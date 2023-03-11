11 All-inclusive Resorts Perfect for a Girls Trip

A girls getaway is always a good idea, but picking where to go can feel overwhelming. Fortunately, all-inclusive resorts can help take the hassle out of planning your group vacation — and that’s because they offer a slew of activities and amenities (plus food and accommodations, of course), all conveniently folded into one price. Whether you’re searching for fun in the sun or an action-packed adventure, we’ve got you covered. These are the best all-inclusive resorts for a girls trip.

01 of 11 Hilton Playa del Carmen Courtesy of Hilton Playa del Carmen Grab your closest girlfriends and embark on an adults-only escape to the oceanfront Hilton Playa Del Carmen. Guests can take their pick of two pools, seven restaurants, and five bars and lounges. In terms of activities, it’s practically impossible to be bored — options abound, from tequila tastings to tennis on the rooftop. The Innan Spa — where you can indulge in massages, facials, hydrotherapy, and, for something more unique, a temazcal ceremony (a cleansing ceremony that takes place in a sweat lodge) — is another highlight. We’d also be remiss not to mention the all-suite accommodations, some of which feature swim-up access and jetted tubs.



02 of 11 Club Med Québec Charlevoix Courtesy of Club Med Quebec If your friend group prefers the slopes to the sand, look no further than Club Med Québec Charlevoix. This 300-plus-acre resort — about 90 minutes outside Quebec City — has stunning mountain and river views, top-notch drinking and dining, and ample activities. While most guests come here to ski and snowboard (lessons are included, too!), the fun doesn’t necessarily stop there: Guided epicurean hiking, mountain biking, forest meditation, and yoga are also popular. After an action-packed day, unwind at the heated pool overlooking the river, the outdoor jacuzzi, or the Nordic-inspired spa.



03 of 11 Divi Aruba All-Inclusive Resort Courtesy of Divi Aruba A trip to Aruba, dubbed “One Happy Island,” is a sure-fire way to put a smile on your friends’ faces, and the oceanfront Divi Aruba All-Inclusive Resort is arguably the best place to stay when in town. Guests of this property, which is situated along dreamy Druif Beach, also have access to the more family-friendly sister resort, Tamarijn. Enjoy a total of ten eateries and eight bars, plus four freshwater pools that make the perfect setting for sipping frozen cocktails. Live music, entertainment, and activities run the gamut from yoga to biking and rock climbing to karaoke parties.



04 of 11 Hilton Head Health Located on idyllic Hilton Head Island, guests at this wellness resort can enjoy a handful of amenities. Between soaks in the hot tub and services at the spa, you and your girlfriends can take cooking demos, sign up for dance classes, go kayaking, or practice pickleball. When it’s time to refuel, head to the on-site restaurant and enjoy dishes like lobster tacos, flatbreads, quiches, and even cupcakes. When your day is done, you can retreat to your room at the Sweetgrass Inn, or choose one of the private cottages or villas for even more space.



05 of 11 Cedar Lakes Estate Courtesy of Cedar Lakes Estate Just 70 miles from New York City lies the sprawling Cedar Lakes Estate. Owned and operated by sisters Lisa Karvellas and Stephanie Baynton, this Hudson Valley property has something for every type of traveler. In addition to spacious cottage accommodations, a stay here includes all meals (from dinner on the day of arrival through breakfast on the day of departure), afternoon snacks, and activities like cornhole, curling, game nights, and hiking — plus winter-themed fun like snowshoeing, sledding, and ice skating.



06 of 11 Miraval Berkshires Courtesy of Miraval Berkshires Miraval Berkshires offers year-round, wellness-centric programming spread across its 380 acres. You and your pals will enjoy elegant accommodations, which are equipped with tranquil touches like Tibetan singing bowls for in-room meditation. Also included in your stay are gourmet meals and snacks, non-alcoholic beverages, access to spa facilities, and a $175 nightly resort credit to use toward treatments and fee-based activities. The included activities won’t disappoint, either (think: meditation, hiking, yoga, and workshops on topics like sleep and eating).



07 of 11 Bungalows Key Largo Courtesy of Bungalows Key Largo Are you and your friends craving a warm-weather all-inclusive escape without having to leave the country? If the answer is yes, book a stay at Bungalows Key Largo, the first and only all-inclusive resort in the Florida Keys. The property features 135 private bungalows with bougainvillea-covered verandas, oversized soaking tubs, and outdoor garden showers. The bars and restaurants are equally impressive as the accommodations. Soak up the sun by the pool or in a beachfront cabana before splurging on a spa treatment, boarding one of the resort’s two floating tiki boats, or enjoying a sunset catamaran sailing.



08 of 11 Alila Ventana Big Sur Courtesy of Alila Ventana Big Sur Big Sur makes an excellent place for a girls trip, and Alila Ventana is one of the destination’s best hotels. Overlooking the Pacific coastline and surrounded by towering redwoods, this intimate all-inclusive resort has luxe accommodations that include design-forward glamping tents. All guests enjoy meals and snacks, chauffeured car service, fitness center access, and complimentary activities like yoga, meditation, and daily hikes. We recommend starting your days with a Vinyl & Vinyasa yoga class before hanging out by the pool or outdoor Japanese hot baths.



09 of 11 VOMO Island Fiji Courtesy of VOMO Island Fiji For a once-in-a-lifetime girlfriends getaway, pack your bags (and your passport!) and head to Vomo Island Fiji. This idyllic isle has 34 private residences and villas, plus activities like guided snorkel safaris, sailing, and kayaking. Fitness enthusiasts will appreciate the nine-hole golf course and tennis courts, while foodies will love the fresh, seafood-forward fare. Other highlights include weekly beachfront cocktail parties and Fijian feasts. We recommend treating yourself to a seaweed body wrap at the spa before meeting up with the rest of the group at The Rocks, the adults-only pool, bar, and restaurant.



10 of 11 Sanctuary Cap Cana Courtesy of Sanctuary Cap Cana Situated on 30,000 acres boasting pristine white-sand beaches in the Dominican Republic, Sanctuary Cap Cana offers a memorable getaway for girlfriends of all ages. The resort is comprised of suites and villas, all of which have jetted tubs and furnished balconies or terraces. Lay out by one of six sparkling swimming pools, eat and drink at one of the 11 bars and restaurants, play a game of beach volleyball, or enjoy some R&R at the spa. After a fun-filled day, enjoy an epic GNO right on property — with nightly entertainment and cocktail parties — before hitting the sack to catch up on some zzz’s.

