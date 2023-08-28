12 Comfy, Top-rated Amazon Dresses That Will Get Your Suitcase Ready for Fall — All Under $50

The transition from summer to fall is the toughest season change for most of us. We bid farewell to beach days, epic European vacations, summer Fridays, and warm sunny weather. As we hold back our tears, we shift our focus to the weeks ahead. One thing that can turn our frown upside down into a smile is adding a few fresh fashions to your closet, like fall dresses that can make dressing during this trans-seasonal time easier.

If you've been on the hunt for budget-friendly fall dresses, you're in luck because Amazon is currently overflowing with them — and most of them cost less than $50. Shoppers will be delighted to learn that the retailer is stocked with a variety of styles, colors, and fits to suit your wardrobe. There are tunic-style shifts, flowy maxi dresses, and form-fitting sweater dresses, ensuring that there's an option for any forecast, destination, or dress code. What's more, these dresses are incredibly travel-ready, meaning that they won't take up a lot of space in your suitcase (and many are made with wrinkle-resistant fabrics). They are also extremely versatile and will work for more than apple picking, pumpkin spice latte-sipping, and fall foliage spying.

Casual day, sightseeing, exploring local nightlife, beach trips; you can wear them for all and any occasions. Make the ease into autumn easier with these 12 transition travel dresses at Amazon; prices start at $24 and you'll want to act fast before other fashionistas find out about them.

Cosonsen V-Neck Long-Sleeve Self-Tie Ruffle Skater Dress

Long-sleeve mini dresses are fabulous for transitioning between seasons since they offer a bit more coverage while still keeping things breezy. This deep V-neck style has a flared, tiered hem for a flirty look. The self-tie belt helps define your waist while adding an elegant touch to the classic dress silhouette. Its chiffon-like fabric is soft and flowy for an easy fit. And with 32 colors to choose from, it will be easy to pick a color that suits your fall persona.

"I was absolutely feeling myself in this dress," a shopper wrote in their review. "I wore it for my bachelorette trip when we went to Arrington Vineyards in Nashville and got so many compliments… [It's] very flattering and hugged all my curves in the right places."

Zattcas Short-Sleeve Midi Dress With Pockets

Looking for a fresh fall look? While this best-selling dress may have a summery flowingess to it, choosing a darker color or pattern combo will make it feel more autumnal. A modest, midi skirt length and round neckline lends the appearance of a short-sleeve and skirt pairing, yet it's a one-and-done piece that you can throw on and go. The self-tie belt is flattering and matches the full-swing skirt. Pair it with heeled sandals in early September and switch over to booties come October.

After dubbing it a "great travel dress," one reviewer shared, "I wore this all over Italy and it was so comfortable and cute enough to blend in with the Italians."

Wkior Shift Dress

Shift dresses are effortless to style with their easy, roomy fit that flatteringly skims the body. But, what makes this best-selling version a stand-out is the V-neck button-up front and ruffled three-quarter sleeves, which create a simple-yet-elevated look. If you are heading to a resort getaway this fall or winter, this makes a great vacation dress that can double as a beach cover-up.

"I am not a dress person but wanted something light and airy for vacation," a traveler explained in their review. "I am a curvy gal and this dress is not too tight, but not too big or baggy in the waist. It's very flattering and very comfortable."

Amazon Essentials Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress

Wrap dresses are a classic style known for their flattering fit. Adding to the complimentary silhouette in Amazon Essentials' take are cap sleeves and a slinky, medium weight polyester fabric that drapes nicely on the body. The belted waistline and V-neckline enhance the dress even more, and you can spice it with heeled boots or keep it casual with sneakers. Oh, and it doesn't wrinkle after being packed in a suitcase.

“I love these dresses," a commenter raved. "I now have the maroon and the navy. They don’t wrinkle, so they are great for work travel. They're super flattering."

Molerani Sleeveless Swing Button-Down Midi Dress With Pockets

For an ultra-fetching option, check out this V-neck sleeveless dress from Molerani. Wear it now by itself, and later in the year layered under a denim jacket, blazer, or cardigan. Pleats at the waist lend a flattering appearance and a slight fit-and-flare look. The button front design is decorative, not functional, for uncomplicated dressing. And we're sure that you're going to love that it has two deep side pockets, which can store your phone, keys, and other essentials.

Vouching for its versatility, one customer shared, “What a find! This dress is so flattering and comfortable. I love the colors, and with a sweater, it can be worn in the fall months as well as the spring."

The Drop Iona Long-Sleeve Hooded Mini Sweatshirt Dress

Athleisure fans, this one's for you. Crafted in a lightweight, soft, cotton blend, this sweatshirt dress will be perfect for travel days in the fall. Cute meets cozy with an above-the-knee hem, long sleeves, and a drawstring hood that will keep you comfortable during an excursion (or even a quick errand). It will also be your new go-to on lazy weekends or casual work-from-home days. On colder days, layer it on top of leggings or tights with your favorite sneakers, flats, and boots.

One reviewer shared, “I’m always nervous to order clothing without being able to try it on or see the fabric, but this is a really nice piece. The fabric is very nice and will be perfect for spring, fall, or a cooler summer evening. It will also be very comfy for travel."

Amazon Essentials Waisted Maxi Dress

Another fabulous option is this maxi-length dress from Amazon Essentials. Featuring a flattering (and elastic) empire waist and V-neckline, it has an effortless and timeless silhouette that is ready for anything. Consider this maxi wrap dress a clean palette for you to style as you wish with your favorite fall shoes and accessories.

If you are thinking about taking this dress on your next trip? Take it from this five-star reviewer: “A comfortable travel dress that folds to nothing and doesn't wrinkle? I am all in… I dress it up with sandals or go casual with sneakers. I'm happy with the purchase.”

Merokeety Puff Sleeve Smocked Dress

The peasant dress trend is most likely not going anywhere, especially with iterations as stunning as this Merokeety frock. Hit refresh with an option that delivers the full look — a smock bodice, puffed sleeve, and tiered flowy skirt. The high-quality textured fabric lends a luxe look that drapes nicely and elevates to the already-romantic look. If you ask us, this pretty dress pairs well with a tropical getaway with picturesque views. Don't forget to use the on-site coupon to unlock some extra savings.

According to an Amazon shopper, it can be "dressed up with jewelry, heels, etc. for a spring/summer/fall wedding." They added that it's "lightweight and very feminine and includes a sewn in slip," and concluded their review with: "I'm off now to buy another one of these dresses."

Anrabess Turtleneck Long-Sleeve Knit Mini Sweater Dress

Get ready to lean into the cozy fall vibes with this ribbed turtleneck sweater dress. Its bodycon fit will show off your curves while still helping you keep warm with its mock neckline, which adds extra coverage and keeps it on-trend. The thick, high-quality knit fabric will also be helpful in low temperatures. Not only is this soft dress trans-seasonal, but it also works for day or night. Wear flat knee-high boots and a statement necklace when heading to the office or brunch. Then, swap in heels, hoop earrings, and a clutch for a date or drink with friends.

"It fits great, very flattering," one shopper shared. "I wore it traveling, and it was so comfortable and warm. It's very soft, and I got tons of compliments.”

Zesica Long-Sleeve Tiered Midi Dress

Looking for another flowy peasant dress option? This mid-length smocked frock has a fabulous tiered skirt, which is paired with an empire waist for an effortlessly flattering fit. The look has a casual feel that's still very much polished and refined when you need to look more dressed up — like for a group wine tasting, romantic dinner, or spectacular event in a new city. Choose from one of the 30 pretty shades it comes in. Note: You can get it in a stylish crewneck or flirty V-neck silhouette.

"I got immediate compliments and questions [about] where I got the dress," one reviewer was happy to report. "It fits very flatteringly and is warm enough for fall."

Kranda Flutter Short-Sleeve Smocked Ruffle Maxi Dress

Consider this highly rated dress a must-add to your fall wardrobe. It offers an easy fit thanks to the smocking in the bust, which also makes it incredibly comfortable and flexible if you're on the move. Not to mention that its soft material and delicate details like flutter sleeves and tiered skirt will make this a dress that you'll want to wear to every occasion. The maxi length is perfect for when there is a hint of a chill in the air. And when the weather really starts to drop, add a jean jacket or a long, chunky sweater cardigan.

"I absolutely love this dress," an Amazon reviewer raved. "It is the perfect length, perfect material, and it is very flattering. I bought this to travel with, and when I unpacked it from my suitcase, it didn’t have not have one wrinkle. This dress can be worn casual with a pair of sandals or dressy with a pair of heels."

Anrabess Sleeveless Crewneck Swing Midi Sundress

Early fall casual dressing can be a bit tricky. If it's still warm out and you're in the mood to stun with a pretty dress, then this sleeveless swing style is the perfect solution. Offered in rich autumnal colors like rust, red, royal blue, and khaki, this versatile tiered skirt midi (with pockets!) can be dressed up or dressed down depending on where you are heading.

"The pockets are perfect, and the dress is flattering and comfy," a shopper described in their five-star review. "I have it in black and wore it all summer with bright cardigans, and in the fall with a denim jacket. I love this dress and hope to get it in another color next spring!" They also added that "the fabric has held up really well (no pilling) and it is soft and higher quality than some Amazon clothing."

