Maria Sharapova Is Curating Wellness Retreats With Aman Starting Next Year

Maria Sharapova will be the first wellness ambassador for Aman Hotels and Resorts.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023
Maria Sharapova sitting at a table inside the Aman New York,
Photo:

Courtesy of AMAN Resorts

Wellness has become essential to modern hospitality as travelers seek new ways to enhance their mental and physical well-being. And there's probably no better way to do this than to take your fitness cues from a pro like five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova.

The former elite athlete (Sharapova retired from professional tennis in 2020) is teaming up with Aman as the company's first wellness global ambassador, and she is already hard at work. As part of the partnership, Sharapova will create a series of wellness retreats available across selected Aman properties starting next year.

"The retreats draw on Aman's holistic well-living concept, that promotes lifelong change and longevity for every guest during their stay and beyond," Kristina Romanova, CEO of Aman Essentials, the company's lifestyle product line, told Travel + Leisure. "Comprising physical, mental, and spiritual wellness while embracing cutting-edge medical treatments and practices, the retreats will encompass resorts' pioneering wellness experiences with elements from Maria's personal routines, as well as her favorite items from the Aman Essentials collection."

Romanova explained that the retreats will be curated by Sharapova and include a personalized itinerary to help travelers meet their goals. 

Strength and Conditioning with Maria Sharapova and breakfast juices at Aman New York

Courtesy of AMAN Resorts

The first event will take place in February 2024 in the company's flagship property in Thailand. Sharapova will travel to Amanpuri on beautiful Phuket — one of T+L readers' favorite resorts in Southeast Asia — and host a three-night experience focusing on performance and recovery. The program will include group activities, dining, and Q&A sessions with Sharapova as well as other wellness experts. 

"I was so fortunate to get years of incredible physical and mental training, which now helps me perform at the highest level in all my endeavors. Aman and I wanted to give their community access to coaching and training designed for elite athletes that will serve the pursuit of their personal and professional aspirations," Sharapova said in a press release. 

The Maria Sharapova Breakfast at Aman New York,

Courtesy of AMAN Resorts

Those who can't wait to experience the fruits of this partnership can get a sneak peek starting today at Aman New York, for which Sharapova has designed a half-day Strength & Recovery retreat available to hotel guests. The program includes a nutritious breakfast, followed by an hour-long strength workout session, and ends with several relaxing body and face treatments at Aman's Spa Houses. Rates for the Aman New York retreat start from $725.

The company will soon release more details about the multi-day experience in Amanpuri.


