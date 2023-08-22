These Flattering Blouses Go With Everything — and They're All Under $25 Thanks to a Special Sale

If you love exploring new destinations without compromising on style, you’ve come to the right place. Blouses are the unsung heroes of travel with their easy-to-style, fashionable look that instantly match the vibe of any destination. And even better? They hardly take up any space in your suitcase. That’s why we took to Amazon's fashion section to bring you a curated selection of the best blouses on the market that tick off every single box: lightweight, wrinkle-resistant, effortlessly stylish, and on sale for $25 or less.

Whether you’re jetting off to a new city, embarking on a tropical paradise, or planning a weekend getaway, these travel-friendly blouses are here to help you pack light while looking great. So, keep reading to find your new favorite piece to add to your travel wardrobe.

Few pieces of clothing are more versatile than a breezy button-down blouse. It looks great with virtually anything, and can be worn on its own or with your favorite shirts for easy layering. Better yet, this Astylish one is made with 95 percent polyester, which makes it more resistant to wrinkles compared to other linen styles. Available in 39 different colors and prints and on sale for just $22 right now, you should add a handful to your cart ASAP.

It’s that time of the year when everyone is beginning to think about their fall wardrobe, and this plaid three-quarter sleeve blouse is the perfect transitional piece. Featuring a stylish-yet-functional accent zipper and cuffed sleeves, this fashionable top is the lightweight pick that your travel wardrobe has been begging for. And if plaid isn’t your style, there are17 other colors and prints to choose from, too.

Designed with a ruffled neckline and pleated detailing, this must-have can be styled with anything and worn anywhere. Shoppers call it their “favorite shirt” and share that they “get so many compliments” whenever they wear it. Whether it's paired with a maxi skirt, jeans, or linen pants, with this $20 top, you’ll always look great. Plus, its lightweight nature makes it a packing no-brainer.

Silk tops are the ultimate hack for effortlessly looking great and put-together no matter where you go. And with its satiny finish, this Ekouaer version is a top that never goes out of style and you’ll want to wear again, and again. It’s also double-layered to prevent any see-through slips without looking too bulky. And at nearly 20 percent off, now is the perfect time to add this staple piece to your wardrobe.

You can never go wrong with a floral short-sleeve blouse, and this flowy one is not only adorable but it’s also on sale for just $22. Shoppers call this “stunning” tunic-style top “perfect for any gathering" with its babydoll design and laced detailing that is universally flattering. Once you see it on, you’ll want to buy it in all 26 colors. Plus, it's breezy enough for warm-weather wear but also great for fall styling, too.

Chiffon blouses like this LoLong wrap top are ubiquitous vacation-ready essentials because they’re comfy and look great with everything. They can be dressed up with a pair of heels and slacks or worn casually with jeans and trendy sandals — however you wear them, you’re guaranteed to look great. This style is also available in a long-sleeve version, so you might want to grab one of each for easy year-round wearing.

This fluttery top combines the coziness of your favorite T-shirt with the impact of an elegant blouse. It’s soft, breathable, versatile, and on sale for just $22. What else could you want? Lucky for you, it’s also available in more than 40 colors and prints so you could very well transition your travel wardrobe into fall with this statement-making top.

