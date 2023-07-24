These U.S. Airlines Are Reducing Weekday Flights — Here's Why

Passengers who depend on low-cost carriers to travel may soon have fewer options, due to scaled back service from popular carriers.



Allegiant Airlines and Frontier Airlines will be scaling back select flights on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.



“We have the ability to ramp capacity up and down seasonally according to demand. Our service tends to follow vacation patterns, meaning that we fly more on days when people travel for vacation and less during the traditional work week, including Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” an Allegiant Airlines spokesperson confirmed to T+L in a statement about the reduced service.



In addition to fewer people flying on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Allegiant says the scaled back service during the middle of the week will help them stay vigilant and prepared for any operational issues that may arise.



“With summer being one of our busiest times of the year, we made some proactive schedule adjustments in order to ensure Allegiant delivers the best customer experience possible,” Allegiant’s spokesperson shared in the statement.



Frontier Airlines will also scale back services on Tuesday and Wednesday by approximately 20 percent according to industry outlet Travel Weekly. Frontier did not respond to a request for comment from T+L.



In addition to low-cost carriers, major airlines have also scaled back service in an effort to get ahead of potential operational difficulties that can cause a ripple effect through the entire network.



For example, United Airlines will drop from 410 daily flights to 390 daily flights at their hub in Newark, NJ. United faced operational challenges after weather and staffing issues disrupted or canceled over 1,700 flights in June.



In an effort to help travelers and airlines, the United States House of Representatives recently passed the “Securing Growth and Robust Leadership in American Aviation Act” which will help provide funding to hire additional FAA Air Traffic Control operators.

