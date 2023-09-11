Heading to a Fall Wedding? These Are the 12 Best Dresses to Wear — and They’re Under $60 at Amazon

While you might think that summer is the best season to get married, fall has become an equally popular time for weddings. Between the changing leaves, the chill in the air, and striking color palette possibilities, autumn creates a perfect backdrop to celebrate. It’s always a pleasure to receive an invite to a wedding. Personally, I am super excited about the one I have in September. The downside is that between outfits, travel, accommodations, and gifts, the cost to attend adds up quickly. But fortunately, one place that can help you save some cash is Amazon, which has a stunning range of fall wedding guest dresses — with some of the best ones costing less than $60.

From fancy formal to backyard casual, you will easily find an array of choices that suit the dress code and your style. There are modest options that offer ample coverage for chilly temps, as well as sexy dresses to show off some skin. The dresses are also incredibly versatile, so you'll get more than one wear out of them, which helps justify buying a new outfit for each wedding. I am a bridesmaid in my fall wedding, but if I wasn't wearing a lovely look from Azazie, I would be ordering one of these 12 wedding guest dresses from Amazon. Though, I might be clicking "add to cart" on some styles for the rehearsal dinner and other pre-wedding events. Keep scrolling so you can get to the fun part: shopping!

Zalalus Sexy One-Shoulder Bodycon Formal Dress

An asymmetrical dress is a great option for any cocktail or formal occasion since the one-shoulder silhouette creates a flattering and alluring neckline. What adds to the appeal of this Amazon-favorite dress is the cutout detail near the shoulder. Add a body-skimming fit and a high-leg slit, and this dress is a sexy-yet-classy option for any wedding guest. Matching the bridesmaids is a no-no, but with 17 colors to choose from, you'll pick one that doesn't coordinate.

If you are traveling for a wedding, one reviewer assured that it remained in perfect condition during their trip: "I loved the fit and cut. The color was slightly different than I imagined with the display photo but it is very pretty. The fabric is very nice and doesn’t wrinkle!”

Grace Karin Shimmer Ruched Dress

Anyone who loves to show off their curves will like this spaghetti strap, form-fitting style from Grace Karin. Elegant ruching in all of the right places creates an ultra-flattering look, while the glamorous shiny satin fabric helps elevate the dress for a nighttime wedding. There are sequin options, as well, if you really want to shine and show off.

One happy customer shared, “The dress is very flattering and classy for a wedding or semi-formal event. It is comfortable and the quality is better than expected.”

Btfbm Floral Wrap V-Neck Ruffle Pleated Midi Dress

Lightweight, soft, and flattering, this V-neck A-line dress would be a dream to wear at any dressy event. Ruffled cap sleeves and a tiered skirt add a romantic edge, while the empire silhouette and elastic waist keeps the fit comfortable. The longer, ankle-grazing length is great for fall and winter weddings (and will show off your shoes). Plus, with 38 patterns and shades, picking a favorite will be the hardest part. But with an under-$50 price tag, this dress definitely deserves a spot in your formalwear collection.

One wedding guest wrote, “Finally, a flattering Amazon dress… I bought and returned four or five 'promising' Amazon dresses for an upcoming wedding. They all looked so pretty on the models but not so on me." They added, "This one is so pretty…It fits perfectly. It's flattering in all the right places. Finally, a winner!”

PrettyGarden One-Shoulder Ruched Bodycon Mini Dress

Anyone seeking a shorter dress to wear to a wedding should consider this fitted one-shoulder number from Amazon-loved brand PrettyGarden. An eye-catching, ruched design makes this an attractive dress. While this would make an amazing LBD (little black dress) option, the 21 color choices make this perfect for anyone looking for a solid-colored dress. For chilly nights, layer on a blazer on top and pair it with open-toe sandal heels or flats, depending on your comfort level.

"This is a great dress," exclaimed a reviewer. "I ordered it last-minute for a wedding, and it was perfect. It's very comfortable and stretchy. I was able to sit, stand, and dance with ease."

Kormei Short-Sleeve Floral High-Low V-Neck Maxi Dress

Bring on the fun and the freedom to dance the night away with this party dress. The solid red option will have you basically being the real-life version of the woman dancing emoji, but don't skip over the stunning floral prints and their beautiful autumnal colors. With a flowy skirt, slit, and high-low hem, this piece has a romantic look and a flexible fit thanks to an elastic waistband. The breathable and lightweight fabric will keep you comfortable, whether it's a warm fall night or you worked up a sweat on the dance floor.

"This dress is absolutely beautiful," according to one shopper. "I searched daily for hours at a time trying to find a dress for a wedding, and literally two days before the wedding, I found this dress and was really hopeful it would work. It did. The dress was so flattering, comfortable, and flowy. I will wear this dress again many times."

PrettyGarden Midi Pleated Dress

Anyone wanting to highlight their arms should search for a halter neckline like the one on this midi dress from PrettyGarden. Another flattering feature is the elastic waist for an adaptable feel. The dress is crafted with a lightweight, soft fabric and boasts a Swiss dot pattern that adds interest. It's the material, along with the pleated skirt, that helps elevate the look and make it wedding-appropriate. Just add heels and a clutch, and you’ll be ready to go.

Anyone who loves to get complimented on their look will love this dress. As one reviewer stated, “Every time I wear this dress, I get compliments from everyone. Strangers stop me in the restaurant and compliment it. The green is such a pretty color. I am considering buying another in red."

Grace Karin Chiffon Cocktail Dress

Chilly temperatures and colder weather are obviously something to consider when heading to a fall wedding. So, you'll need a dress with more coverage, like this flowy chiffon sleeve shift number from Grace Karin. In addition to offering a bit of protection from the elements, it has a slight dip V-neck at the back and knee-length that helps keep the look fun and show off a little bit of skin. Still looking for a dress? This is an excellent and affordable option.

According to a five-star reviewer, “It fits nice as expected. It's perfect for a wedding, date, or formal event. I enjoyed wearing it and didn’t need a shawl. I jazzed it up with some jewelry and a long necklace, and a sparkly bag, and it was perfect for a formal event.”

Floerns Satin Cowl Neck Wrap Dress

One of the most size-inclusive wedding guest dresses on our list is this style, with a size range that spans from XS to 5XL. This flattering dress has one shopper exclaiming, “I want this in every color,” and we get why. The wrap hem, cowl neck, cami straps, and shiny fabric create an ultra-fashionable look that would flatter any body type. It's also available in 46 color, pattern, and fabric options (think: floral, sparkly, and solid) to match the dress code.

“I love this dress," an Amazon customer raved. "I ordered it for one of my cousin's wedding that’s tomorrow and I tried it on today — and oh my, God, it fits beautifully… I’m so ready to pair this with my nude chunky platform heels."

Newshows V-Neck Spaghetti Strap Floral Split Maxi Dress

Another dress style with dozens of color options (49, to be exact) is this V-neck gown from Newshows. A stylish, fit-and-flare silhouette highlights your shape and will have you arriving confidently to a cocktail attire, formal, or black-tie wedding. Made with a material that is breathable, lightweight, and stretchy, this maxi-length dress keeps you comfortable from day to night, and even through the longest weddings.

And, it's incredibly travel-friendly, too. One five-star commenter said, “It's a super flattering fit. Vibrant color. The long length makes your partner feel that you stepped it up a notch. Truth was, it was inexpensive and stayed wrinkle-free even when rolled up in a ball and tucked away in a luggage for several days.”

Lyaner Satin Spaghetti Straps Cowl Neck Ruch Cocktail Midi Dress

If you're someone that loves to show off a little (or a lot of) leg, then this sexy dress will be a top contender. The height of the slit is adjustable, allowing you to personalize the look to your comfort level. Adding to the alluring look is the slight cowl neckline and sleek spaghetti straps. If you are worried about being cold for a fall wedding or showing off too much in a church, just add a wrap or polished jacket.

Vouching for its versatility, a shopper said: “I really fell in love with this dress. I wore it to a [quinceañera] over the weekend and it's an amazing style. I really enjoyed having it on. I [got] so many compliments on the dress. It's amazing quality. I am going to wear it to a wedding in October as well.”

Eliacher Deep V-Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Dress

Cute, fun, flirty; if you are drawn to any of those adjectives, then this is the dress for you. Luxe-looking material and pleats have this looking a lot more expensive than its $46 price tag. The stretchy fabric will keep you comfortable, and adjustable criss-crossed straps will help provide a secure fit. It also has everyone's favorite dress detail: pockets. You can easily have your phone to take pictures and still keep your hands free for drinks and appetizers during cocktail hour.

In one five-star review, a guest dubbed it "one of my favorite dresses I've worn to a wedding" and added, "It was so comfortable. And don’t forget the dress has pockets. The fabric was on the thicker side, which made it feel well made and not bulky, in my opinion. I especially loved how the top of the dress on the backside goes from a high-low position (very feminine and unique)."

Fashionme Spaghetti Strap Tie-Front Midi Satin Dress

Print lovers will immediately gravitate towards this dress, which comes in 19 fun patterns as well as a few solid options. This tie-front dress will also be appealing to anyone who is looking for an of-the-moment, on-trend dress since the cut-outs are equal parts modish and elegant, and there is a keyhole right in front for added intrigue. Elastic along the back will keep the fit adjustable and comfy. Dance floor enthusiasts will also appreciate the midi skirt length with a leg slit for easy movement.

One shopper gushed, "This dress is so beautiful. It is so comfy and the perfect wedding guest dress!"

