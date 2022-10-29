This Spacious Travel Crossbody Purse Is Stocked With ‘Lots of Secure Pockets’ — and It’s Just $28

It also comes in so many pretty colors.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Published on October 29, 2022

Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag Tout

When it comes to your travel wardrobe, odds are, you won’t regret packing something that’s comfortable and functional — especially when it comes to your go-to purse. In fact, if you ask us, a travel bag is just as (if not more) important than your luggage. And, if you’ve been on the hunt for a purse that’s equal parts stylish and spacious, we’ve found a winner in the Alyssa Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag

Not only is it a quality contender with its roomy 10.5-inch by 11-inch by 2.8-inch frame and multi-pocket design, but the Amazon-favorite faux leather crossbody bag is also on sale for 20 percent off. With this limited time deal, you can get one for as little as $28. And, if you’re really loving it, this price tag is definitely budget-friendly enough to warrant buying the Alyssa Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag in another color — there are 18 to choose from, and each one is prettier than the last. 

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $35) 

The spacious crossbody purse is any traveler’s dream with its triple zip pocket construction, which provides plenty of space to organize your everyday must-haves like your wallet, smartphone, keys, portable charger, and more. Plus, there will be room to spare to safely store tickets, boarding passes, passports, and other important travel documents. Inside the main compartment, you’ll find a discreet zipper pocket and slip pouch for tiny essentials like lipstick, hand sanitizer, and more. 

It also comes equipped with a sturdy shoulder strap, which has a 24-inch drop and comfortably drapes across your body so you can maneuver through crowded airports and tourist attractions with peace of mind that the Alyssa purse is close to your person. It’s not hard to see why the Alyssa Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag has earned more than 9,600 five-star ratings, many of which come from shoppers that say it’s “such a treat to travel with.” 

“I took this bag on vacation and it’s all I needed,” one traveler said of the “very spacious” purse. “There was plenty of room for my wallet, passports, glasses, sanitizer, and a few other items. I like the zipper closures; I didn’t have to worry about anyone sticking their hand in my bag without my knowledge… This bag is a must-have for travel and everyday use.” 

To buy: amazon.com, $28 (originally $35) 

Chiming in, another shopper wrote, “I’m very picky about my purses, but this crossbody deserves loads of accolades.” They also added, “[It’s] very well made [and] sturdy; the outside and inside colors/materials are exceptional and extremely roomy. The inside pockets are perfectly placed.” 

Another avid traveler was happy to report that the purse “is an ideal size for travel — large enough to carry the essentials and still look stylish,” and highlighted that it “safeguarded my valuables during a trip to Italy.” Similarly, a buyer praised the Alyssa bag for having “lots of secure pockets” and noted that the “leather is soft and supple.” 

As for just how much it can hold, one reviewer said they were able to “fit everything I needed,” including “a water bottle and mini umbrella.” Another customer commented, “This bag goes right to work for you — just load it for your trip and go! There are just the right number of zippered sections (not too many to make it difficult to remember where you've put what), and the bag isn't so deep that things get lost in the bottom.” And, most importantly, it “integrates well with just about anything else you'll be wearing on a trip.” 

If these reviews aren’t enough to convince you, we don’t know what else will. Get the Alyssa Triple Zip Pocket Large Crossbody Bag at Amazon today while it’s 20 percent off. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $28. 

