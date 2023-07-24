I’m 4 Months Pregnant, and These Comfy Sneakers Are the Only Shoes I’ve Been Wearing for Travel

The lightweight, cloud-like sneakers feature supportive midsoles so you can stand on your feet pain-free for hours.

Published on July 24, 2023

AllBirds Women's SuperLight Tree Runners
When I’m getting ready for a trip, there are two things that I typically find myself combating as I pack: weight versus “need.” As much as I try not to, I tend to always overpack to ensure that I have enough clothes and the right pair of shoes for every occasion — all in the name of being prepared. Now that I'm four months pregnant, you can say that this habit has only gotten worse. As a matter of fact, it usually backfires, at least somewhat, as my bag ends up being overstuffed and overweight, and I’m forced to speedily edit down what's in my suitcase without sacrificing fashion or comfort — which is especially hard when it comes to shoes. 

But after falling for the new Allbirds SuperLight Tree Runners at home, I've found my must-have sneakers for my next trip as a mom-to-be. And after wearing them for countless hours while navigating airports with swelling feet and on the days spent exploring in between, I realized these eco-conscious shoes were the only ones in my collection that I keep going back to.

AllBirds Women's SuperLight Tree Runners

AllBirds

When I first slipped on the Allbirds SuperLight Tree Runners, I went in with high expectations knowing that they were a revamped version of Allbirds’ already beloved classic Tree Runners style. And this update from the celeb-loved brand's SuperLight collection doesn’t disappoint. Despite being one of the lightest shoes to hit Allbirds' lineup, these sneakers don’t compromise on support. In fact, their cushioned, shock-absorbing insoles keep my feet from aching, whether I’m trekking miles across New York City or standing in endless lines. 

But the best part is that, because of how airy they are, they don’t weigh my backpack or suitcase down during travel (unlike some of my other supportive footwear options). Made with Allbirds’ new SuperLight Foam, they have the lightest and lowest carbon footprints to date, according to the brand. They weigh in at less than 1 pound, and the combination of how good I feel and look while wearing them lets this single pair replace the multiple others I’d normally want to bring with me; I just need this pair of versatile shoes and I’m good to go. 

AllBirds Women's SuperLight Tree Runners

AllBirds

To achieve the cloud-like feel, the eco-conscious Allbirds SuperLight Tree Runners are made from the least amount of materials, which are sustainably sourced. The SuperLight Foam midsoles, which give these shoes their airy-yet-cushioned support, are constructed using sugarcane-based EVA foam and are 70 percent bio-based. The breathable uppers come from eucalyptus fiber and keep my feet cool instead of sweaty after walking miles on a hot day. What's more, the laces are even made from recycled plastic bottles.

They’re available in four colors for women and three colors for men, including classic options like white and black, as well as limited-edition taupe-dusty pink and navy hues. And, like me, shoppers can't get enough of the Allbirds SuperLight Tree Runners' weightlessness and breathability in their reviews. One traveler wrote, “I wore them all through Paros, Santorini, Mykonos, and Athens. They were light, my feet were not warm,” noting that they “walked about 80 miles in them.” 

Another shopper purchased a pair on vacation in an attempt to relieve their “sore” feet, and was happy to report that the Allbirds SuperLight Tree Runners provided “immediate relief." They also admitted that they “wore them every day after that.” Similarly, a third reviewer dubbed them "great travel shoes" and added, "I went to Japan for two weeks and wore these shoes 95 percent of the time. They were super comfortable and I didn’t even need to break them in." 

And considering how outrageously lightweight and comfortable they are, I know I’ll be wearing mine everyday, too. If your travel footwear is in need of serious upgrading before your next trip, don't hesitate to treat your feet to the superior comfort and support of the new Allbirds SuperLight Tree Runners

For more top-rated, traveler-approved sneaker options, keep scrolling to shop more popular styles from across the web. 

More Comfy Shoes at Amazon: 

New Balance FuelCore Nergize V1 Sneakers

Amazon New Balance Women's FuelCore Nergize V1 Classic Sneaker

Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoes

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure-2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon

Bxyjdj Ultra-Light Sneakers

Amazon BXYJDJ Womens Walking Shoes

Amazon

At the time of publishing, the price started at $115. 

