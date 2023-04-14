This Cruise Sale Gets You Discounted Airfare to Europe and 4 Free Nights in a Luxury Hotel — If You Book Soon

Book a 2023 or 2024 cruise with AmaWaterways before June 30, and you could snag an additional four nights of vacation for free.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Published on April 14, 2023
AmaWaterways boat on the Danube river.
Photo:

Courtesy of AmaWaterways

Luxury river cruise line AmaWaterways is giving travelers more bang for their buck by offering free pre- and post-cruise land packages for select itineraries in 2023 and 2024.

The offer allows travelers to add two-, three-, or four-night land packages to their river cruise itineraries, giving them the chance to explore even more of the destinations they visit. The promotion was first launched last year “in response to the increasing demand for longer, more immersive vacations,” Kristin Karst, the co-founder and executive vice president of AmaWaterways, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

“This promotion has been so successful that we are thrilled to extend it on select 2023 and 2024 cruises,” Karst said. “When added to their river cruise, these land packages give travelers the luxury of time, with more possibilities to explore incredible countries while staying in world-class hotels and enjoying the concierge-level services provided by our devoted cruise managers.”

Travelers who take advantage of the free land programs will enjoy experiences like a walking tour around Amsterdam, checking out the medieval houses in Zurich, visiting a 1,000-year-old castle in Prague, biking around Paris, and more. To access the free tours, travelers must book their river cruise by June 30.

In addition to the land tours, AmaWaterways is offering fixed-price airfare on select European departures with the company’s new AirPlus service (which is good timing as international flight costs are on the rise this summer). Travelers can book an economy flight for $899 from all major U.S. gateways on select departures from June 19 through Nov. 23 of this year. Those who want premium-economy seats can book for $2,299, while business-class airfare will cost $4,299.  

And as a bonus, on select dates, travelers can combine the AirPlus offer with a free land package for even more savings.

