This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off

One of the best travel tips in our arsenal? A pair of comfy shoes is the key to stress-free travel. After all, they can be the difference between catching your flight after a dash through the airport and holding up the TSA screening line, tangled in a sea of laces.

To be at the top of your game, you need something sensible, like a lightweight sneaker. And when you find a pair that fits the bill and is stylish too, like the Allbirds Merino Wool Runners, it’s a game changer. Travel + Leisure editors like the style so much, we even named it the best overall comfy shoe for travel in 2022! Luckily for our airport wardrobe (and our feet too) the brand is marking this pair and more popular styles up to 40 percent off before Cyber Week comes to an end.

Celebrities like Mila Kunis and Jennifer Garner adore these shoes, and it’s easy to see why they have such an A-lister fan base. Made of wool that’s soft and lightweight, the women’s sneakers have thermoregulating capabilities to keep your feet from sweating or freezing. And thanks to a cushioned midsole that provides all-day comfort, they’re “like walking on clouds,” according to one reviewer.

For all the coziness they provide, the Allbirds Merino Wool Runners manage to be fashion-forward, too: The streamlined look is anything but bulky, and they come in nine colors so you can match your shoes to almost any outfit. Bright hues like teal and mint (which are most heavily discounted at $64 and $74) can make an outfit pop, while neutrals like white and dark gray will blend in seamlessly with your wardrobe.

With a solid 4.6-star rating, the running shoes continuously get rave reviews for ease and comfort. One said they’re on their third pair of these trusty sneakers, and “keep coming back for more,” noting they’re “comfortable, cozy, and easy to clean! Love them!”

Better yet, they’re easy to care for. If your sneakers need a wash, just remove the laces and pop them in the gentle wash cycle. Another customer was happy with their “great fit” saying they “feel like I could [walk] all day.”

As if you needed another reason to add these to your cart, you can feel good about a purchase too, since sustainability is at the heart of Allbirds shoes. The laces are made from 100 percent recycled materials, and the cushions are made from carbon negative materials.

Whether you’re searching for the ultimate airport look or running everyday errands, the Allbirds Merino Wool Runners are your best bet. If the wool look isn’t your thing or you prefer slip-ons, there are several Allbirds we love on sale across the site, so read on for more steals. Allbirds’ Cyber Week deal won’t last long though, so hurry if you want to score a pair at up to 40 percent off.

More Allbird sale styles we love:

