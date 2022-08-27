People Are Buying This ‘Unbelievably Comfortable’ Amazon T-shirt Dress in Multiple Colors

But, the best part is that it’s on sale for $18 right now.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Published on August 27, 2022

Aloodor Women's Short Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress with Pockets
Aloodor Women's Short Long Sleeve V-Neck Dress with Pockets. Photo:

Amazon

If you ask us, no travel wardrobe is complete without a t-shirt dress. After all, they’re incredibly comfortable, versatile, and require little-to-no effort to style. While there’s no denying the power of the t-shirt dress, it’s no secret that options are limited when it comes to finding one that’s unique, as well as one that you can easily dress up for more formal occasions. Well, that was before the Aloodor V-Neck Dress, which is currently on Amazon’s best-sellers list and has been winning shoppers over with its stylish and trendy design. 

And, it’s also worth mentioning that the reviewer-loved “must-have” dress is also on sale. Right now, you can get one for as little as $18. Prices vary depending on the color and size you choose, so pay close attention when adding it to your Amazon cart. It’s available in 12 colors and prints and sizes range from small to 2XL. 

To buy: amazon.com, $18 (originally $27) 

Fans of the Aloodor V-Neck Dress are always quick to point out its soft and lightweight construction, which is the result of its polyester-spandex blend material. This also helps it achieve its flowy shape, which falls right above the knee for most shoppers to provide optimal coverage. 

But, unlike other t-shirt dresses on the market, this Aloodor version makes a fashionable statement with its v-neckline and puff sleeves, which feature elegant ruffled detailing along the cuffs. These details make the dress perfect for everything from casual outings and travel days to formal events and the office. The Aloodor V-Neck Dress also comes with two side pockets, but that’s only if you choose the solid color options (the floral printed and ombré-inspired gradient options aren’t pocketed). 

“If you are looking for the perfect, easy ‘throw-on-and-go’ outfit for vacation, shopping with the girls, or just running errands around town, this is a fun, stylish, [and] comfortable option,” an Amazon shopper wrote. Chiming in, another reviewer exclaimed, “It fits great and the pockets are the icing on the cake!” 

It’s even earned a stamp of approval from a customer who didn’t like wearing dresses “until this one” came along: “I’m buying more in different colors. It is unbelievably comfortable, has pockets, is soft like butter, [and] it’s stretchy! [The] best effortless summer dress!” An apprehensive buyer shared that they were “worried if this dress would look as good as it does on Amazon, but I really love the fit and the style is perfect.”  

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $27) 

Highlighting that it can be dressed up or down, another shopper added, “I’ve since purchased this in four other colors. It can be worn with sneakers or high heels or western boots; it’s that versatile.” Similarly, a reviewer dubbed it as a “great everything dress,” and noted that it can also be used as a cover-up for beach and pool days. 

Vouching for its breezy feel, an Amazon customer said that they were “cool and comfortable the whole night” when they wore the Aloodor V-Neck Dress. Another shopper added that it’s the “perfect weight for summer” because it’s “not too thin.”

To buy: amazon.com, $23 (originally $27) 

It seems like all signs are pointing towards buying the Aloodor V-Neck Dress. Get the best-selling t-shirt dress at Amazon today while it’s as little as $18. 

