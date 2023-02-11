These Best-selling Sneakers Will Support Your Feet Through Busy Travel Days — and They’re on Sale

If there’s one mishap you want to avoid while traveling, it’s getting blisters. Spending long hours on your feet during walking tours, shopping, and time spent in the airport requires the most comfortable and supportive shoes possible, and anything less than the best can lead to irritation and downright pain that’s easily avoided.

Earning the title of Amazon’s Choice, the shopper-loved Altra Men’s Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoe is currently on sale for up to 46 percent off, and coming in seven sleek and timeless color combinations, they’re your perfect fit for an active vacation or everyday activities.

Made with a sturdy rubber sole and a multi-directional TrailClaw lug pattern for optimal traction, these well-cushioned shoes are highly equipped for whatever you have planned throughout your trip. A foot-shaped toe box allows for plenty of room to spread out in your shoes, making them ideal for wider feet, and a cushioned platform absorbs impact, effectively limiting pain.

No matter what the weather has in store, these sneakers are prepared for the worst with a quick-dry air mesh upper that promotes airflow throughout the shoe (and is ideal for rainier vacations.) And if you decide not to wear them to the airport, they’re light enough to easily slip into your carry-on without taking up too much precious space.

One cyclist and self-professed busy traveler shared that they snagged these shoes to “cover most situations I’d ever encounter while on the road,” confirming that that’ve gotten “about 100 miles on my pair so far,” and they’re “supportive where they need to be and seem to be plenty sturdy.” Another shopper called them “by far my…favorite shoe,” adding that they “went to Israel and Jordan and walked six to eight miles a day” in these shoes and “the fabric kept my feet cool and dry.”

It can be tricky snagging a new shoe so close to your vacation and not giving yourself enough time to break them in, but shoppers swear these require practically no effort or time in order to be wearable. In fact, one customer explained that they’re an “avid walker and hiker” and these sneakers “were incredibly comfortable from the first time I put them on to the end of a strenuous four-mile hike.”

A good pair of sneakers is nonnegotiable in everyday life, but becomes especially important when you bring active travel into the picture. Thankfully, the Altra Men’s Lone Peak 6 Trail Running Shoe is currently on sale with prices as low as $76, so you can prepare for vacation and adequately cushion your feet for under $100. Considering the pain of a blister, that’s a small price to pay for comfort.

