and most importantly — it fits!” The dress is made of 100 percent polyester, which means you can stuff this dress into a suitcase without worrying about wrinkles. Just keep in mind that although it’s listed as a maxi dress, it’ll actually fit more like a midi dress on most shoppers.

To buy: amazon.com, from $47 (originally $61)

Lillusory Sleeveless Bodycon Mini Dress

If you’re in the market for a low maintenance dress you can throw on with a pair of sandals and sunglasses to look totally put-together, we recommend this dress by Lillusory. It’s essentially an extra-long, high-neck tank top with a classy, ruched hip tie. Constructed with polyester and rayon, it’s quite soft to the touch, and it automatically elevates your look with minimal effort. One shopper even raves that this dress is super “durable, comfy, and [has] good tummy control.” Snag it in 28 gorgeous colors including wine red, mint green, and watermelon.

To buy: amazon.com, from $31 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

Ostoo Sleeveless Boho Maxi Dress

Weddings, showers, oceanfront dinners, shopping around town — this summery dress does it all! In fact it’s so cute, you’ll likely look for any excuse to wear it, which is no problem considering how comfy it is. Designed with elastic ruffled straps, a scoop neckline, a subtle bow, and five buttons down the front, this dress is a classic piece that’ll keep you feeling confident and won’t soon go out of style. One shopper who gave the dress a 5-star rating “love[s] how forgiving it is,” and calls it an “awesome, comfortable dress.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $29 (originally $41)

BTFBM Sleeveless Bodycon Drawstring Dress

This ruched dress looks just as stylish under a jacket or shacket as it does on its own. Designed to accentuate your figure, the comfy dress boasts tank straps, an above-the-knee hemline, and drawstrings along each side so you can adjust the length by a few inches. Polyester-spandex blend fabric keeps most wrinkles away, while a ribbed knit finish adds a stylish touch. One happy reviewer wrote the dress “fits tight in all the right places,” and has become their “go-to mini black dress for when I feel like being a little extra in a casual setting.” We’re a fan of several of the available colors, including beige, grey blue, and apricot.

To buy: amazon.com, from $17 (originally $41)

Zesica Halter Backless Split Maxi Dress

Breathability? Check. Wrinkle-resistance? Check. Unique style? Check. This breezy halter dress offers major Greek goddess vibes (particularly in white) and is comfy enough to wear all day during an outdoor wedding, hours of sightseeing, or while wandering around a cruise ship. The 100-percent polyester construction combined with open areas on the chest, back, and waist provide ventilation on warm days, while a high neckline keeps things modest. One shopper calls the dress “beautiful and comfortable,” writing they “got so many compliments on it.” Grab the dress in one of nine prints and colors.

To buy: amazon.com, from $43 (originally $64)

Maggeer Short Sleeve Smocked Floral Dress

One reliable, casual dress is all you need to get you through the summer and early fall months. This pretty pick by Maggeer is ideal for everything from vacations to work to strolls in the park — but it can also easily be dressed up with some jewelry and a nice pair of heels. It even works as a maternity dress according to a shopper who called it “super comfortable and light, especially while 35 weeks pregnant.” The T-shirt-style top features short sleeves and comfy smocked fabric while the skirt is tiered to create a flowy boho look. It’s hard for us to say which of the 29 available prints is our favorite, but the mustard floral and dark chestnut patterns are up there.

To buy: amazon.com, from $38 (originally $50)

Lilbetter Sleeveless Deep V Maxi Dress

We’re obsessed with this easy-to-wear V-neck dress’ silhouette. Tank sleeves paired with a slimming waistline and flattering skirt will surely make this one of your favorite dresses of the year. Not only that, but considering its rayon-spandex construction, it’s also quite breathable, stretchy, and quick-drying. “This dress is lovely,” one shopper wrote. “It is complementary to my 10-12 size and it has pockets which is fun.” It comes in 30 styles including solids like royal blue and dark green as well as prints up to 43 percent off, like blue paisley and white leopard.

To buy: amazon.com, from $36 (originally $53)

Simier Fariry ‘Hide Belly’ Midi Dress With Pockets

If you’re looking to cover up a little more, this midi-length dress does the trick without sacrificing style. The high neckline, short sleeves, bloused top, pockets, and waist tie offer a more casual vibe — however, the variety of floral, striped, and polkadot prints add a bit of formality. A reviewer who writes that the dress is “nice” and “versatile” loved that wrinkles can be smoothed out simply by “hanging the dress on a hanger” for a while.

To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $60)

Kancystore Short Sleeve Maxi Dress

Available in sizes small through 5XL, this dress is truly made for shoppers of all shapes and sizes. It’s ultra-stylish thanks to a flattering V-neckline and unique prints like royal blue tie dye and palm leaf, while non-restrictive polyester and spandex keep things comfy. The dress has nearly 8,000 perfect ratings, with one reviewer writing “I’m a plus-size woman. [I] bought this for a beach vacation but I would wear [it] to church, too. I love the comfy fit and the length is perfect for me.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $20 (originally $40)

Columbia Freezer III Dress

This short dress from Columbia is so cute, you’d never guess it's also the ultimate performance dress made with cooling technology. Crafted from polyester and elastane, the dress is super stretchy and moisture-wicking, meaning you can really move around in this dress. In addition, the fabric is designed to cool you down and block both UVA and UVB rays thanks to built-in UPF 30 sun protection. According to one traveler, it’s “perfect for any occasion,” and they love that it “washes in the sink and line dries overnight, [needs] no ironing, doesn't wrinkle.” Oh, and did we mention it comes in a whopping 115 prints and colors? If you’re heading to a beach, desert, or amusement park, we highly recommend you pack this dress for the trip.

To buy: amazon.com, from $42 (originally $55)

Ultranice Adjustable Wrap Dress

This Ultranice dress has more than 9,000 5-star ratings and for good reason: it’s stylish, comfy, and perfect for hot days spent outside. The cotton-spandex blend is super breathable, and a flowing skirt works with spaghetti straps and a V-neck to provide a breezy vibe at all times. An elastic waist and adjustable straps prevent the dress from ever feeling too restrictive.

To buy: amazon.com, from $25 (originally $46)

BTFBM One Shoulder Smocked Maxi Dress

Hopping on the one-shoulder trend has never been as comfy as it is with this smocked maxi dress by BTFBM. Designed with an elastic shoulder strap, a smocked bodice, and a flowing tiered skirt, it’s hard to feel restricted or uncomfortable in the dress. The lightweight polyester material keeps wrinkles at bay, so feel free to fold this into your luggage or wear it on a long car ride without worrying about creases. A shopper who gave the dress a 5-star rating writes that they “love” the dress and “even wore it on the airplane and [it] was so comfortable but looked put together.” There are 33 colors and prints to choose from, including plaid (a steal at almost $70 percent off!), floral, and geometric patterns.

To buy: amazon.com, from $17 (originally $54)

Dokotoo Square Neck Lantern Sleeve Dress

This cute, ethereal dress from Dokotoo is easy to dress up or down, so it’s a great staple to keep in your travel wardrobe. The slightly puffed sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulders, while a large fabric tie on the back offers a feminine touch. It hits above the knee and is made of lightweight polyester, so the dress will keep you cool on warmer days. “I absolutely loved this dress,” one shopper wrote. “I wore it to a graduation. I looked elegant and it was flawless.”

To buy: amazon.com, from $40 (originally $50)

