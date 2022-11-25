The 30 Best Under-$100 Amazon Deals for Travelers During Black Friday

This Black Friday, get your shopping done early with amazing gifts under $100. To kick off the holiday season, Amazon is offering can’t-miss deals on millions of products. With savings on luggage, travel accessories, and even athletic gear, there’s bound to be something for everyone on your list.

All of these items are heavily discounted from their normal price tags, so you can feel good about shopping for your friends, loved ones, and even yourself. Whether your favorite traveler is on the lookout for new luggage or wants a gadget to make their trips even more memorable, you can get all of your shopping done from the comfort of home. We’ve searched Amazon's Black Friday deals to find the best sales under $100; check them out below.

Amazon’s Best Black Friday Deals Under $100

Wrangler Smart Spinner Carry-On Luggage

Amazon

Any traveler is sure to love this Wrangler carry-on set complete with cup holder, USB port, and phone holder that will keep their hands free and their items organized. The hardshell carry-on also includes double spinner wheels for easy transport and an expandable shell for extra packing, while the soft underseat carry-on bag makes for a great personal item on flights. With eight colors to choose from and the option to pair with larger checked luggage, this bag is a great choice for every traveler on your shopping list.

To buy: amazon.com, $67 (originally $75)

Polo Ralph Lauren Mini Terry Kimono Robe

Amazon

Spend this holiday season in this ultra comfortable polyester, rayon, and spandex robe from Polo Ralph Lauren. The machine washable robe comes in three stylish colors and features two large front pockets to store anything you may need for a relaxing day. It’s long-sleeved and hits just at the knee, so you can comfortably wear the robe all around your hotel room.

To buy: amazon.com, $64 (originally $75)

Related: Amazon Has Some of the Lowest Prices We’ve Ever Seen This Black Friday — Shop the TK Best Travel Deals

JBL Tune Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Amazon

For perfect wireless over-ear headphones that are sure to remain charged throughout even the longest flights, look no further than JBL’s wireless headphones with up to 40 hours of listening time. These lightweight headphones are great for traveling and even fold up to fit inside backpacks and carry-on luggage. They also feature Bluetooth technology and an adjustable headband for optimal comfort.

To buy: amazon.com, $25 (originally $50)

Renpho Eye Massager

Amazon

Treat your friends to ultra relaxation this season with an eye massager complete with built-in heading pads and Bluetooth capabilities. The Renpho eye massager folds up so they can easily bring it on the go for a warming massage even up in the air. With five different modes and an adjustable headband, the eye massager is great for reducing migraines, tension headaches, and overall stress from the day’s travels.

To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $130)

HP Sprocket Select Portable Instant Photo Printer

Amazon

Gift your favorite photographer the power of print with this compact, portable instant printer that uses Bluetooth technology. Friends can automatically hook up to this printer and print large photos wherever they are. You can even use the HP app to add filters, borders, and stickers to photos before printing so they’re instantly ready to display.

To buy: amazon.com, $68 (originally $100)

Columbia Women's Newton Ridge Plus Waterproof Amped Hiking Shoe

Backcountry

For hikers and campers, these best-selling Columbia hiking boots are the perfect gift. Made with durable, waterproof leather uppers, these shoes have tall shafts to support your ankles and feet when carrying a heavy backpack and also protect you from sharp rocks and branches along the trail. They also have cushioned midsoles that help you to remain comfortable all day and heavy-duty rubber outsoles that offer grip and stability so you can trek across any surface or terrain confidently.

To buy: amazon.com, $74 (originally $140)

Newbealer Handheld Steamer

Amazon

This is a gift your favorite traveler may not even know they need – but they’ll be thanking you for years to come. The handheld steamer is foldable and lightweight, making it easy to bring on business trips, travels to upscale events, or big vacations when you want to look your best. The steamer only takes about 20 seconds to heat up, and includes a leak-proof nozzle so travelers can unpack and get to steaming in the most fast and convenient way.

To buy: amazon.com, $33 (originally $60)

Patagonia Ultralight Black Hole Mini Hip Pack

Amazon

If you’re looking for a stylish and convenient gift for any traveler on your list, consider this pack from Patagonia. Not only does it come in a variety of fun colors, it can be worn along the hips or across the body and perfectly adjusts to just about any size. The hip bag can carry up to a liter of everyday essentials, and easily fits into larger backpacks or carry-on luggage when not in use.

To buy: amazon.com, $53 (originally $67)

Lovevook Laptop Backpack

Amazon

This laptop backpack is perfect for everyday or for travel. It’s filled with a variety of pockets including a laptop compartment, pencil pocket, and side napkin pocket to keep you organized. It also includes a USB charging port and luggage strap for optimal convenience on the go. Plus, this bag comes in three sizes and over twenty patterns and colors, so you can select the perfect backpack for your style and needs.

To buy: amazon.com, $43 (originally $50)

Related: The 51 Best Travel-related Gifts Under $10 of 2022

Shop More of Our Favorite Under-$100 Deals

Shop More T+L Deals:

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

