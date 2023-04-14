This Alaskan Ski Resort Is One of the Coolest and Most Underrated in the U.S. — and Now It's on Ikon Pass

Get your Ikon pass before prices rise on April 21.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 14, 2023
Winter at Alyeska Resort near Anchorage, Alaska
Photo:

christiannafzger/Getty Images

It’s about to get easier — and cheaper — to visit a beloved Alaskan ski mountain as the Alyeska Resort joins the Ikon Pass for next season.

The mountain sits about an hour from Anchorage and features more than 1,600 acres of terrain with 76 different trails. It averages more than 600 inches of snow each year. Alyeska, which Travel + Leisure considers one of the coolest ski destinations in the country and also one of the most underrated, has something for everyone with seven total lifts from a magic carpet for beginners to the longest continuous double black diamond run in North America.

The mountain also features a 60-person aerial tram that takes visitors to an elevation of 2,300 feet, along with several restaurants, including a AAA Four Diamond Award restaurant with stunning views overlooking seven different glaciers.

A beautiful clear day at the top of Alyeska ski resort overlooking Turnagain Arm

Christopher Corbin/Getty Images

And next year, it will join the Ikon Pass, giving pass holders seven days of access with no blackout dates.

“This partnership creates exciting new opportunities for U.S. and international guests to experience the grandeur of winter in Alaska,” Ryan Pomeroy, the owner of Alyeska Resort, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Not only will Ikon Pass holders experience Alyeska’s premier skiing and riding, they’ll also be able to rejuvenate at the 50,000 square foot Alyeska Nordic Spa, enjoy exceptional dining options, and experience many other outdoor activities, all from the comfort of our chateau-style resort accommodations.”

Alyeska will be the first Alaskan ski resort to join the Ikon Pass.

Ski lift at Alyeska Resort in Girdwood, Alaska

christiannafzger/Getty Images

“Alyeska Resort is truly an iconic destination with its storied terrain, stunning views, scenic tram, and adventurous atmosphere,” Erik Forsell, the chief marketing officer of Alterra Mountain Company, said in the statement. 

The Ikon Pass first went on sale in March for the 2023/2024 season starting at $1,159. On April 21, prices will go up by $100, the company told T+L. The pass includes access to more than 50 different mountain destinations on five continents, including unlimited access to 15 of them, as well as other perks.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Air New Zealand Boeing 777 is landing at London Heathrow
Air New Zealand Has Discounted Flights to Australia — but You’ll Have to Book Soon
Suite balcony with ocean view at ESPACIO
Every Suite in This 9-room Hotel in Hawaii Takes Up an Entire Floor — and Has Stunning Ocean Views
Mt. Fuji and Tokyo skyline
This Low-cost Japanese Airline Just Added a New U.S.-Tokyo Route Starting at $91 One-way
Oahu's Most Famous Beach, Hanauma Bay
12 Best Beaches on Oahu With Stunning Views and Epic Waves
beroy Women's Cycling Shorts Tout
Cyclists Swear These Padded Bike Shorts ‘Don’t Ride Up at All’ — and They’re Great for ‘Longer Distance’ Rides
Panoramic view in the deep Colca Canyon, Peru
Peru's Colca Canyon Is Twice As Deep As the Grand Canyon — How to Visit the Breathtaking Destination
The pool at Colony Palms in Palm Springs, California
Here's Why You Should Visit Greater Palm Springs in 2023
Aerial of the Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve in Oahu, HI
As Hiking in Hawaii Sees 50% Increase, a Visitor Fee for Parks and Trails Looms
A long colorful train from Tweetsie
5 Beautiful Train Rides in North Carolina Through Quaint Towns, Vibrant Cities, and the Blue Ridge Mountains
A group of skiers head down slope at the Vail Resort
Vail Resorts’ Summer Hotel Sale Is Here — What to Know
Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve with mountains in distance at sunset, Alamosa, Colorado
This Lesser-known Colorado National Park Is Home to the Tallest Sand Dunes in North America
The exterior of Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort and Golf Club
St. Petersburg, Florida's Iconic Pink Hotel Just Got a Stunning Refresh — Take a Peek Inside
Couch seating in the lobby of PACIFIC 19 Kona
Hawaii's Newest Boutique Hotel on the Big Island Has a Pool, Fire Pits, and Chic Rooms With Private Lanais
Hanalei bay pier at Hanalei Beach, Kauai
This 2-mile Beach on Kauai Is a Popular Movie Filming Location — and It Was Just Named One of the Best Beaches in the U.S.
Detailed view of Gardner Cave in Crawford State Park in Washington
This Washington State Park Hides a 500-million-year-old Cave That's More Than 2,000 Feet Long
Landscape with Pacific Ocean beach, Cambria, California, USA
This Small California Town Is One of the Most Beautiful Coastal Destinations in the State