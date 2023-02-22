We Just Spotted Another Celeb on Vacation in a Comfy and Stylish Alo Yoga Outfit — Here’s How to Get the Look

When you’re packing for vacation, comfy, versatile styles you can wear everywhere from the airplane to the gym are a must. Just take it from supermodel Rose Huntington-Whiteley, who recently wore a handful of athleisure styles during her retreat to the Maldives. Curious to know what she wore? We went on the hunt to find out what she packed in her luggage.

Huntington-Whiteley posted several looks to her Instagram wearing Alo Yoga, a brand that’s well-known for its smoothing and sculpting styles in everything from sports bras to leggings and that has also been worn by fellow supermodels like Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid. She even posted an Instagram Reel of her luxurious stay while donning Alo Yoga during her workouts. Keep scrolling to grab these styles that Huntington-Whiteley wore for your next vacation, too.

Airlift Intrigue Bra

Alo

A sports bra is a travel wardrobe staple, so when Huntington-Whiteley posted to her Instagram wearing this sports bra, we were intrigued to find out more about it. She wore it in a classic black, but we learned that this bra comes in 15 colors from chalk blue to dark plum. So if you’ve planned some morning workouts or outdoor adventures for your trip, you can easily change up your look for each activity. This sports bra has light to medium support, and has adjustable straps and removable cups to meet your comfort and style needs.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $64

7-Inch High-Waist Biker Short

Alo

Huntington-Whiteley wore the sports bra with these moisture-wicking biker shorts to complete her look. These high-waisted shorts have over 1,000 five-star ratings with much praise to its lifting and sculpting construction. One shopper described them as “thick” and “super flexible,” while another said that these biker shorts “stay in place” even during intense fitness classes. They come in nine colors, so you can mix and match with that sports bra or more Alo Yoga styles.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $68

Airlift Fuse Bra Tank

Alo

The supermodel also donned this tank with a built-in bra that has medium support. Huntington-Whiteley also shared the mockneck look on her Instagram and in action in her Instagram Reel. You won’t have to spend too much time deciding on what top to wear during your trip. This convenient bra tank can be worn by itself or layered underneath a shirt during travel. One person said that the "design is stunning,” and another described it as “super comfortable” and that this bra tank “pairs great” with their other Alo Yoga styles.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $59 (originally $74)

High-Waist Airlift Legging

Alo

Huntington-Whiteley also opted for a pair of extremely high-waisted leggings during her stay in the Maldives. We found these similar breathable high-waisted leggings that come in 11 colors with an ultra-smoothing finish. Their supportive, comfy construction means you can wear them all day, whether you’re walking to your flight’s gate or touring a new city. These stretchy leggings have more than 1,200 five-star shopper ratings who are raving about the “flattering” fit. One shopper who’s worn these leggings from pilates to a 14-hour flight said they’re “so comfortable.” Another person shared that they “feel supported” in these leggings, and a third described them as “very lightweight.”

To buy: aloyoga.com, $128

Grab these celeb-worn styles (and more) to mix and match from Alo Yoga, so you’re ready to take on that flight, fitness class, or outdoor adventure during your next vacation.



