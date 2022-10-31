Shoppers Say Allbirds’ New Cold-weather Running Sneakers Are Comfy ‘From the Minute’ You Put Them On

Running, walking, and hiking are popular forms of cardio because they require little to no equipment to enjoy. But, unfortunately, all three outdoor exercise forms are largely impacted by the weather. And, if you’re a fan of hitting the pavement and trails during winter, you’ll need a sneaker that’s equipped for the drop in temperature — and in some cases, snow.

Thankfully, Allbirds is on it. In fact, the editor-loved sustainable brand just launched the Wool Flyer Mizzles Running Shoe, which is designed for cold-weather runs with its enhanced water-repellent shell and wool liner. It's available in both men and women’s styles and offered in limited-edition, winter-friendly hues like hazy lime green, hazy indigo, and more. Sizes range from 8 to 14 for men and 5 to 11 for women; half sizes are included.

Boasting a similar silhouette to the popular Tree Dasher Sneakers, which have been spotted on the feet of celebrities like Mila Kunis, the Wool Flyer Mizzles have a sporty shape that’s lightweight on your feet and designed to move with your natural gait pattern. But, it’s their innovative eco-friendly, water-repelling outer coatings that make them ready for chilly rain, sleet, and snow.

This, combined with the sneakers’ rubber outsoles promotes stability, comfort, and all-around dryness when you’re getting your steps in. And, for added water resistance, the sneakers are lined with a special ZQ merino wool material to keep your feet dry and cozy.

What’s more, the Wool Flyer Mizzles’ bio-based SwiftFoam midsoles cushion your feet, providing support to your toes, arches, and heels and giving you a pep in your step thanks to their bouncy and responsive designs. In fact, the brand notes that their high energy return makes them an excellent choice for short and long distance runners alike. Plus, the sneakers’ angled heel shapes strategically minimize impact to prevent fatigue and discomfort.

In their reviews of the women’s Wool Flyer Mizzles Sneakers, Allbirds shoppers highlighted that there’s an impressive amount of traction from the rubber outsoles, and that they couldn’t believe how comfortable they are.

One customer shared that they find the shoes to have an “excellent fit and [they are] extremely comfortable, especially on long walks. Another reviewer added, “They are dry in the morning dew and warm yet breathable.”

Chiming in, a shopper mentioned that they “provide a great stability in stride,” and another buyer followed their review to share that the Wool Flyer Mizzles Sneakers are “super comfortable right out of the box. [I] wore them constantly for walking (5-plus miles a day) and light jogging.”

They’ve also earned a stamp of approval from travelers. One Allbirds customer wrote, “I bought these to wear on a trip to Disney walking 7 to 9 miles per day. I wore them right out of the box and had no trouble; they were comfortable from the start. I love the water resistance also!” Another wanderlust shopper added, “I got these shoes for travel. They’re lighter than my usual walking shoes. They were comfortable from the minute I put them on. I’m very happy with them.”

Cold-weather running just got incredibly more comfy thanks to the Wool Flyer Mizzles. Get a pair of the water-repelling running shoes at Allbirds today so you’ll be ready for your next run.