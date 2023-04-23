These Comfortable Flats Are Now on Sale In 2 Pretty Spring Colors — and They’re ‘Perfect for Travel’

Shoppers tout them as being “light and packable.”

Women's Wool Breezers Tout
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Tyler Roeland

Preparing for warm-weather travel takes an entire range of considerations that winter simply doesn’t require, starting with lightweight footwear. Spring style provides more opportunity for self expression, and when you’re packing for your next vacation it’s only natural to be on the hunt for shoes that are cute enough to elevate your favorite outfits while still providing ample support to your feet.

If you’re struggling to determine which shoes have earned a spot in your travel lineup, we found one pair from the same uber-popular brand celebrities like Blake Lively, Mila Kunis, and Hilary Duff have been spotted wearing that promises to take your style to the next level from the airport to the city streets: the Allbirds Wool Breezers. And if their timeless (sustainable!) style wasn’t enough to convince you, these classic shoes are now on sale for just $64 for a limited time.

Women's Wool Breezers

Allbirds

To buy: allbirds.com, $64 (originally $105)

These sleek, minimalistic flats are endlessly comfortable, and easily packed to dress up any outfit while you’re on vacation. Made with a soft ZQ Merino wool upper, the classic style is effortlessly styled from day to night, making it one of the most versatile shoes in your collection. Of course, you need to consider support when you’re planning on spending long hours on your feet, so these simple flats are made with the brand’s signature contoured SweetFoam sole that cushions every step and leaves you feeling fresh, even after a day spent sightseeing.

Because the structure of these shoes is so lightweight, they’re a great option to pack into your carry-on for a quick change once you arrive at your destination, although they’re so comfortable you would also be perfectly fine wearing them throughout your travel day for a more refined outfit option. The best part is that these shoes are sustainably made with eco-friendly materials such as sugarcane-based green EVA and Merino wool, all while making a minimal carbon footprint. Plus, they come in two charming colors: Calm Cargo and Buoyant Pink, with sizes ranging from 5 to 11, including half sizes.

Shoppers can’t get enough of these lightweight flats for their warm-weather travels, with one person even raving that they’re “the most comfortable flats I think I’ve ever owned.” They explained that the shoes are “well-cushioned,” and both “light and packable.” Meanwhile, another customer shared that they were pleased the shoes “won’t take up much room in my travel bag,” adding that they plan to “wear them to nicer events where I can’t wear my daily walkers.”

Women's Wool Breezers

Allbirds

To buy: allbirds.com, $64 (originally $105)

One frequent traveler dubbed these versatile flats the “absolute best travel shoes,” saying that they’re “easy-on and easy-off,” which makes them perfect for rushing through TSA in the airport. They also noted that they keep their feet “cool when it’s warm, and warm when it’s cool,” adding that they “can’t say enough about these flats.” One person even noted that the shoes are not only “perfect for travel” but also “anytime” wear.

If finding your dream pair of flats was on your to-do list for this year, the search is finally over because the Allbirds Wool Breezers are currently on sale for just $64 right now — including free shipping. These minimalistic, lightweight shoes provide all the support you need to explore a new city in style, with two gorgeous spring colors to add flare to any piece you have packed in your suitcase. 

At the time of publishing, the price started at $64. 

