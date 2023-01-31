I Wore These Sneakers for 8 Days Straight on a Hawaiian Vacation — and Didn't Get a Single Blister

I’m not exaggerating when I say I’ve tested out hundreds upon hundreds of sneakers over the years. As a longtime health and fitness journalist, it doesn’t take me long to file this type of footwear into a few different categories: ideal for running, best for long walks, a solid cross-trainer, perfect for the trails, and so on.

However, the pair that I’m always searching for, the true unicorn shoe, is a solid travel sneaker. I’m talking about trainers that aren’t overly bulky and don’t take up too much space in my bag. These sneakers need to power me through vacation runs, but also function as comfortable walking shoes, with enough grip for hiking trails and city walks. Of course, it’s also a major bonus if the shoe is decently stylish and well-suited for sightseeing.

With this kind of criteria, I don’t come across a surplus of ideal travel sneakers (again, unicorn). That’s why I was pleasantly surprised when I discovered the Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyers.

To buy: allbirds.com, $160

I’ve been a fan of Allbirds’ sustainable footwear for years, and I’m in good company — celebrities like Jennifer Garner, Hilary Duff, Blake Lively, and Mila Kunis have been seen sporting the brand. But when I first tried on Tree Flyer in June 2022, I knew the supportive yet lightweight sneaker was going to be a game changer.

I decided to really put the Tree Flyers to the test when I packed them as my designated sneaker on a trip to Hawaii last September. At this point, I’d only worn them once before, so I was taking a risk by essentially breaking them in on vacation. Thankfully, they held up. From my flight from Los Angeles to Honolulu to running through the hills in Lanai and hikes in Oahu, they provided the ultimate comfort.

The very first day I arrived in Lanai, I laced up my Tree Flyers and went for a run. They felt cushioned on my feet, keeping a bounce in my step as I jogged up hills tucked into the center of the island, and down roads lined by hundreds of pine trees (yes, pine trees).

On a hike to Koloiki Ridge, the grippy, natural rubber tread helped me stay steady as I floated from gravel roads to dusty trails. At the peak, I was greeted by an expansive, breathtaking view, along with a family of Bighorn sheep climbing the canyon. Later, when I hopped over to Oahu, these lightweight sneakers continued to offer support as I explored various corners of the island.

Even though these shoes were nearly fresh out of the box, my feet were completely blister-free by the end of the trip. I was also really impressed by their versatility, thanks to a few thoughtful features.

Specifically designed for distance running, the Tree Flyers have a high-cushion, high-performance sole that’s meant to make miles easier on the body. I also loved that the light, breathable, eucalyptus fiber woven upper could compress for easy packing (without damaging the structure or support of the shoe).

What’s more, these sneakers actually have a very cool look — mine are the cream hush color, which is a unique neutral hue with multicolored eyelets. They also come in nine other colors, including classic black, luxe beige, and thrive teal. The outsole’s geometric construction has an almost futuristic feel — and it’s also a functional choice, as it helps maximize cushioning while minimizing weight. Plus, the grippy FSC-certified natural rubber tread offers a contrasting pop of color on the bottom.

Like all their products, Allbirds’ Tree Flyer is made with Earth-friendly materials and sustainable manufacturing practices, which means you can feel good about the impact of this purchase.

Allbirds customers are raving about these sneakers, too — the shoe currently has more than 315 five-star reviews on their website. One Allbirds shopper shared, “I’ve already worn them for two weeks in four cities — in rain, lots of air travel, and running. I love them because my feet are comfortable,” continuing, “I also feel good that they are sustainable.” Another buyer said: “They are the most comfortable sneakers I have ever worn. They are, honestly, like walking in slippers.”

After wearing the Allbirds Women’s Tree Flyer shoes at length during my trip to Hawaii, I can attest to their quality, too. They’re definitely not the same color as they were when I left (thank you, dusty hikes) but nevertheless, these sneakers proved themselves worthy of the title “travel shoe” and will undoubtedly join me for future adventures.

