These 7 Lesser-known Destinations Have All the Fun of Popular Summer Travel Spots — at Better Prices

While so many of us have a bucket list of destinations just waiting to be checked off, sometimes the rising costs or sold-out hotel rooms, particularly during popular travel times (we see you, summer), can impede those plans. But that doesn’t mean you should put the brakes on planning your dream vacation. Instead, consider an alternative, but equally exciting, location that offers adventure and beauty for a fraction of the cost of more popular tourist spots.

To uncover these hidden gems, Expedia offers flight and hotel packages to places that may feel slightly off the beaten path, but offer just as much opportunity as their more well-known counterparts. If you’ve been eyeing a trip to sunny Cancun, consider Isla Mujeres’ pristine beaches. Or for your active, hiking-centered vacation, Zion versus Yellowstone National Park offers plenty of top-rated hotel options for less. Check out more clever, money-saving swaps below.

Isla Mujeres vs Cancun

Expedia

While Cancun remains one of the most searched-for summer travel destinations, its popularity can also come with a larger price tag than some lesser-known cities. Expedia offers packages for a variety of hotels in Isla Mujeres, which is gaining in popularity but on average offers less pricey hotel options, including the Ixchel Beach Hotel which is already selling out on select days over the summer. The hotel has outdoor pools, family-friendly activities, beach access, and much more, with prices starting around $140 per night, depending on your travel days. One traveler said the hotel is on the “nicest beach area” and that there are “tons of dining options and small shops” nearby.



To book: expedia.com

Zion vs Yellowstone

Expedia

Both locations boast hiking and cycling trails for an active vacation, but there’s no question that Yellowstone is a more visited spot over Zion National Park. If you’re looking for adventure, Zion is a must-see destination that also offers a considerably less expensive vacation with just as many sightseeing thrills. Expedia’s hotel options located near Zion Canyon include Flanigan’s Inn, which has restaurants, access to shopping, a spa, fitness classes, a pool, and many more amenities, including its close walking distance to Zion. One traveler said it’s in the “perfect location” and is “zen as promised.”



To book: expedia.com

Malta vs Amalfi

Expedia

The island located to the south of Sicily offers similarly stunning views compared to Amalfi, plus history and a vibrant (and equally relaxing) island feel for a lower cost. While a smaller island, Malta is still desirable for its beautiful, calm beaches and top-notch hotels, like the Corinthia Palace Malta. The family-friendly property has a tennis court, full-service spa, pools, fitness classes, and is located near the city’s major landmarks including Palazzo Parisio & Gardens, Grand Harbour, and The Malta Experience. Right now, you can find savings of up to 20 percent or more on select dates. One reviewer said the Corinthia Palace is a “relaxing respite,” while another called it “a real gem,” adding that they had an “incredible stay.”



To book: expedia.com

Bruges vs Venice

Expedia

Both Bruges and Venice are known for their winding canals, but only one has a Lake of Love (hint: it’s not the more widely known destination). For a similar scenic experience, Bruges, Belgium (aka “Venice of the North”) has canals used solely for tourist boats. The four-star Hotel Navarra Brugge, located near bustling Bruges Market Square, is within walking distance to restaurants, has a sauna, and its “location is amazing,” according to one traveler. While it’s quickly becoming a popular tourist spot, you can still find more affordability within the center of the city as compared to Venice.



To book: expedia.com

Barbados vs Hawaii

Expedia

If you’re seeking a laid-back, restful vacation near clear blue water on white sandy beaches, consider Barbados. It’s a smaller island than Hawaii but still packed with water activities and beautiful Caribbean hotels, like The Crane Resort that’s currently up to 40 percent off on select travel days. The hotel’s amenities include five outdoor pools, five on-site restaurants, bike rentals, a spa, surfing, and even personal motorized watercraft available. Both destinations are highly desirable, but you’ll find more opportunity for the cost by visiting The Crane Resort in Barbados. Plus, travelers gave it rave reviews, with one sharing that the “property is a beautiful oasis with lush gardens and lovely views.”



To book: expedia.com

Montreal vs Paris

Expedia

The City of Light often tops many bucket list destinations, but planning a vacation there can make you see more dollar signs than you’d like. If you’re looking for a city vacation with sightseeing, culture, entertainment, and delicious restaurants, Montreal checks all of those boxes and more, at an overall lower cost than its French friend. Hotel Birks Montreal in the downtown area offers amenities like a full-service spa, restaurants and lounges, and is a walk away from the Montreal Convention Centre. One shopper called it their “favorite hotel,” saying the staff went “above and beyond,” and right now, you can book your summertime stay for less with their current deal on select dates.



To book: expedia.com

Before you book your next bucket list trip, head to Expedia to discover lesser-known destinations that offer just as much, for less.

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we'll send you our favorite travel products each week.