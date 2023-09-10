Amazon’s Best-selling Backpacks Were Just Massively Discounted for Fall — Prices Start at $13

Backpacks are undeniably one of the most important items in any traveler’s gear repertoire. Whether you’re a hiking enthusiast, a daily commuter, or in search of a spacious personal item for a flight, a reliable backpack is a trusty and versatile companion that always has your back. And Amazon, known for its wide selection of travel gear, has some of the best backpacks on the market that are both comfortable and great at keep your things secure. Since there are so many options out there, we've gathered up the best-selling and top-rated backpacks to make all of your shopping and future travels easier. And the best part? They’re all under $50.

Any good backpack should be durable, have lots of pockets, and be comfortable to carry — everything else in terms of size and style is up to you and the adventure that you're embarking on. That’s why we've handpicked a few different styles that have all three (durability, space, and comfort) and cater towards different needs and lifestyles. So, needless to say, we’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to find your new go-to backpack for under $50.

Under Armour Hustle 5.0 Backpack

Amazon

Crafted with Under Armour’s UA Storm technology, this best-selling backpack has built-in water- and element-resistant fabric to keep you and your things secure. Even more, it has adjustable and cushioned shoulder straps for an extra layer of comfort and is equipped with a designated laundry/shoe pocket at the bottom of the bag for additional storage. That means that this bag is an ultra-durable choice if you’re planning a trip, going on a hike, or just need a do-it-all commuter bag.

Venture Pal Backpack

Amazon

On sale for just $25, if you’re a heavy packer, this bag should be added to your cart. It's built with plenty of spacious pockets and compartments for all of your belongings. And when you’re not using the bag, it can be folded down so you can effortlessly stow it away in a suitcase. Plus, it’s also designed with padded shoulder straps for easy wearing all-day. Choose between 13 different eye-catching colors and prints, including this bright blue.

Waterfly Crossbody Sling Backpack

Amazon

This crossbody-backpack hybrid is for those seeking a minimalist carrier that won’t weigh you down. Though it might not be able to fit your laptop (sorry commuters!), that doesn’t mean that this bag can’t hold your other essentials. This surprisingly spacious bag is designed with several pockets and compartments that are still large enough to hold books, your phone, snacks, power banks, and more. Perfect for hiking, exploring a new city, and more, snag this daypack while it’s just $24.

Wonhox Large Travel Backpack

Amazon

For those whose comfort is of the utmost importance, this $37 backpack is for you. It's not only equipped with padded shoulder straps, but a padded back panel as well for optimal support and cushioning. Even more, it’s got loads of interior compartments for additional organized carrying. One traveler was “pleasantly surprised” after packing this bag with multiple tops, pants, shoes, toiletries, a makeup bag, an Amazon Kindle, a battery pack, multiple charging cords, medicine, a towel, snacks, glasses, and more. Get this large travel backpack for any and all of your upcoming trips.

Uspeclare Clear Backpack

Amazon

These days, it’s always a good idea to have a clear bag handy, especially if you're going to a stadium or venue that requires them. And this specific one, though it may seem flimsy, is actually made with extremely durable, heavy-duty PVC that keeps your belongings protected and secure. And this bag won’t just serve you well at events, it’s also designed to be anti-tear and has padded straps, making it a great choice for all things outdoors, working, and traveling, too. The best part? It’s only $13 right now.

Matein Travel Backpack

Amazon

Over 70,000 shoppers have given this $30 backpack a perfect rating, and I’m one of them. I got this laptop backpack a few years ago, and since then, it has carried me well through hundreds of commutes, hikes, trips, and more with its roomy pockets and easy-wearing straps. Plus, it has a USB port so I can always charge my phone wherever I go. There's no doubt in my mind that it will serve you just as well as it has me.

Shrrado Extra-Large Backpack

Amazon

This extra-large backpack is easily comparable to a weekender or duffel bag with its size and its spacious pockets, which ensure efficient packing if you're headed on a lengthy backpacking adventure or the campsite for the weekend. Don’t believe me? Thousands of shoppers are raving that this bag “holds a ton” with its “insanely massive storage.” But don’t worry, it’s also equipped with comfortable straps and padding so you won't feel weighed down. Take it from this reviewer: “The designers of this backpack must have known that comfort is king.” Even more, this bag also has an external USB port for extra charging on-the-go. And it's on sale for over 40 percent off, so what are you waiting for?

JanSport SuperBreak Backpack

Amazon

I sported a JanSport bag all throughout grade school and it never let me down. It was able to hold heavy textbooks, my lunch, changes of clothes for gym, and more without tearing. It was, and still is, lightweight, spacious, and comfortable to wear. Now that I’m older, I still have a JanSport backpack around because it’s simply such a reliable and versatile bag —- at such an affordable price. Trust me, you won't regret bringing this pack along on your next trip.

