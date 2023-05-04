I Shop for a Living, and This Is What I’m Buying From This Celeb-loved Brand's Biggest Sale of the Year

By now, it's no secret that celebrities are fans of Alo Yoga activewear. And, it's also pretty common knowledge that pieces from the popular brand come with a steep price tag — but hey, it's definitely worth it. If you've been itching to add more Alo Yoga to your closet, I have amazing news: the Aloversary Sale is happening now, and shoppers can score massive savings.

For a limited time, everything at Alo Yoga is 30 percent off, a deal that we don't really see from the brand unless it's Cyber Week. Included, of course, are the celebrity-loved Airlift Leggings, which are starting at $64. Other best-selling styles like the Grand Slam Tennis Skirt and AloSoft Courtside Tennis Dress also have steep markdowns, and since it's a sitewide sale, you can also save big on the new spring and summer styles that were just added to Alo Yoga's stylish repertoire.

Need help sifting through the sale? Don't worry, this shopping expert is here to help. Keep scrolling to find the best deals from the Alo Yoga Aloversary Sale, including picks that I've already added to my cart and can't wait to test out on my upcoming travels.

7/8 High-Waist Airlift Leggings

Alo

A word of advice, if you pick up anything from the Aloversary Sale, make sure it's the Airlift Leggings. Not only are they one of Hollywood's favorite workout leggings (Kylie Jenner, Katie Holmes, Emily Ratajkowski, and more have been spotted in them), but they're also the most comfortable, supportive, and stylish options available. They're made with the brand's double-knit Airlift fabric to deliver their smoothing, lifting, and high-performing benefits, making them perfect for any activity — whether you're working out in the hotel gym, going on a hike, or simply catching a flight.

To buy: aloyoga.com, from $64 (originally $128)

Grand Slam Tennis Skirt

Alo

One of my favorite things about Alo Yoga activewear is that it's surprisingly versatile — for example, you wouldn't expect to get so much use out of a tennis skirt. But, low and behold, it's one of my most-worn closet items in the summertime. I've sported it on the tennis courts, as well as out to brunch, running errands, on road trips, and as a beach coverup. The possibilities are endless, as are the colors it comes in. I bought it black last year, and I'm not missing this chance to get it in the stunning Mars clay pink hue.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $54 (originally $78)

AloSoft Courtside Tennis Dress

Alo

After having my expectations delightfully exceeded by the Grand Slam Tennis Skirt, I can only imagine how amazing the AloSoft Courtside Tennis Dress will be. Starting at $59, the functional activewear dress is perfect for tennis and pickleball rallies with its built-in shorts and bra, but also fashionable enough to wear beyond the courts. I'm going on a trip to Florida and can't wait to wear it to the beach; it'll also be a nice option to have on deck for casual dinners.

To buy: aloyoga.com, from $59 (originally $118)

Explorer Fanny Pack

Alo

If you're like me and hate being weighed down by a heavy purse, the Explorer Fanny Pack needs to be on your radar. The roomy belt bag ensures that your daily travel essentials have a secure spot while treating you to hands-free convenience while you hike, shop, sightsee, etc. What's more, the main compartment is RFID protected, there are plenty of stash pockets, and it's made from durable, easy-to-clean nylon.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $51 (originally $74)

All Day Short-Sleeve Top

Alo

The All Day Short-Sleeve Top is the epitome of versatility, making it a must-pack item for any trip. It can be worn on your travel day under a cozy sweater, as well as for sporty activities with a pair of leggings or workout shorts. Or, you can dress it up with a skirt, linen pants, or tailored shorts for the nicer items on your itinerary.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $37 (originally $54)

Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Leggings

Alo

These aren't anything like your average yoga pants. The Airbrush Bootcut Leggings sculpt your curves from every angle while keeping you secure and covered with its wide, high-rise waistband. The flared legs keep them looking trendy while adding airflow, so you'll be comfortable during any activity.

To buy: aloyoga.com, $75 (originally $108)

Supernova Bodysuit

Alo

If you've been wanting to hop on the bodysuit trend, now's the perfect time while the Supernova Bodysuit is on sale for as little as $49. Its main appeal is that you don't have to worry about it riding up when you're on the move, and since it's made with Alo Yoga's signature AirBrush fabric, you can bet that it will be super smoothing and flattering. And, you can easily get away with wearing it as an athleisure-inspired top with jeans, joggers, skirts, or trousers since it's so sleek and stylish.

To buy: aloyoga.com, from $49 (originally $98)

Ivy League Tank Top

Alo

Give your workout gear a colorful refresh with the Ivy League Tank Top, which is up to 50 percent off during the Aloversary Sale. Its retro-style piping adds sleek contrast against the tank top's solid-hued construction, which is made from lightweight, sweat-wicking, and odor-resistant jersey fabric so you'll never feel weighed down or uncomfortable while you're working out. It also offers the perfect level of flow with its relaxed-fitting and slightly longline hem, allowing you to move freely without worrying about having to ever readjust your top.

To buy: aloyoga.com, from $29 (originally $58)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

