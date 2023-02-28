This T+L-favorite Shoe Brand Just Dropped the Most Comfortable Sneakers for Spring Travel

Hurry, they won't stick around for much longer.

By Emily Belfiore
Published on February 28, 2023

Allbirds Canvas Pacer Mids TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

When it comes to travel footwear, you can bet that there’s nothing comfier than your favorite pair of sneakers. But, if they’ve been your go-to travel companion for multiple trips, odds are that they might need some upgrading. Luckily, Allbirds is here to help with that; the T+L-favorite brand just dropped the Canvas Pacer Mid Sneakers, a travel-friendly style that will treat your feet to lasting comfort. 

Only available for a limited amount of time, the newly launched Allbirds Canvas Pacer Mid Sneakers have the same cloud-like cushioning as the low-top version of the shoes that launched last fall but have been reimagined with a skate-inspired mid-height ankle, which provides additional support on long travel days. In fact, the collar is padded to boost their comfiness. 

Allbirds Canvas Pacer Mids

Allbirds

To buy: allbirds.com, $120

As their name suggests, the sneakers are made with a canvas material that's lightweight, durable, and breathable for everyday wear (and, they'll stand up to the scrapes, spills, and scratches from a long travel day). The Allbirds Canvas Pacer Mid Sneakers' design is also enhanced with the brand's soft, eucalyptus-based Tencel Lyocell lining, which promotes airflow while giving your feet a cozy treat. 

But, the real comfort comes from the EVA footbed, which provides cushioning to the toes, heels, and arches and minimizes shock absorption to prevent fatigue. For added flare, the midsole has a wavy construction that's coupled with Allbirds' classic cupsole stitch for increased flexibility. And, it's worth mentioning that the Canvas Pacer Mid Sneakers also have a grippy traction pattern along the bottom of their durable rubber outsoles, which means you can walk across any surface confidently. 

Allbirds Canvas Pacer Mids

Allbirds

To buy: allbirds.com, $120 

Shoppers have their choice between three colors, each versatile and incredibly sleek. There are the classic natural white and all-black colorways, plus a stunning calm teal hue. The combination of the rich blue-green color with the crisp white outsole will instantly elevate your favorite travel outfits — it's no wonder this color is already beginning to sell out. Women's sizes range from 5 to 11 and mens sizes range from 8 to 14. 

One thing you can bet on is that the Canvas Pacer Mid Sneakers can go with anything in your closet. They can be easily dressed up or down depending on what's on your activity list for the day. If you'll be catching a flight or headed for a hike, pair them with your favorite joggers, leggings, and workout tops for a sporty-yet-supportive look. If you'll be exploring a new city and want to look cute and casual, you can wear them with your go-to travel dress, skirts, jeans, sweaters, and trousers to match the vibes. 

Allbirds Canvas Pacer Mids

Allbirds

To buy: allbirds.com, $120 

Trust us, you'll be happy you packed the Canvas Pacer Mid Sneakers in your suitcase. Grab a pair at Allbirds before they're gone for good. 

At the time of publishing, the price was $120. 

