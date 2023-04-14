This Alaskan Ski Resort Is One of the Coolest and Most Underrated in the U.S. — and Now It's on Ikon Pass

It’s about to get easier — and cheaper — to visit a beloved Alaskan ski mountain as the Alyeska Resort joins the Ikon Pass for next season.

The mountain sits about an hour from Anchorage and features more than 1,600 acres of terrain with 76 different trails. It averages more than 600 inches of snow each year. Alyeska, which Travel + Leisure considers one of the coolest ski destinations in the country and also one of the most underrated, has something for everyone with seven total lifts from a magic carpet for beginners to the longest continuous double black diamond run in North America.

The mountain also features a 60-person aerial tram that takes visitors to an elevation of 2,300 feet, along with several restaurants, including a AAA Four Diamond Award restaurant with stunning views overlooking seven different glaciers.

Christopher Corbin/Getty Images

And next year, it will join the Ikon Pass, giving pass holders seven days of access with no blackout dates.

“This partnership creates exciting new opportunities for U.S. and international guests to experience the grandeur of winter in Alaska,” Ryan Pomeroy, the owner of Alyeska Resort, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Not only will Ikon Pass holders experience Alyeska’s premier skiing and riding, they’ll also be able to rejuvenate at the 50,000 square foot Alyeska Nordic Spa, enjoy exceptional dining options, and experience many other outdoor activities, all from the comfort of our chateau-style resort accommodations.”

Alyeska will be the first Alaskan ski resort to join the Ikon Pass.

christiannafzger/Getty Images

“Alyeska Resort is truly an iconic destination with its storied terrain, stunning views, scenic tram, and adventurous atmosphere,” Erik Forsell, the chief marketing officer of Alterra Mountain Company, said in the statement.

The Ikon Pass first went on sale in March for the 2023/2024 season starting at $1,159. On April 21, prices will go up by $100, the company told T+L. The pass includes access to more than 50 different mountain destinations on five continents, including unlimited access to 15 of them, as well as other perks.

