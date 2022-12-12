Amazon's List of Its Most Popular Items From the Year Is Filled With Genius Gift Ideas for Travelers

When it comes to gifts, Amazon literally has it all — and odds are, you’ll be able to find something for everyone on your list thanks to its vast catalog of products. But, as avid Amazon fans know, the retailer’s thousands and thousands of offerings can feel daunting or even overwhelming to shop through sometimes, especially around the holidays.

Fortunately, Amazon is stepping up to help hone your gift search with a special gift guide packed with customer-loved present ideas to suit every kind of hobby or interest, ranging from outdoor adventurers to DIY enthusiasts. We were also excited to find curated sections with gifts for travelers like multipurpose travel bags, Beats noise-canceling headphones, flight-ready loungewear, and more.

And not only are these popular, highly-reviewed selections, but many of the products are also on sale right now, too. In fact, some have price points that have been discounted nearly 50 percent off, but only for a limited time. Keep scrolling to browse our 12 favorite picks from Amazon’s most-loved gifts for travelers and score some of these coveted items for everyone on your list. (Don’t forget to treat yourself, too!)

Dreubea Faux Leather Large Tote

A large tote has so many uses for travelers — from a personal item on a plane to a carry-all bag for a day of sightseeing (and is big enough for essentials and souvenirs). This affordable, faux-leather version with a magnetic closure has a roomy main pocket as well as a small side pocket to keep you organized on-the-go. Its stylish tassel detailing completes the look, and it’s on sale for 30 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $14 (originally $20)

Dokotoo Women’s Fleece Half-Zip Sweater

A casual, cozy sweater like the Dokotoo Fleece Sweater punches above its weight for travel functionality. Wear it on transit days, carry it as an extra layer, and even turn it into a pillow in a pinch. Plus, this oversized fleece sweatshirt is as comfy and cozy as they come, with pockets at the sides as well as a pouch pocket for larger items — and for keeping hands warm. The customer-loved travel must-have comes in 30 colors and patterns, and sizes range from S to 2XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $35 (originally $44)

Beats Studio Buds In-Ear Headphones

Score a great deal right now on these noise-canceling and water-resistant Bluetooth in-ear headphones. Get up to eight hours of listening time on a single charge (or up to 24 hours combined with the charging case). They come with three soft ear-tip sizes as well as five cool colors for a perfectly customizable gift.

To buy: amazon.com, $100 (originally $150)

Ueu Wide-Leg Yoga Pants

Comfy lounge pants are a must for travel days — especially ones that can double as pajamas during your trip. This fan-favorite pair is made with polyester and spandex for supreme comfort and machine washability. Their wide legs and waistband have a relaxed feel, and their deep side pockets are perfect for stashing essentials. These come in 20 colors to suit any style and sizes range from S to 2XL.

To buy: amazon.com, $21 with on-site coupon (originally $43)

Ray-Ban Metal Round Sunglasses

Every traveler needs a durable, versatile, timeless pair of sunglasses — and these much-loved Ray-Bans fit the bill. They have sleek-yet-sturdy metal frames and UV-protection-coated lenses to protect your eyes. And, they come in 25 color variations. (Shopping for yourself? Amazon will let you try these at home before you commit to buying them).

To buy: amazon.com, $163

Fjallraven Women's Kanken Backpack

This fan-favorite canvas backpack may look deceivingly small and compact, but reviewers say it packs in everything they need for a day of activities like a champ. Durable and water-resistant, this pack fits a 13-inch laptop and has a convertible design that allows it to be worn as a traditional backpack or carried like a briefcase. Plus, it comes in 32 colors, from goes-with-everything gray and beige to bright yellow and blue with rainbow-striped straps.

To buy: amazon.com, $73 (originally $80)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

For the bookworm traveler who still brings along actual books, this lightweight e-reader could be the perfect, packing-friendlier in-flight companion. This version of the Kindle Paperwhite has adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and faster page turns than its predecessors, so it delivers an excellent reading experience without other digital distractions. Plus, it’ll arrive before Christmas, so you can count on it as an impressive last-minute gift, too.

To buy: amazon.com, $140

Valente Travel Document Organizer

If you’re shopping for the person who handles all of the family’s documents with aplomb (or, maybe that’s you?), this streamlined document organizer carries as many as six passports, which will have their own designated spots for easy access. In fact, there are 21 pockets and slots in all, including two big zippered pockets, two document stash pockets, and an external zippered phone pocket. As if you weren’t already in organizational heaven, there are removable wristlet and crossbody straps for versatile carrying.

To buy: amazon.com, $25

​​GoPro Hero8 Black Bundle

A GoPro is an incredible action camera in a tiny package for maximum portability. This bundle also comes with two rechargeable batteries, a carrying case, and a protective cover that supercharges the waterproofing to a depth of 196 feet. Expect impressive image stabilization and sharpness for fast action or time-lapse usage.

To buy: amazon.com, $356

Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

While they’re not as discreet as the earbuds featured above, these over-the-ear headphones offer impressive noise-canceling abilities. They charge quickly — in just 10 minutes — for five hours of playback and have an overall battery life that lasts up to 30 hours. Use the touch sensor controls to pause, play, and skip tracks, control volume, answer the phone, and activate voice assistance. Expect excellent call quality with these, too.

To buy: amazon.com, $348

Royal Craft Wood Luxury Bath Tray

Here’s a gift perfect for helping a traveler recreate the luxury hotel or destination spa experience right at home. Made from sustainable bamboo, this bath tray adjusts to fit all tub sizes and uses slip-resistant silicone grips to prevent the caddy from sliding. A protective lacquer layer keeps it waterproof and durable for many soaks to come.

To buy: amazon.com, $41 with on-site coupon (originally $58)

JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

jThis little wireless speaker with more than 50,000 five-star reviews goes anywhere, from the campsite to the beach to the pool. It’s waterproof, can provide up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge, and it weighs just 1.6 pounds. Shoppers have their choice of an array of bold colors, including red, teal, pink, and yellow, so it makes an eye-catching gift at a price point close to 40 percent off.

To buy: amazon.com, $79 (originally $130)

