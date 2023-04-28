These Dresses Will Be the M.V.P.s of Summer Wedding Season — and They’re All Under $60 at Amazon

Being invited to a destination wedding is quite the thrill. But, after you've paid for your airfare and hotel, the last thing you want to do is drop more money on a dress to wear to the big event. If your wedding guest wardrobe needs a refresh before your trip (or you realize you don't have something to match the dress code), look to Amazon's fashion offerings for stunning and affordable dresses that are perfect for the occasion.

As avid Amazon shoppers know, the retailer has thousands of formal dresses, which is a lot to navigate, especially if you've waited until the last minute to start looking for an outfit. Don't worry, we're here to help. Consider us your personal stylists. Below, you'll find the best wedding guest dresses from Amazon, including a variety of cocktail-ready gowns, elegant maxi dresses, and more starting at $34 thanks to some special deals. Not only are they incredibly stylish and on-trend, but they're also easy to pack in your luggage for the trip.

Heck, some of these dresses are so cute that you'll want to re-wear them in your everyday wardrobe or to the next big event. Keep scrolling to shop through these top-rated Amazon dresses that everyone will be asking where you got them.

Just Quella ​​Side Split Midi Dress

Currently marked down 35 percent, this Just Quella midi dress is equal parts elegant and sexy with its curve-hugging silhouette, high slit, and asymmetrical strappy top. Choose between 13 stunning colors, including classics such as black and eye-catching hues like royal blue, pink, burgundy, and more. One reviewer wrote, "It’s definitely the most complimented dress I have ever worn for a wedding," and another shopper highlighted that it's "extremely comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, $20 (originally $31)

Ouges Short-Sleeve V-Neck Floral Dress

A party dress with pockets? Sign us up! This short sleeve dress from Ouges combines a flattering wrapped V-neckline bust and A-line silhouette that's perfectly flowy and breezy for summer weddings. It's also made with a comfy blend of cotton and spandex, ensuring that it's breathable and stretchy for hot temperatures and weddings with lively dance floors. "This dress is so comfortable and lightweight," a customer wrote. "I got it for an outside wedding in Florida, and it’s just right. It fits perfectly and is just the right level of dressiness."

To buy: amazon.com, $31 (originally $34)

PrettyGarden Wrap Belted Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress

For something that feels timeless enough to re-wear but still trendy and unique, there's the PrettyGarden Wrap Belted Ruffle Hem Maxi Dress. It reimagines the classic maxi dress silhouette with modern details like fluttery short sleeves, a ruffled tiered skirt, and a self-tying waist, which creates a flattering wrap fit. It's available in 36 colors and prints and is currently 25 percent off, so take this as a sign to add multiple to your cart for all of your spring and summer events — like this shopper did: "I was looking for a new dress for Easter, a graduation, and a wedding — and this one is perfect!"

To buy: amazon.com, $46 (originally $61)

Blencot V-Neck Long-Sleeve Maxi Dress

If the forecast for the destination wedding you're attending isn't looking sunny and warm, this Blencot long-sleeve maxi dress is an excellent option to help you stay cozy and still look fashionable. It features a vibrant floral pattern (which is available in 25 different options) that makes it a standout, and has an elegant ruffle trim detail along the bust that instantly elevates the maxi dress silhouette. One reviewer shared, "I wore it to a wedding and got so many compliments. It's also very comfortable." Chiming in, a second customer added, "This dress was very beautiful after taking it out of the packaging and it wasn't wrinkled at all."

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $80)

Ymduch Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Dress

Invited to a formal destination wedding and need to step up your attire? Well, say hello to the Ymduch Off-The-Shoulder Bodycon Dress. Despite its curve-hugging fit, the dress is made with a comfortable polyester-spandex blend that makes it very flexible. Its draped off-the-shoulder neckline has a va-va voom effect that will create a memorable look. "I wore this dress to a black-tie wedding and I got so many compliments," one Amazon shopper was happy to report. "I loved this dress. It was so comfortable as well!

To buy: amazon.com, $50

Woosea V-Neck Slit Cocktail Dress

Another black tie-appropriate look, the Woosea V-Neck Slit Cocktail Dress is the epitome of elegance with its sophisticated pleats and mermaid-style silhouette. And its V-neckline shows off just enough skin to feel sexy without being too revealing. Choose between nine gorgeous colors for your next formal event. "I had to have a dress for my daughter's wedding in Mexico, and I went to at least six different shops looking and trying on dresses," a shopper explained in their review. "When I tried [this dress] on — wow, it fit beautifully! I was thrilled with it. It was very flattering, comfortable, and it had stretch to the fabric, but not too much."

To buy: amazon.com, $60 (originally $65)

PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Ruched Slit Maxi Dress

Investing in a versatile piece like this PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Maxi Dress that's equal parts formal and relaxed will definitely be a smart move. It fits the dress code for any event with its long skirt, which features a tasteful slit, and asymmetrical top and oversized bow detail. Ruched pleats along the waistline also add to its elegance, but it could easily be dressed down for any type of wedding theme or occasion. "I purchased this dress for a semi-formal wedding, and let me tell you, it is amazing," exclaimed an Amazon reviewer. "The bow detail on the shoulder is so flattering and I had compliments all night long. This wedding was in New Orleans, and I was even comfortable during the second-lines parade."

To buy: amazon.com, $57

PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Tiered Ruffle Midi Dress

Another versatile PrettyGarden find, this midi dress can be worn for multiple occasions and is perfect for anyone that loves a fun pop of color or print. Adorn with an intricate and vibrant floral pattern, the dress gives you extra style points with its one-shoulder silhouette and trendy ruffled tier skirt. You can also customize the fit thanks to its self-tying waistband, which creates a flattering fit-and-flare look. A customer shared, "I bought this dress for a beach wedding and it was perfect. It was wrinkle-free and so easy to pack. It was super comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, $41

Merokeety Puff Sleeve Smocked Floral Lace Dress

One of Amazon's newest arrivals, this Merokeety puff sleeve dress makes a high-fashion statement for less than $50. Its smocked fit-and-flare waistline and tiered ruffled skirt give it a stylish and flattering shape, which is complemented by intricate lace detailing and statement-making puff sleeves. It comes in 17 colors that will suit any dress code or vibe, and we can definitely see you incorporating this number into your everyday wardrobe, too. "This dress is even prettier than the photo," a shopper wrote, adding, "I wasn’t sure I could pull off the puffy sleeves…but they're flattering." They concluded their review with: "I may save it for a September wedding."

To buy: amazon.com, $48

PrettyGarden Midi Satin One-Shoulder Dress

This under-the-radar midi dress is bound to have you fielding lots of compliments at your next destination wedding. Formal enough for black-tie dress codes with its satin material and modish ruching, this one-shoulder dress will have you looking your best, regardless of which of its 14 colors you pick. "I was looking for a simple and elegant slip dress as a bridesmaid for a somewhat impromptu wedding," an Amazon reviewer explained. "This dress was perfect for me, fits flatteringly with a tiny bit of stretch and feels so soft and comfortable."

To buy: amazon.com, $40

MakeMeChic Floral Short-Sleeve Swing Maxi Dress

With a flowy skirt that's perfect for twirling on the dance floor, this MakeMeChic maxi dress is on-trend with its flounce sleeves, smocked bust, and ruffled neckline. The best part is that all you need to do is throw it on and go; there are no pesky zippers getting in the way of you and the ceremony. Plus, it'll make a great vacation dress on your next trip. "I was looking for summer dresses for a wedding where the dress code was 'festive,'" according to a shopper that left the dress a five-star rating. "I ordered this on a whim. My confidence immediately increased when I saw myself in it. I loved everything about this dress and I got plenty of compliments on it." They also added, "It’s formal enough for a nice event but casual enough for the whole summer."

To buy: amazon.com, $50 (originally $65)

PrettyGarden Square-Neck Puff-Sleeve Maxi Dress

Currently ranking in at number one on Amazon's women's formal dress best-sellers list, this PrettyGarden pick will see you through spring/summer wedding season thanks to its versatile, comfortable, and show-stopping design — which costs less than $45, we might add. You'll feel elegant and flirty thanks to its billowing tiered skirt and trend-inspired puff sleeves. Want to know a secret? You can style it to fall off-the-shoulder so you can get away with wearing it multiple times. "The quality of this dress is outstanding," raved an Amazon customer. "The fabric is expensive-looking and feels lovely to wear. The material doesn't crease that much, which is great, and it's got an under skirt, which makes it more comfortable to wear, so there are no see-through issues…It's perfect for a semi-formal event or party, etc."

To buy: amazon.com, $44

Belongsci V-Neck Bell-Sleeve Shift Dress

If you've been looking for a mini dress that still feels formal, allow us to introduce you to the Belongsci V-Neck Shift Dress. This pretty dress can be dressed up or down depending on the bride and groom's wishes and stands out from the crowd with its fashionable bell sleeves, which add the perfect amount of flair without being too dramatic. Did we mention it comes in 45 different colors and prints, and that it's on sale for $34 thanks to a special double discount deal? "This dress is amazing," one shopper declared. "I’ve worn it to a birthday dinner, a wedding, a shower, and packed it in a suitcase to travel. It’s wrinkle free and fits great for me."

To buy: amazon.com, $34 with on-site coupon (originally $50)

