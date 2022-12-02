This Celeb-loved Brand Is Finally Having a Sale on Its Comfiest Travel Shoes — and They're Up to 40% Off

They’re like “walking on clouds” and come in nine colors.

By Kayla Becker
Published on December 2, 2022 09:00PM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Allbirds Women's Shoes
Photo:

Allbirds

One of the best travel tips in our arsenal? A pair of comfy shoes is the key to stress-free travel. After all, they can be the difference between catching your flight after a dash through the airport and holding up the TSA screening line, tangled in a sea of laces.

To be at the top of your game, you need something sensible, like a lightweight sneaker. And when you find a pair that fits the bill and is stylish too, like the Allbirds Merino Wool Runners, it’s a game changer. Travel + Leisure editors like the style so much, we even named it the best overall comfy shoe for travel in 2022!  Luckily for our airport wardrobe (and our feet too) the brand is marking this pair and more popular styles up to 40 percent off before Cyber Week comes to an end.

Women's Wool Runners Thrive

Allbirds

To buy: allbirds.com, $64 (originally $110)

Celebrities like Mila Kunis and Jennifer Garner adore these shoes, and it’s easy to see why they have such an A-lister fan base. Made of wool that’s soft and lightweight, the women’s sneakers have thermoregulating capabilities to keep your feet from sweating or freezing. And thanks to a cushioned midsole that provides all-day comfort, they’re “like walking on clouds,” according to one reviewer.

For all the coziness they provide, the Allbirds Merino Wool Runners manage to be fashion-forward, too: The streamlined look is anything but bulky, and they come in nine colors so you can match your shoes to almost any outfit. Bright hues like teal and mint (which are most heavily discounted at $64 and $74) can make an outfit pop, while neutrals like white and dark gray will blend in seamlessly with your wardrobe. 

Women's Wool Runners

To buy: allbirds.com, $89 (originally $110)

With a solid 4.6-star rating, the running shoes continuously get rave reviews for ease and comfort. One said they’re on their third pair of these trusty sneakers, and “keep coming back for more,” noting they’re “comfortable, cozy, and easy to clean! Love them!” 

Better yet, they’re easy to care for. If your sneakers need a wash, just remove the laces and pop them in the gentle wash cycle. Another customer was happy with their “great fit” saying they “feel like I could [walk] all day.” 

As if you needed another reason to add these to your cart, you can feel good about a purchase too, since sustainability is at the heart of Allbirds shoes. The laces are made from 100 percent recycled materials, and the cushions are made from carbon negative materials.

Whether you’re searching for the ultimate airport look or running everyday errands, the Allbirds Merino Wool Runners are your best bet. If the wool look isn’t your thing or you prefer slip-ons, there are several Allbirds we love on sale across the site, so read on for more steals. Allbirds’ Cyber Week deal won’t last long though, so hurry if you want to score a pair at up to 40 percent off. 

More Allbird sale styles we love:

Women's Wool Loungers

Allbirds

At the time of publishing, the price started at $64. 

Shop More T+L Deals:


Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
zappos round-up tout
Zappos Just Dropped Thousands of Post-cyber Monday Deals — Shop the 32 Best Comfy Shoes on Sale
Comfy Shoe Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
Cyber Monday's Comfortable Shoe Deals Are Unheard of — Here Are the Best 77 Best Pairs for Nearly 70% Off
Travel Pants Deals Roundup Cyber Monday Tout
The 96 Best Cyber Monday Travel Pants Deals for Every Type of Adventure — Starting at $10
Early Black Friday Amazon Deals Roundup Tout
The 102 Best Early Amazon Black Friday Deals We’re Already Shopping — With Prices As Low As $8
Best Comfortable Shoes APEA
The 34 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Worth Shopping During Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Commerce Photo Composite
The Most Comfortable Travel Shoes for Men
Zappos July 4 Comfy Shoe Sale
The 42 Best Comfortable Shoes That Are Still on Sale From Zappos During 4th of July Weekend
mother's day shoes
Comfy Sneakers Are the Perfect Mother's Day Gift — Here are 7 Brands to Shop
Most Comfortable Walking Shoes
The 18 Most Comfortable Walking Shoes for Travel of 2022
Merrell Hiking Shoe One-Off Deal cyber monday tout
Amazon’s Best-selling Hiking Shoes for Men and Women Are Still on Sale for Up 46% Off After Cyber Monday
TK Best Comfy Shoes at Amazon Under 50 black friday tout
19 Comfy Shoe Deals at Amazon You Won’t Want to Miss This Black Friday — All Under $50
Everyday Chelsea Boot
These Stylish and Weatherproof Leather Chelsea Boots Have No Break-in Period — and They’re on Sale Right Now
Nordstrom BFCM Roundup Tout
Nordstrom Has Thousands of Black Friday Deals — Shop the 58 Best for Travelers
Best Comfortable Shoes Black Friday Tout
The 68 Best Comfortable Shoe Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 82% Off
Ugg koolaburra
People Are Ditching Their Uggs for These Best-selling Amazon Boots — and They’re on Sale for a Few More Hours
amazon royal loved superga deal tout
The Comfy Sneakers Kate Middleton Always Wears Are As Little As $25 Right Now