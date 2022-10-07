The 26 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event

Amazon just announced its Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, a 48-hour event that gives Prime members exclusive early access to holiday deals. The sale is brand new — and the announcement marks the debut of a second major event for Prime members this calendar year, following July’s buzzy Prime Day. The two-day global shopping event kicks off on October 11 at 12 a.m. PDT and runs through October 12 in the U.S. and 14 other countries. But as with Prime Day, expect Amazon’s new sale event to bring deals not just available on the official dates, but also for days leading up to them.

Hundreds of thousands of deals will be available — and plenty of items are already billing impressive markdowns. So it’s an excellent opportunity to get a jump on your holiday shopping and beat the rush associated with Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Stock up on luggage for gifts as well as for your own upcoming travel this fall, holiday season, and beyond. Right now, you can score impressive markdowns of up to 57 percent on SwissGear rolling bags and Samsonite suitcases, hardside luggage sets from Coolife and softside sets from Rockland, carry-on backpacks that can fit weeks’ worth of gear, duffel and weekender bags, accessories such as packing cubes to help you maximize space in your luggage, and more.

You can even prepare for the sale by setting up personalized deal notifications and creating shopping lists: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. To activate the feature, just visit the Prime Early Access Sale event page on the Amazon app to create deal alerts. Once the sale begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals. And if you’re not already a Prime member, there’s still time to sign up for a free 30-day trial, so you can partake in every single early deal, day-of sale, and post-event discount.

Even easier, If you’re looking for luggage for yourself or as holiday gifts — or both – we’ve curated the best luggage deals to shop ahead of the Prime Early Access Sale right here, with prices starting at just $10. Don’t miss these price slashes on carry-ons, luggage sets, backpacks, duffels, and travel accessories. And don’t wait: Plan ahead to shop before Amazon’s Early Access sale kicks off on October 11, and start scoring deep discounts ahead of the crowd and to secure your favorite items before they’re out of stock or their prices go back up.

Best Suitcase Deals

Samsonite Freeform Hardside 28-inch Checked Suitcase

Amazon

This 28-inch checked luggage piece has more than 3,000 five-star ratings and an overall 4.6-star average rating. The scratch-resistant case has four multidirectional spinner wheels for easy maneuverability. It also includes side-mounted TSA-approved locks and comes with a 10-year limited warranty. It’s rare to find discounts this huge on Samsonite luggage, so claim your 41 percent off before it disappears.

To buy: amazon.com, $160 (originally $270)

Rockland Melbourne Hardside 20-inch Carry-on Suitcase

Amazon

This best-selling carry-on is a favorite of one of our travel writers, and it’s easy to see why. With more than 24,000 five-star ratings and 33 available colors to choose from, it’s made of lightweight yet durable ABS material, has multi-directional spinner wheels, and boasts a telescoping handle to easily maneuver through crowded airports. Plus, the brand claims that it meets so many airlines’ size restrictions, including smaller carriers from Allegiant. This suitcase tends to sell out often at Amazon, so grab it now while it’s on sale for 57 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, from $60 (originally $120)

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable 25-inch Checked Suitcase

Amazon

This workhorse luggage piece has four 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a push-button steel locking telescopic handle to make it a breeze to glide through airports, train stations, and city streets. It also features a split-case design that expands for more cargo room, adjustable luggage tie-down straps, a removable zippered wet bag for sweaty activewear or damp swimsuits, and a built-in ID tag so you never lose it.

To buy: amazon.com, $90 (originally $130)

Coolife Luggage Expandable 20-inch Carry-On Suitcase

Amazon

Save $20 on this popular, highly reviewed expandable carry-on suitcase right now thanks to a special Amazon coupon. The luggage has a three-level adjustable aluminum telescoping handle and quiet spinner wheels. There are interior pockets for organization, and a TSA-approved lock to safeguard your stuff.

To buy: amazon.com, $70 with on-site coupon (originally $90)

Gigabitbest Hardside Spinner 24-inch Suitcase

Amazon

Apply the on-site Amazon coupon to save 30 percent on this lightweight, impact-resistant hardshell case with 360-degree detachable spinner wheels. A side-mounted, TSA-approved lock deters theft.

To buy: amazon.com, $77 (originally $110)

Best Luggage Set Deals

Coolife Luggage 3-Piece Hardshell Spinner Suitcase Set

Amazon

This three-piece luggage set includes 20-inch, 24-inch, and 28-inch hardside cases in lightweight ABS. Silent, smooth wheels spin 360 degrees as you pull with an ergonomic aluminum telescoping handle. Choose from 17 cool colors (including baggage carousel standouts like yellow, apple green, and pink).

To buy: amazon.com, $162 (originally $300)

Samsonite Winfield 2 Hardside 3-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon

This quality set includes a 20-inch carry-on as well as 24-inch and 28-inch checked bags (which have 1.5-inch expansion). TSA combination locks keep these ultra-light, super-strong bags secure, while multi-directional spinner wheels make them easy to maneuver. The set comes with a 10-year warranty, and the shells feature brushed patterns to conceal potential scratches or scuffs.

To buy: amazon.com, $510 (originally $780)

Travelers Club Sky+ 5-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon

This five-piece set at a value price point includes a comprehensive luggage wardrobe. It has a 28-inch large checked bag, a 24-inch medium checked bag, a 20-inch carry-on, a 15-inch tote with a trolley sleeve, and a 10-inch toiletry bag. It’s available in six colors, but the apple butter colorway is the best deal at 32 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $157 (originally $230)

Wrangler El Dorado 2-Piece Luggage Set

Amazon

This two-piece luggage set comes with some gimmicky but highly functional features: It has a cup or phone holder as well as a USB port. The 20-inch carry-on has double spinner wheels that maneuver easily, and it expands for extra cargo space. Carry the soft-sided bag by hand or on the shoulder.

To buy: amazon.com, $54 (originally $79)

Rockland Softside 2-Piece Upright Luggage Set

Amazon

Score this softsided luggage set at well over half off right now — while the discount varies on which color you choose, the leopard print offers the best markdown at 51 percent off. The two-piece set comes with a 20-inch upright suitcase with inline skate wheels and a telescoping handle. The matching tote bag is fully lined with a detachable and adjustable non-slip shoulder strap.

To buy: amazon.com, from $49 (originally $95)

Best Backpack Deals

Matein Travel Backpack

Amazon

With more than 60,000 five-star ratings, this backpack is as durable as it is popular. Plus, one of our travel writers has traveled around the world with it and swears by it. It fits a laptop up to 15.6 inches and features tons of interior and exterior organizational pockets. A USB charger port makes it easy to power up on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, $30 (originally $46)

Srhradoo Extra Large Travel Laptop Backpack

Amazon

Here's a backpack solution for travelers who need a lot of storage capacity. This 52-liter backpack has 20 pockets for organization, plus three spacious main compartments. Side net pockets keep umbrellas or water bottles separate and at the ready. The zipper fully opens — like a suitcase — for full access.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 with on-site coupon (originally $39)

Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Backpack

Amazon

Travelon backpacks are all-purpose classics and now’s a good time to snag one at over 40 percent off. This pack has a 13-inch laptop sleeve, padded straps, an exterior sleeve for your water bottle or umbrella, and tons of organizational compartments and slip pockets. It also features a slash-resistant body and RFID-blocking pockets to protect your credit cards and passport while traveling.

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $85)

Sinotron Packable Backpack

Amazon

Ultra lightweight and packable, this backpack works well for hiking or tossing into luggage for overflow carrying needs on the return trip. Choose from among nine colors of water-resistant nylon fabric and snag it for less than $20 right now.

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $20)

Asenlin 40L Travel Backpack

Amazon

This made-for-travel backpack comes with three of its own packing cubes. Built-in elastic bands keep items secure and a tech pocket safely cradles laptops up to 17 inches. Grab it while it’s 55 percent off during Amazon’s October Prime Day Pre-Sale.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $79)

Best Duffel Bag Deals

Rockland Rolling Duffel Bag

Amazon

Score 50 percent off this rolling duffel bag, available in dozens of solids and prints. Extra large wheels help you maneuver it easily — and remove the burden of weight from your arms. Four front pockets help keep your gear organized and accessible.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $80)

Vomgomfom Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

This duffel bag weighs less than a pound and easily folds in on itself for convenient packing and storage. Tons of pockets, a padded grip, and 14 color options make it a no-brainer for the under-$20 price tag.

To buy: amazon.com, $19 with on-site coupon (originally $26)

Ibfun Weekender Bag

Amazon

This budget-priced spacious weekender bag with a canvas and faux leather exterior has tons of pockets and a separate shoe compartment at the bottom. It is sold as a three-piece set with a crossbody bag and toiletry kit. Use it on its own for short trips and weekend getaways or carry it as your personal item on a flight — it has a handy luggage sleeve so you can attach it easily to your rolling suitcase handle to be hands-free.

To buy: amazon.com, $43 with on-site coupon (originally $80)

Canway Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

This large foldable duffel has a generous 65-liter capacity across a spacious main compartment and six pockets. The two side straps allow two people to carry together when the load gets too heavy for one. The sleeve on the back of the duffel has an additional belt to keep the bag securely atop a suitcase.

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $40)

Fila Rolling Duffel

Amazon

Easily identify this Fila rolling duffel with neon lime green accents on the baggage carousel. It has a spacious main compartment, padded top handle, and an in-line skate wheeling system so you don’t have to carry the weight. Multiple exterior pockets make access easy while on the go.

To buy: amazon.com, $56 (originally $120)

Bagsmart Travel Duffel Bag

Amazon

This quilted duffel bag by popular Bagsmart can fit 3-5 days worth of travel essentials, along with a 15-inch laptop, according to the brand. To stay organized, it offers a wet pocket for towels and swimsuits, a separate bag for shoes, and pockets galore, including a front zippered pocket for easy access to your passport, phone, and tickets. Plus, use the pass-through sleeve at the back to attach it to the handle of your luggage.

To buy: amazon.com, $36 (originally $50)

Best Travel Accessories

ACdream Passport and Vaccine Card Cover

Amazon

Pack your most essential documents tidily inside this faux leather case made for a passport and vaccine card. Appearing far richer than its price tag, this accessory has RFID-blocking technology as well as a pen holder so you’re always prepared when you have to groggily fill out those customs documents in-flight. While it’s already incredibly affordable, you can get it for nearly 30 percent off right now, making it a total steal.

To buy: amazon.com, $10 (originally $13)

Veken 6-Piece Packing Cube Set

Amazon

This durable and waterproof packing cube set includes four cubes (extra-large, large, medium, and small), along with a shoe pouch and laundry bag. The mesh design makes it easy to see what’s inside each pouch at a glance. And with more than 20,000 five-star ratings and an impressive average 4.7 rating from Amazon shoppers, you really can’t go wrong.

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $26)

Bagsmart Hanging Toiletry Bag

Amazon

Amazon’s best-selling toiletry bag, this organizer with four water-resistant compartments keeps everything organized and in its place. It has a hanger to hang from a rod or hook, a boon for traveling in small spaces or freshening up on planes.

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $30)

Mancro Garment Bag

Amazon

A garment bag is a must-have luggage staple for business travelers. This one has two internal zip pockets as well as external pockets for smaller non-wardrobe essentials. Carry by hand or with a detachable shoulder strap.

To buy: amazon.com, $40 (originally $46)

Bagsmart Travel Jewelry Organizer

Amazon

Score 20 percent off this best-selling jewelry organizer with buckled ring band, earring panel, buckled necklace strap, zip pouch, and zip pocket. The compact soft quilted pouch comes in nine colors and patterns.

To buy: amazon.com, $16 (originally $20)

At the time of publishing, the prices were as reflected in the article.

