This Hidden Amazon Storefront Is a Gold Mine for Affordable Products to Pack for Your Next Cruise

For countless travelers, there’s truly no better way to see the world than by hopping on a cruise for a few days (or weeks). Whether your ship is taking you to tropical Caribbean islands, lively European cities, stunning Alaskan locales, or somewhere else on your bucket list, you’re bound to have the adventure of a lifetime. Packing for the trip, though, can be a lot less fun, but thanks to Amazon’s new cruise-focused storefront, you can score tons of must-have travel items to take on your next big outing.

Inside this storefront, you’ll find cruise essentials ranging from portable power strips to motion sickness patches, plus versatile travel bags like waterproof pouches that’ll keep your valuables safe as you explore each port. And best of all, every item listed costs under $75, so you can load up on a number of valuable products before sailing off.

To help you navigate the options, we’ve rounded up 17 of our favorite travel items featured in Amazon’s newest storefront that should be on every cruise packing list. Trust us, you're going to be so thankful that you brought them along.

AiRunTech Waterproof Pouch With Waist Strap

Amazon

No one wants to discover that their valuables have gone missing on vacation, so keep your items safe and sound with these waterproof pouches from AiRunTech. They’re big enough to hold your smartphone, wallet, cash, and more, and will keep them dry if you go snorkeling or sailing. They come in eight color varieties, including clear, so you can see your items easily. “We used this when we were on a cruise excursion at Dunn's River Falls in Jamaica,” one reviewer said. “We were fully submerged multiple times, and all of our stuff stayed completely dry."

To buy: amazon.com, from $13 for set of two (originally $15)

MQ Motion Sickness Patches

Amazon

Nothing ruins a cruise faster than a spell of nausea or dizziness. If you or someone in your party tends to experience motion sickness while on the high seas, stock up on these top-rated patches from MQ. They last up to three days and are made of 100 percent natural anti-nausea herbs like cinnamon, safflower, and dahurica angelica, so they shouldn’t make you feel drowsy or give you dry mouth. All you have to do is stick one of the patches behind your ear or on your stomach 10 minutes before traveling, and it'll start working. One user called them “literal magic” and a “game-changer,” explaining that their child “almost immediately felt better” after popping on a patch.

The Amazon cruise storefront also features reviewer-loved nausea aids like Dramamine, which avid travelers also recommend keeping stocked in your toiletry bag: "We had a day and night of really high swells on the cruise and this was a lifesaver. I felt so incredibly sick. It kicked in sooner than most medications, which I was definitely happy about and lasted the entire night."

To buy: amazon.com, $10 for pack of 20

Spesoul Unisex Water Shoes

Amazon

It doesn’t get more uncomfortable (or inconvenient) than slipping on a pair of flip-flops when your feet are wet from the pool, and then trying to navigate the slippery deck in them. Plus, between all of the cruise water activities and the off-deck opportunities to enjoy the beach and surrounding towns, you'll want a trusty pair of water shoes like these from Spesoul that can double as sneakers. Vouching for the support, an Amazon reviewer said, "I bought these for a cruise to Hawaii and used them both on the beach and while extreme parasailing. I actually once walked 3 miles on city streets in them while in Honolulu."

To buy: amazon.com, $19 with on-site coupon (originally $29)

ProCase Universal Waterproof Phone Pouch Case

Amazon

We bet you'll be taking in some of the most breathtaking beaches during your cruise, and that you'll want to snap some pictures of all the fun you're having on them. Instead of being nervous that you'll drop your smartphone or camera in the ocean, recruit the help of the top-rated ProCase Waterproof Pouch. It securely locks your tech inside and protects it from water damage, so you can splash around and enjoy yourself with peace of mind. One cruise-goer shared, "Our iPhones fit perfectly, and [it was] easy to use the touch screen." Another traveler added, "I used this for snorkeling on our cruise. It took amazing photos and videos."

To buy: amazon.com, $9 (originally $20)

Holifesy Valente Premium Family Travel Document Organizer

Amazon

If you’re on a cruise with your family, keep all of your documents together with this helpful water-resistant organizer, made by Holifesy. It’s spacious enough to fit up to six passports, as well as boarding passes, cash, IDs, and much more inside its 21 pockets and slots. “I bought this for our cruise and you can fit so much in there,” one shopper wrote in their review. “It kept everything so organized and in one safe place.”

To buy: amazon.com, $25

Jollyants Cruise Luggage Tags

Amazon

Say goodbye to spending too much time searching for your bags, because these best-selling luggage tags from Jollyants will be your new best friend. Sturdy, waterproof, and transparent (so you can insert your cruise tag), they’ll ensure that you never lose sight of your precious belongings. “This was perfect for my cruise cabin printouts,” one Amazon customer recalled, adding that “they are very helpful and durable.” Did we mention that you can get a pack of five for 52 percent off right now?

To buy: amazon.com, $8 for pack of five (originally $16)

Mifaso Power Strip with USB

Amazon

If you feel like cruise cabins never have enough outlets, pick up this great non-surge power strip, which features three outlets, three USB ports, and a long, 5-foot-long extension cord. It’s compact, lightweight, and has a genius non-slip design, so it won’t slide off your table if the ship experiences some bumps. But, it’s also mountable in case you want to prop it up on a wall. “This makes charging my electronics a breeze,” a reviewer shared. “Plug it in and all [of] my electronics (my laptop, iPad, iPhone, and smartwatch) can all charge in the same place.”

To buy: amazon.com, $12 with on-site coupon (originally $19)

Veken Packing Cubes

Amazon

Packing cubes are hugely helpful for keeping your items organized and easily accessible (especially when you’re embarking on a long trip), and we love this set of six from Veken. They come in four sizes and are made with a thick, waterproof nylon fabric, so you don’t have to worry about anything ruining your clothes — or the cubes ripping from wear and tear. One shopper said the cubes were a “lifesaver” during a long sailing trip, explaining that they helped "organize and stow our stuff in multiple different ways depending on the situation" and “they keep your clothes tidy, but enable you to reconfigure your packing situation easily and with no fuss.” They concluded their review, writing, "I'll be using them on every trip in the future."

To buy: amazon.com, $22 (originally $35)

DiyMag Magnetic Hooks

Amazon

Cruise cabins can be pretty tiny, so why not maximize the space by adding some magnetic hooks to the walls and hanging up your items? Available in a pack of six, the easy-to-install DiyMag hooks can each hold up to 25 pounds, more than enough to support jackets, backpacks, umbrellas, and more. “These hooks were so helpful on our cruise,” one shopper commented. “We hung our cruise cards, hoodies, drawstring backpack, clothes, and other things.”

To buy: amazon.com, $5 for pack of six (originally $6)

iWalk Mini Portable Charger for iPhones

Amazon

This compact-yet-powerful portable iPhone charger from iWalk will come in handy during a long day spent off-ship exploring the sites. Heck, you'll also want to keep it close by if you've got a night of cruise activities planned. It features a built-in cable and is so tiny that you won’t even notice it taking up room in your bag (or pocket). “I used it on vacation almost every day,” an Amazon shopper exclaimed.r. “I didn't have to worry about my phone dying because it lasted very long, and I felt comfortable taking it everywhere because it didn't take up too much space.”

To buy: amazon.com, $24 with on-site coupon (originally $30)

Venture Pal 40-Liter Lightweight Packable Backpack

Amazon

Cruises keep your itinerary pretty packed. Between all of the sunbathing on the pool deck and off-ship excursions, you'll need a trusty travel bag to keep your must-haves secure and at the ready. This packable backpack weighs only 1 pound and folds down into its own pocket so it will take up virtually no space in your suitcase. Speaking of pockets, it's stocked with plenty of pouches and compartments — including a convenient wet pocket for damp towels, bathing suits, water shoes, etc. One customer called it a "great backpack for travel" and wrote, "I purchased this bag for a seven-day cruise to use for my shore excursions…I was able to pack all of my essentials and even had room for souvenirs."

To buy: amazon.com, $29 (originally $34)

Towel Craber Towel Bands

Amazon

Planning on spending most of your cruise time at the pool or on the beach? You’ll definitely want to grab this set of six towel bands from Towel Craber — trust us, they're a game-changer. These handy accessories secure your towel to your lounge chair no matter how windy it gets, so you can catch some rays hassle-free with zero interruptions from your towel falling or blowing away. “These worked great for our cruise towels,” one shopper vouched, adding that “they were lightweight, easy to pack, and easy to use.” Chiming in, a second reviewer, who was happy to report that they held down their heavy towels, added, "I even looped small items through them such as a headband, sunglasses, and smaller hand towels instead of putting them on my lounger or on the sand."

To buy: amazon.com, $12 for pack of six

Lewis N. Clark SinkSuds Laundry Detergent

Amazon

Even if you’re using a laundry service on your cruise ship, you still might want these handy travel-size detergent packets at your disposal. You can use them in your cabin sink to easily and quickly clean your items. In fact, one packet works on up to three pieces of clothing. Impressive, right? It's no wonder one reviewer dubbed them "perfect for travel." They also noted that they're “strong enough to clean things well and easy to rinse out after.”

To buy: amazon.com, $7 for pack of 8 with on-site coupon (originally $15)

Pack Gear Suitcase Organizer

Amazon

Living out of a suitcase is hard, especially for weeks at a time. To make yourself feel more at home, add this genius suitcase organizer to your Amazon cart. Similar to packing cubes, its five-pouch design helps you organize your clothes, shoes, and cruise essentials for easy packing. But, when you get to your room, you can hang it up in your closet like a make-shift dresser, which will come in clutch if there's not enough actual dresser space in your room for everyone you're traveling with. After testing it out on a cruise, an Amazon shopper said, "It was perfect because given the small size of the cabin, the organizer provided extra space to keep my clothes. It was super convenient and made packing way easier."

To buy: amazon.com, $70

Sun Bum Premium Day Tripper Sun Care Pack

Amazon

For cruisers planning on spending their days basking in the sun, protect your skin with the help of this travel-size sunscreen set from Sun Bum. It contains the brand's SPF 30 moisturizing sunscreen, SPF 30 lip balm, and hydrating, after-sun Cool Down Lotion, so you can stay safe and feel good during your relaxing vacation. And, it comes with a handy carrying pouch, which is spacious enough to fit your other toiletries and sunbathing essentials. "We all used this on a Caribbean cruise and none of us burned [like] we usually do — even with 100 SPF," a traveler wrote. "The Cool Down Lotion was perfect as well. We barely peeled!"

To buy: amazon.com, $19 with on-site coupon (originally $23)

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Amazon

Let’s be honest: It can be hard to stay hydrated and eat well when you’re busy enjoying yourself on a cruise (and soaking up so much sun). If you find yourself starting to feel a little off, add some of this best-selling Liquid I.V. electrolyte drink powder mix into your water and get an immediate influx of essential vitamins and nutrients. One pack comes with 16 travel-sized, lemon-lime flavored packets. And, as most reviewers can attest, it comes in handy if you've opted for a drink package: "My husband and I used the product on our cruise. I definitely felt more hydrated and didn’t feel hungover from the unlimited drinks."

To buy: amazon.com, $24 for pack of 16

Ododos Unisex Mini Belt Bag

Amazon

When you’re running around all day having a great time, you don’t want to be encumbered by a hefty purse or backpack while you're jumping from activity to activity. Instead, throw this tiny, lightweight belt bag from Ododos around your waist, or adjust its straps to use it as a shoulder bag, handbag, or crossbody bag instead. And, according to shoppers, it's surprisingly spacious: "I used this on a cruise. I could fit a plus-sized smartphone, sunglasses, money, chapstick, cards, etc."

To buy: amazon.com, $17 (originally $19)

