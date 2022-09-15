Allbirds Just Launched the Perfect Travel Sneakers for Fall

A change in season calls for a wardrobe refresh, and there’s no better way to start fall than with a crisp pair of Allbirds sneakers. The popular sustainable footwear brand just launched the Pacer Sneakers, a timeless, everyday shoe that’s perfect for travel with its comfortable, supportive, and versatile construction. And, despite just arriving on the scene, styles of the shoe have already earned five-star ratings from shoppers.

The Allbirds Pacer Sneakers are available in canvas and leather options, each boasting the brand’s celebrity- and editor-loved comfort, sleek look, and sustainably sourced materials. Shoppers of the $110 Pacer Canvas Sneakers, will enjoy the shoes’ lightweight, durable, and breathable organic cotton uppers in Allbirds’ signature Natural Black and Natural White colors, as well as in two limited-edition hues: Hazy Beige and Thrive Teal.

As for the Pacer Plant Sneakers, their stylish exterior is made of a 100 percent plastic- and petroleum-free leather that uses natural rubber, plant oils, and recycled materials. This version, which costs $135, comes in Natural White and a limited-edition Dreamy Green color. Both the canvas and leather Pacer Sneakers are available in sizes 5 to 11.

Whether you go with the Pacer Canvas Sneakers or their plant leather counterparts, your feet will be treated to Allbirds’ Sweetfoam midsoles, which are made with a sustainable sugarcane EVA material to cushion your toes, arches, and heels for maximum support. If you’ve got a long day of walking ahead, the midsole is also great for absorbing shock and minimizing fatigue and pain.

Both shoes also have an eucalyptus-based tencel-lyocell blend lining that’s soft and lightweight for additional comfort plus a durable rubber outsole that supports your natural stride. It’s also worth mentioning that the bottom of the shoe features a grippy traction pattern, which will help you walk confidently across slick airport terminal floors, unpredictable cobblestone streets, loose dirt paths, and any other surfaces and terrains you may encounter while traveling.

Thanks to their supportive fit, classic silhouette, and fun array of color options, the Pacer Sneakers will seamlessly fit into your travel wardrobe. While you may think that they can only be reserved for laidback travel day outfits, we see them as the perfect footwear option for sightseeing tours, brunches, walks along the boardwalk, shows, and more. And, if your itinerary calls for something a bit dressier, you can easily pair the sneakers with your favorite dresses, skirts, and flowy pants to match the dress code.

As we mentioned earlier, the Pacer Sneakers are already being met with glowing praise from shoppers. After wearing the Pacer Plant Sneakers “on hikes, to work, and working out,” one shopper raved that they were “so comfortable”. They added:“[They’re] also the easiest to clean white shoes. Even wearing them on muddy trails wasn't any issue; they cleaned up quickly and were supportive.”

A second customer chimed in to highlight the Pacer Plant Sneakers’ durability, noting that they “went above and beyond my expectations.” The customer wrote, “after months of testing these bad boys out, I'm very impressed with how the white leather has held up (with very few scuffs!).”

Give your fall travel wardrobe the ultimate upgrade with the Pacer Sneakers. Get a pair at Allbirds today so you can embark on your next adventure stylishly and comfortably.

