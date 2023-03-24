Here’s How to Score Celeb-loved Allbirds Sneakers for Up to 40% Off This Weekend

Picture it: You're standing in a long queue after a day of walking, sightseeing, and exploring the town you're visiting. All the while, your so-called trusty sneakers have been rubbing against the back of your heels and you've been trying to find a comfortable position to relieve the soreness in your toes and arches. Talk about a trip ruiner. Next time, you'll want to pack a pair of Allbirds shoes in your luggage so you can enjoy every item on your itinerary without any painful blisters or discomfort.

And, now happens to be the perfect time to stock up on the popular sneakers, which have earned a stamp of approval from Travel + Leisure editors and celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Mila Kunis for their all-around comfortable and supportive constructions. The brand is currently hosting a sale on its popular styles, giving shoppers the chance to score up to 40 percent off. This deal is only available on select sneakers, with discounts varying depending on the color you choose — and it won't be around forever, so make sure you add your favorites to your cart before the sale is over.

From the looks of it, there's something to suit every travel wardrobe. From athletic sneakers and trail runners to sleek slip-ons and knit flats, keep scrolling to shop the best deals from this flash Allbirds shoes sale so you can treat your feet to ultimate comfort for your next trip.

Tree Flyers Sneakers

Allbirds

These sneakers are so comfortable, one T+L writer was able to wear them for eight straight days on vacation without "a single blister." Can you say that about your current travel shoes? We didn't think so. The secret to the Tree Flyers unparalleled comfort lies in their springy SwiftFoam midsoles, which have been redesigned to deliver even more shock absorption and energy return to prevent fatigue. The deep heel cups and flared, geometric shape of the sneakers also support your natural stride for steady walking, running, hiking, etc.

To buy: allbirds.com, $119 (originally $160)

Tree Dasher Relay Sneakers

Allbirds

All you need to do is slip on these vibrant sneakers and you've got yourself the perfect travel outfit. Their foam insoles cushion your toes, arches, and heels while you're on the move while they're padded collar prevents blisters, and stabilizes your ankles. The best part is that you can easily slide your feet in and out of them for hassle-free TSA security lines and getting ready.

To buy: allbirds.com, from $99 (originally $135)

Canvas Pacers Sneakers

Allbirds

Meet your new go-to everyday sneakers. The Canvas Pacers are lightweight and breathable with their 100 percent organic cotton construction. Rubber outsoles provide durable foundations, so you can confidently walk on any surface and their signature SweetFoam insoles will keep you comfortable throughout the day. Choose between five versatile and sleek colors that will pair well with everything in your suitcase, and don't miss this chance to get them while they're just $89.

To buy: allbirds.com, $89 (originally $110)

Tree Pipers Sneakers

Allbirds

Perfect for casual excursions (or just adding a fun pop of color to your favorite travel dresses, skirts, and pants), the Tree Pipers bridge together style and comfort with their breezy design and bold color assortment. The low-top sneakers are made with a breezy eucalyptus fiber material that allows for optimal airflow and flexibility, which means your feet will be comfy all day long. With these in tow, you'll definitely want to take the scenic walk back to your hotel instead of hopping in a cab.

To buy: allbirds.com, $74 (originally $105)

Tree Breezers Flats

Allbirds

We didn't think it was possible to find a pair of flats that actually supported your feet, but that was before we discovered the Tree Breezers. Unlike your flimsy, patent leather ballet flats, these shoes offer full-foot comfort and cushioning with their arch-conforming foam insoles and supportive rubber outsoles. They also have a knit, eucalyptus fiber material that boosts their breathability and flexibility, allowing them to fit over your feet like socks. But don't worry about them falling off during a brisk stride; they've got a secure ribbed collar that keeps them in place.

To buy: allbirds.com, from $59 (originally $100)

Trail Runners SWT Sneakers

Allbirds

Whether you're an avid trail runner, hiker, or just like the look of sporty sneakers, you'll be thankful that you added these to your travel footwear rotation. The water-repelling Trail Runners SWT Sneakers are equipped with a super grippy traction pattern on their sturdy rubber soles, ensuring that you're good on any terrain — uphill or downhill. They're also made with tear-resistant ripstop mudguards to protect your feet from sharp objects on the trail (and extend their shelf life). You'll find that their thick, bouncy lugs and sock-like fit are like any other running sneakers you've tried, and that you'll want to wear them every time you leave the house.

To buy: allbirds.com, $99 (originally $140)

Wool Lounger Woven Sneakers

Allbirds

With their refined construction and cozy wool interior, we can bet that your feet have never experienced anything as comfortable as the Wool Lounger Woven Sneakers. Their slip-on design makes them easy to take on and off, so you can easily wear them with anything in your closet or suitcase. What's more, they're also stocked with well-tractioned rubber outsoles and arch-hugging cushioned insoles.

To buy: allbirds.com, $89 (originally $110)

Tree Skippers Sneakers

Allbirds

If you're headed somewhere sunny, you'll want the Tree Skippers close by so you can transition your footwear to your destination's warm climate. The coastal-approved sneakers feature the brand's breathable and lightweight eucalyptus fiber, making them extra flexible and comfy for long strolls around town and across the boardwalk. Plus, they're easy to take on and off, so you won't have any hassle if you decide to head to lay in the sand for a bit.

To buy: allbirds.com, from $59 (originally $100)

Love a great deal? Sign up for our T+L Recommends newsletter and we’ll send you our favorite travel products each week.

