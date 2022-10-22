As a travel writer, I’m lucky to be invited on many trips filled with overindulgent eating — it’s a tough job, but someone has to do it. To stay in check with my health while I’m on the road, I’ve adopted the habit of always using the hotel gym, even if it’s just for a quick 20-minute workout.

If you also regularly frequent hotel gyms, you can probably commiserate with the fact that they run the gamut, ranging from tiny rooms that otherwise resemble walk-in-closets to expansive, equipment-filled wonderlands. And while I’ve learned the size or quality of a hotel gym is never consistent, one thing I can always rely on is the trusty pair of gym shorts that accompany me when I travel: the Alo Yoga 7-Inch Advance 2-in-1 Shorts.

Over the last few years, these primo athletic shorts have become my go-to for everything: working out, relaxing, and even getting comfy on a long train or plane ride. Streamlined and stylish in their simplicity, these shorts boast quality zip pockets on either side which are large enough for stashing away my keys and also comfortably fit my iPhone 13 Pro.

Similar to a bathing suit, the Alo shorts also have an interior liner layer, which acts as a built-in brief that’s enhanced with Alo’s four-way stretch and moisture-wicking technology for when things get extra sweaty. The light, breathable material of the inner layer keeps them comfortable and dry, and oftentimes, I can get away with wearing them without underwear thanks to their supportive and high-coverage design.The super light woven polyester-spandex material is a standout, and keeps them dry on the outside, too.

Sporting a clean Alo logo on the lower left thigh, the Advance 2-in-1 Shorts may lack some fancier design tricks used by competitors, but they still have a sleek look to them and also contain a stitched back yoke seam detail that highlights the shape of my gluteus maximus. For reference, I’m 5 foot 9 inches tall, and these shorts hit slightly above the knee on me, which is not only ideal for aesthetics, but also for getting in multiple rounds of squats or running at a sprint pace on a treadmill, as I often do.

But what I cherish most about these workout shorts, which I find myself using almost exclusively amongst all the other pairs I own, is that they still look just as good as they did on the day I purchased them. And, from my conservative estimates, I have worn them at least 300 times. In fact, many Alo reviewers confirm they’re a quality and long-lasting buy, too.

One shopper, in particular, calls these shorts “comfortable and great for exercise or chilling [out].” In fact, even when I’m not working out in these shorts, I find myself regularly wearing them around the house just to relax. On many nights, because they’re so comfortable, I sleep in them, too — which is helpful when I have to pack a limited number of items for a trip.

Another perk is the elastic waistband, which helps them glide right on over my body. I’m the type of person who usually finds elastic bands somewhat uncomfortable, but these particular Alo shorts have a superior drawstring waistband that makes sure that the shorts stay in place without compromising comfort.

I recognized another great feature of the shorts after a recent workout in the Norwegian Prima’s glitzy onboard gym. During our voyage to Nova Scotia, the ship hit some rougher seas, I accidentally spilled my post-workout iced coffee and some food on the shorts at breakfast, and the stains wiped right out without any washing or excess rubbing.

In the last couple years, I’ve slowly started to refresh my workout gear with more quality picks from the brand, but always find myself coming back to the Alo 7-Inch Advance 2-in-1 Shorts. Virtually weightless and easy to fold or scrunch into a corner of your suitcase, if you're in the market for a yoga or workout short that is great for travel and/or using at the gym, don't miss out on this style available at Alo to amplify your athleisure ‘fits.

