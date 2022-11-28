I'm a Shopping Writer, and These Comfy Travel Joggers Were My Best Black Friday Purchase

After wearing them for four days now, I'm convinced I need to buy another pair.

By
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore
Emily Belfiore is an experienced commerce writer and editor, with bylines in Allure, Byrdie, InStyle, Real Simple, Shape, and more. Always in pursuit of the best reviewer-vouched products, she covers topics spanning the fashion, beauty, and health and wellness verticals.
Published on November 28, 2022

SoHo Sweatpants tout

As a travel and shopping writer, I’ve quickly realized that comfy joggers are a requirement for every facet of the job — not just the traveling part. This is especially true for covering major shopping holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when I’m left scouring the Internet for the best deals on travel gear, accessories, and apparel. But thankfully, this year, I had the Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpants to keep me cozy during the holiday shopping madness. 

In fact, I actually picked up my pair when they first went on sale ahead of Black Friday (Alo has been hosting a pretty amazing sale with 30 percent off sitewide and up to 70 percent off select sale items), and admittedly have been wearing them to carry out my Cyber Week responsibilities since they arrived this past Friday. Right now, you can still get the Soho Sweatpants for 41 percent off, a rare discount that brings their over-$100 price tag down to a more budget-friendly $64. And much to my delight (and dismay), there are still plenty of colors and sizes available. So, by the time I finish writing this article, I will most likely have ordered a second pair for myself. They’re that comfy! 

SoHo Sweatpants

To buy: aloyoga.com, $64 (originally $108) 

Even Alo knows how cozy they are; in the description, the brand wrote, “Warning: once you’re in these, you’ll never, ever want to take them off.” That’s because the Soho Sweatpants are made with the brand’s cashmere-rivaling Alolux performance fabric that’s incredibly soft and impressively breathable despite their knit-like construction. 

For added comfort, they’re equipped with an adjustable drawstring waistband that falls just above my belly button for extra coverage and support. There are also two deep side pockets plus two backside pockets to ensure that I can keep essentials like my smartphone, keys, and more close by. 

My favorite part is that they offer the perfect relaxed, lived-in fit without looking like frumpy, old sweatpants. Between their sleek design and versatile look, you can bet that I’ll be wearing the Soho Sweatpants for more than just scouting Cyber Monday deals. They’ll be great for traveling back to New York for the holidays, and they’ve already proved to be excellent bottoms for lounging around and running errands. 

And, you can complete the look with the Alo Yoga Soho Pullover, which is also featured in the Cyber Monday sale and has been marked down up to 41 percent. Like the joggers, the pullover sweatshirt is made with the same snuggly soft Alolux fabric to ensure that you’re comfy and warm from head-to-toe. 

soho pullover

Alo

To buy: aloyoga.com, $52 (originally $88) 

When paired with the sweatpants, you’ll have yourself a stylish, put-together leisure suit that’s ready for anything on your itinerary, whether it’s a long flight, day of exploring, or catching up with old friends for a drink. 

Take my word for it — you’re also going to want to pick these up in multiple colors, especially while they’re this heavily discounted. If the Alo Yoga Soho Sweatpants and Soho Pullover aren’t your style, don’t fret. The entire Alo Yoga site is up to 30 percent off right now. Don’t let this amazing Cyber Monday sale pass you by, especially if you’re in need of comfy new travel clothes. 

