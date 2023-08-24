These Award-winning Trail Running Shoes Are Comfortable Right Out of the Box — and They're on Rare Sale

As an avid hiker and traveler, odds are, you can always find me on the trails. Recently, I decided to give trail running a go as a new means to explore the outdoors. But, before heading to the hills, I knew that I would need to upgrade my go-to running shoes with ones specifically built for the trails. After trying a few different pairs, I finally found the perfect tread in the Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes.

In addition to being named one of the best trail shoes of 2023 by Runners World, the Altra Lone Peak 7s are one of my favorite pairs for their supreme cushioning, unwavering traction, and natural-feeling fit. Plus, they have a reputation for being instantly comfortable (no break-in period required, according to shoppers), and they're currently up to 35 percent off at Amazon right now. So, don't miss this chance to score them on sale before the fall trail running season commences.

Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

What sets the Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes apart from their counterparts is that they're equipped with the brand's signature foot shape technology. This means that the shoes feel like it molds to your feet as opposed to your feet needing to adjust to the shoe shape, which can cause discomfort with prolonged use. Additionally, Altra shoes are designed to address the natural biological differences in men's and women’s feet, so you can rest assured that these shoes will be exactly what your feet need for a comfortable run.

I have to admit that the first time I tried trail running, I was very nervous about how my feet and knees would feel with all of the little rocks and debris along the paths. I quickly realized that the right outsoles make all the difference, and the Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes have some of the best around with their multi-directional lugged traction patterns and impressive sturdiness. Their outsoles provide extra stickiness and grip, which come in handy on tricky terrain (whether you're headed up the hill or down it).

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

They also offer what the brand calls "zero-drop comfort," meaning that the soles are completely flat so the heels and forefronts are all on the same level. This helps create low-impact landings and natural-feeling strides for maximum and long-lasting support. I find this to be most beneficial while trail running because of the added comfort; when my heels and toes connect with the ground at the same time, I feel less strain and fatigue.

Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

Another great feature of the Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes is their extended heel cups, which offer additional support and stabilization on uneven terrain. But best of all, they make getting out of the shoes after an exhausting run quick and easy. All you need to do is hold down the heel cup with one foot and press down to release. Of course, you can also use the heel tab to do the same, but this way eliminates the need to bend over or balance on one foot while trying to get the other out of the shoe.

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

I'm also a fan of their roomy front top boxes (I've always been nervous about the negative impact running downhill can have on my toes). These ones are quite spacious and boxy, unlike the narrower and rigid toe boxes of other brands. My toes have room to move, and this definitely makes for a more comfortable run.

What's more, the Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes don't have drainage holes, which were present on the previous Lone Peak 6s. Their absence ensures that the entire exterior is impenetrable to sand and small rocks. Trust me, there is nothing more annoying than having small debris in your shoes when you've just managed to get in your stride and running flow.

Altra Lone Peak 7 Trail Running Shoes

Amazon

These shoes are also extremely lightweight (each one weighs less than 1 pound), so they're perfect to bring along with for traveling. Being from the Midwest, I don’t have too many opportunities to run on uneven trails, so I love carrying my Altra Lone Peak 7s whenever I go. Getting a trail run and hike in Denali National Park was a highlight of my recent Alaska trip, but they also made great walking-all-around-town shoes because of their sleek designs and aesthetically pleasing colors.

Travel + Leisure / Karthika Gupta

So if finding a pair of comfortable sneakers that provide lots of space but don't feel heavy is what’s keeping you from exploring trail running, then the Altra Lone Peak 7s are right for you. Don't miss this chance to get select colors on sale for up to 35 percent off; you're going to want to hurry because certain sizes are selling out fast. And, keep scrolling for more Amazon shopper-loved trail runners that have also been marked down.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $98.

