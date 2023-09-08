This New Hampshire Glampsite Has a Tree House, a Heated Pool, a Working Winery, and Some of the Best Foliage Views You'll Ever See

Alpine Garden Village and Winery, in Bartlett, New Hampshire, offers a variety of accommodations, a heated pool, and a working winery — and it's the perfect fall stay.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova is a freelance writer with over a decade of editorial experience in Europe and the U.S. She covers luxury travel, art, architecture, and design. Her writing has appeared on InStyle.com, Vogue.com, Elle.com, and more.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023
Alpine Garden Winery in red barn with guests enjoying the outdoors
Photo:

Cait Bourgault

For Brianna Classen, camping is in her DNA. Her grandfather owned a campground in New Hampshire back in the 1960s. Later, her father, Richard Goff III, picked up the family business and, at some point, managed a camping facility with over 250 sites in beautiful Mount Washington Valley. But after selling it in 2019, Classen and Goff wanted to offer something different from traditional camping.

"We wanted to stay in the area but do something more high-end in a boutique setting where we could just give more attention to fewer units," Goff told Travel + Leisure. "Alpine Garden Village and Winery is for people who still want to camp and have a fire, but also want to have the amenities that are more like a hotel."

And that's how Alpine Garden Village and Winery, in Bartlett, New Hampshire, was born.

Entry to Alpine Gardens and Camping Village in New Hampshire

Josh Laskin

The glamping site offers a variety of accommodations and a heated pool — plus, it's set on a working winery where guests can try out natural wine and ciders produced by Classen's brother, Ryan. Now, in its second season (it's open from mid-May until mid-November, while the winery is open year-round), Alpine Garden has become a popular destination not only for its amenities and stunning setting, but also for its one-of-kind cottages that include "hobbit homes," as Goff and Classen call them. They're essentially arched, open-concept studio cabins for two with a bathroom, a private deck, and a fire pit. This year, the family planted vines on top of the cabins to "incorporate them more into the natural landscape," Classen explained.

All cottages are equipped with air-conditioning and heat, a mini fridge, a kitchenette, a picnic table, and a vinyl record player (guests can borrow from a library of LPs at any time).

Exterior of half dome shaped pods amongst tall trees

Josh Laskin
Interior of larger ground cabin with flannel bedding and record player

Josh Laskin

One of their most requested accommodations, though, is the custom two-story, 33-foot high tree house built with local spruce trees. Rustic as it may look from the outside, it is filled with high-end amenities such as a soaking bathtub, a Bluetooth record player, a Nespresso machine, as well as custom details like a hand-carved river stone sink, original artwork, a spiral staircase, and a wooden vanity made from repurposed barn beams.

Classen explained that the inspiration for the interior design of the tree house — and the rest of the cabins — is the natural beauty of New Hampshire. The spaces are filled with a curated selection of antiques and vintage items that the family had collected for decades, adding a touch of homey coziness to each rental.

Exterior of cabin on stilts at night

Cait Bourgault
A person pours glasses of wine at Alpine Gardens winery in New Hampshire

Cait Bourgault

There is also plenty to keep travelers entertained on- and off-site. The winery often hosts live music events in its tasting room and guests can tour its production facilities. The property is a fall foliage and outdoor enthusiast's dream as it is nestled among lush treetops and near many hiking and biking trails, water activities like kayaking and waterfall rappelling, rock climbing, and historical sites, including the Conway Scenic Railroad and Mount Washington, the tallest peak in the Northeast.

Alpine Garden has a two-night minimum on all reservations, and nightly rates start from $140. You can book your stay here.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
View over Franconia Notch State Park erupting in fall color
The Best Places to See Fall Foliage in New Hampshire
A bed in a tented dome
14 Glamping Spots in Texas — With Luxury Safari Tents, Modern Tree Houses, and Vintage Trailers
Fall colors and cute houses from the water in Portsmouth
10 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in New England
Aerial view of The Lodge at Spruce Peak
14 Hotels With Amazing Fall Foliage Views in the U.S. and Canada
Airbnb Holiday Vacation Rental Treetop Argyle New York
12 Treetop Airbnbs With Breathtaking Fall Foliage Views
People on the deck of a glamping site
15 Best Places to Go Glamping in New York
Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming
24 Most Scenic Places to Camp in the United States
Teton mountain range reflection in the Snake River at Schwabacher's Landing in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming. Fall scenic nature landscape with evergreen trees and a mountain water reflection.
16 Best Fall Vacations for Foliage Views, Fewer Crowds, and Stunning Scenery
greenough
20 Ideas for the Perfect Romantic Fall Getaway
View of fall foliage from the top of Cadillac Mountain
The 12 Best Places to See Fall Foliage in Maine
Mount Washington Cog Railway during autumn
13 Scenic U.S. Train Rides for Fall Foliage Views
Exteriors of the cabins at the Roamstead campground in Tennessee
A New Campground Just Opened Outside One of the Country's Best National Parks — With a Heated Pool and Fire Pits
Bottles of and a glass of wine from Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery in Rio Grande, New Jersey
15 Best Wineries in New Jersey
Aerial view of Grand Hotel in fall, on Mackinac Island
10 Midwest Resorts Perfect for a Cozy Fall Getaway
Lake Tahoe Emerald Bay Sunrise
13 Lake Tahoe Hotels With Postcard-worthy Views and Year-round Adventures
Aerial view of swimming pool and lounge seating at sunset at Blackberry Mountain
Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Resorts in the South of 2023