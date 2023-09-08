For Brianna Classen, camping is in her DNA. Her grandfather owned a campground in New Hampshire back in the 1960s. Later, her father, Richard Goff III, picked up the family business and, at some point, managed a camping facility with over 250 sites in beautiful Mount Washington Valley. But after selling it in 2019, Classen and Goff wanted to offer something different from traditional camping.

"We wanted to stay in the area but do something more high-end in a boutique setting where we could just give more attention to fewer units," Goff told Travel + Leisure. "Alpine Garden Village and Winery is for people who still want to camp and have a fire, but also want to have the amenities that are more like a hotel."

And that's how Alpine Garden Village and Winery, in Bartlett, New Hampshire, was born.

Josh Laskin

The glamping site offers a variety of accommodations and a heated pool — plus, it's set on a working winery where guests can try out natural wine and ciders produced by Classen's brother, Ryan. Now, in its second season (it's open from mid-May until mid-November, while the winery is open year-round), Alpine Garden has become a popular destination not only for its amenities and stunning setting, but also for its one-of-kind cottages that include "hobbit homes," as Goff and Classen call them. They're essentially arched, open-concept studio cabins for two with a bathroom, a private deck, and a fire pit. This year, the family planted vines on top of the cabins to "incorporate them more into the natural landscape," Classen explained.

All cottages are equipped with air-conditioning and heat, a mini fridge, a kitchenette, a picnic table, and a vinyl record player (guests can borrow from a library of LPs at any time).

Josh Laskin

Josh Laskin

One of their most requested accommodations, though, is the custom two-story, 33-foot high tree house built with local spruce trees. Rustic as it may look from the outside, it is filled with high-end amenities such as a soaking bathtub, a Bluetooth record player, a Nespresso machine, as well as custom details like a hand-carved river stone sink, original artwork, a spiral staircase, and a wooden vanity made from repurposed barn beams.

Classen explained that the inspiration for the interior design of the tree house — and the rest of the cabins — is the natural beauty of New Hampshire. The spaces are filled with a curated selection of antiques and vintage items that the family had collected for decades, adding a touch of homey coziness to each rental.

Cait Bourgault

Cait Bourgault

There is also plenty to keep travelers entertained on- and off-site. The winery often hosts live music events in its tasting room and guests can tour its production facilities. The property is a fall foliage and outdoor enthusiast's dream as it is nestled among lush treetops and near many hiking and biking trails, water activities like kayaking and waterfall rappelling, rock climbing, and historical sites, including the Conway Scenic Railroad and Mount Washington, the tallest peak in the Northeast.

Alpine Garden has a two-night minimum on all reservations, and nightly rates start from $140. You can book your stay here.